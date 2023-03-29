The upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (set to be released in the United States on March 31) seems to have everything necessary for a great fantasy movie. Great characters? Check. Humor? Check. Striking visual effects and worldbuilding? Check. More importantly, a creepy villain with terrifying powers? Check!

Indeed, fantasy movies are a prime source of great villainous characters. From Sauron to Voldemort, fantasy villains can haunt audiences' nightmares thanks to their terrifying looks, mighty abilities, and lack of remorse, mercy, and... well, humanity. Some of these characters are among the vilest and most iconic antagonists in cinematic history, although some are definitely scarier than others.

12 Jim - 'Edward Scissorhands' (1990)

The dark fantasy romance Edward Scissorhands is a perfect blend of genres, ideas, and Tim Burton's unique touch. The story centers on Edward, an unusual young creation with scissors for hands, who falls for Kim, a beautiful teenager, while on an extended visit to the town overlooking his large manor.

In one of the most brilliant against-type castings, 80s icon Anthony Michael Hall plays Jim, Kim's bully of a boyfriend who tortures and mocks Edward. The film brilliantly excels as an arresting romance and an allegory for society's close-mindedness, with Jim acting as the ultimate bigot. Edward Scissorhands is a wonderful piece of fantasy, and Jim is a near-perfect villain, a character who reminds audiences that, sometimes, there's nothing more dangerous than a man with hatred in his heart.

11 Miss Trunchbull - 'Matilda' (1996)

A charming adaptation of Roald Dahl's classic, Danny DeVito's Matilda tells the story of an exceptionally bright young girl (and one of the all-time worst movie parents). While attending the terrifying Crunchem Hall school, Matilda meets Miss Trunchbull, the extreme, child-hating headmistress intent on destroying every child who crosses her path.

Played by the exceptional yet underrated Pam Ferris, Miss Trunchbull is a villain straight out of a child's nightmare. The ultimate bully, Trunchbull is a murderess with true and unadulterated hatred for every living child. From physical to psychological abuse, Trunchbull inflicts pain on her students, her intimidating size and overwhelming strength making her all the more terrifying.

10 The Wicked Witch of the West - 'The Wizard of Oz' (1939)

Arguably cinema's most iconic fantasy villain, the Wicked Witch of the West is a timeless character whose influence has spread far beyond her original movie. The Witch is Dorothy's nemesis in the wonderful and magical but surprisingly dangerous land of Oz, seeking revenge for her sister's death.

The Wizard of Oz is a cinematic achievement, and the Wicked Witch of the West is a large reason for its overwhelming success. Thanks to Margaret Hamilton's delicious performance, the character becomes legendary, a perennial terror who defined every witch to come and helped cement Oz's legacy as the ultimate fantasy movie.

9 The White Witch - 'The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe' (2005)

Jadis, the White Witch, is the primary antagonist in 2005's fantasy adventure The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, based on C.S. Lewis' seminal 1950 novel. Played by Oscar winner Tilda Swinton, Jadis is the despotic ruler of Narnia, with a heart as cold as the snow that covers the once-idyllic land.

Decisive and very much in control of her actions, Jadis is a genuinely wicked character, preying upon the weaknesses of others to secure her power. She is brutal and unforgiving, a near-perfect fantasy villain elevated to new heights by Swinton's deliciously wicked performance. It's a shame the Narnia series never took off because Jadis is an all-time fantasy villain that deserves more attention and praise.

8 Davy Jones - 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest' (2006)

Bill Nighy gives an Oscar-worthy motion capture performance as Davy Jones in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest. Jones is the undead captain of the Flying Dutchman, who abandoned his original task to haunt the seven seas after a devastating heartbreak.

Sympathetic yet utterly intimidating, Jones is an excellent villain elevated by Nighy's brilliant performance. The veteran English character blends melancholy with anger, creating a striking and effective portrayal of bitterness that cuts deep. Jones is arguably the franchise's best character, a visual and narrative achievement that lives up to his fearsome reputation.

7 Lamia - 'Stardust' (2007)

Matthew Vaughn's 2007 fantasy adventure Stardust might be among the most unfairly overlooked movies of the 200s. Based on Neil Gaiman's eponymous novel, Stardust follows multiple characters on a chase to capture a fallen star in the mystical land of Stormhold. Three-time Oscar nominee Michelle Pfeiffer plays Lamia, a witch pursuing the star to eat it and restore her youth.

As the film's primary antagonist, Lamia gets several chances to display her villainy, and she does. Elevated by Pfeiffer's wickedly delicious performance, Lamia is an enemy to reckon with. Powerful, ruthless, and wholly selfish, Lamia is the perfect villain for a fantasy epic, a mighty foe who will stop at nothing to get what she wants.

