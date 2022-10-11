It should be no surprise that horror films are usually the most popular around Halloween. The season of the witch is the ideal time of year for specters, freaks, horrors, and monsters, so watching scary movies has become a tradition. And when a horror film is set during the holiday itself, needless to say, it’s a match made in heaven.

When Halloween is baked into the DNA of films such as those, they become comforting for viewers looking to get into the spirit or to get scared. So when slashers, demons, the undead, and more come out for tricks and treats, why not sit in for a night of fun (and pure terror)?

‘Murder Party’ (2007)

This gruesome Halloween flick leans more on the darkly funny side of things. Chris (Chris Sharp) is a young man looking for something to do for the night when he finds an invitation to a costume party in Brooklyn. Unfortunately, the party turns out to be run by art students who intend to make a new masterpiece—by killing Chris.

To make matters more confusing, these would-be killers are not very good at their jobs, and soon things go out of control as the bodies keep piling up. Not the brightest guy himself, Chris has to evade death and get out—if the incompetence and ego of everyone around him don’t get him first.

‘Halloween III: Season of the Witch’ (1982)

While one can argue over its place in the Halloween series canon, this film is tied more closely to the holiday and its atmosphere than any other film in the series. Deviating from the Michael Myers storyline of all the other films, it shows a doctor investigating a mysterious incident involving a mask and a commercial for the Silver Shamrock company.

What he finds is an evil plot combining the witchcraft of the ancients and the technology of the '80s. The plot is genuinely creepy, and the resolution (or lack thereof) lends horrifying implications. While Michael Myers could exist on any holiday, Silver Shamrock could only do what they do on Halloween.

‘Night of the Demons’ (1988)

Angela Franklin (Amelia Kinkade) and her best friend Suzanne (Linnea Quigley) are throwing a Halloween party, and it’s going to be one hell of a time. They and eight guests have made their way to an unoccupied funeral home to play a few games.

The trouble is one of their games accidentally summons a demon that possesses Suzanne, then Angela. As more and more guests become possessed, who will survive to see the sunrise? It’s a silly and carnage-fuelled cross between Carrie and