6 Lord Voldemort - The 'Harry Potter' Series (2001 - 2011)

Two-time Oscar nominee Ralph Fiennes plays the now-iconic Lord Voldemort in four of the eight Harry Potter movies. The overreaching villain of the saga, Voldemort is the most powerful dark wizard in wizardkind's history, who seeks to eradicate impurity from the wizarding world and establish its dominance over the muggle community.

The franchise spends most of its early movies going on about how dangerous Voldemort is. When the character finally arrives, he lives up to the hype, with Fiennes delivering a quiet, discomforting performance. In his capable hands, Voldemort is more intimidating than his book counterpart, with the actor making up for the Dark Lord's one-note characterization through sheer talent. And while Voldemort becomes somewhat tiresome by the end, Fiennes keeps him suitably menacing.

5 The Evil Queen - 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' (1937)

Animated villains are a whole other level of terrifying, and few beat the original. The Evil Queen is Disney's first-ever villain, antagonizing the pure and innocent Snow White in the studio's 1937 groundbreaking masterpiece, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Cruel, vain, and self-serving, the Evil Queen wants to kill Snow White to be the fairest of them all.

Thanks to the studio's elegant animation and Lucille La Verne's now-iconic voice performance, the Evil Queen is a timeless figure of sadism and selfishness. Her transformation into the Old Hag ranks as one of animation's most chilling moments, and her subsequent attempts to crush the dwarves remain some of the vilest and scariest deeds to ever be portrayed in a Disney movie. The Evil Queen is a cinematic institution, perfectly setting the tone for Disney's rich legacy of villains.

4 The Grand High Witch - 'The Witches' (1990)

Dying is easy; camp is hard. Only a few actors can master it, and Anjelica Huston is one. The Oscar-winning actor's camp sensibilities are on full display in Nicolas Roeg's 1990 dark fantasy The Witches, based on Roald Dahl's novel of the same name.

As the Grand High Witch, Huston is utterly terrifying. Embracing the material's nature and expertly blending it with the darkest and most biting humor, Huston is a delight, playing a villainess with zero redeeming qualities. The Witches pulls no punches, portraying the evil supernatural women as hideous creatures whose grotesque features are greatly enhanced by Christine Beveridge's stunning prosthetic makeup. Paired with Huston's top-notch performance, the Grand High Witch is one of the best and most memorable fantasy villains, who will scare every child and more than a few adults.

3 Maleficent - 'Sleeping Beauty' (1959)

Disney has some of cinema's most iconic villains, but few are better than Maleficent. The Mistress of Evil is the main antagonist of the 1959 fairy tale Sleeping Beauty, a scorned and powerful witch who curses the newly-born Princess Aurora after not being invited to her christening.

Maleficent has to be one of, if not the pettiest characters in cinema. Killing a child because of a mere slight, the witch lives up to her title as the Mistress of Evil. Eleanor Audley's wry, decisive voice performance enhances Maleficent's intimidating nature, turning her into the embodiment of cruelty and evil and making her arguably Disney's best villain.

2 The Pale Man - 'Pan's Labyrinth' (2006)

Arguably the best dark fantasy film in the new millennium, Guillermo del Toro's Pan's Labyrinth is a wildly imaginative and dark portrayal of childhood and innocence against the coldness and brutality of real life. The film is rich with striking imagery and memorable original characters, most notably the terrifying and now-iconic Pale Man.

Physically portrayed by the extremely underrated Doug Jones, the Pale Man is a haunting creation from del Toro's fascinating mind. Despite only appearing in one scene, the Pale Man is the film's most memorable character, a horrifying figure that eats children, fairies, and who knows what else. Benefitting from Jones' physicality and del Toro's rich imagery, the Pale Man is a modern fantasy icon, a child's nightmare terrifyingly translated to adult terms.

1 Sauron - 'The Lord of the Rings' Trilogy (2001 - 2003)

Few cinematic images are as striking as the flaming eye of Sauron in Peter Jackson's Oscar-winning Lord of the Rings trilogy. Bringing J. R. R. Tolkien's seminal fantasy work to life was no easy task, but Jackson succeeded by staying faithful to the source material's epic world.

As the primary antagonist of the trilogy, Sauron plays a huge role in the story despite being a mostly passive player. Sauron uses his vast power to influence others through the One Ring and his legendary abilities. Despite being seldom seen, Sauron's presence overwhelms the trilogy, his corrosive power destroying everything and everyone that crosses his path. Few villains have such an impact in their stories, cementing Sauron as the most dangerous and terrifying villain in fantasy.

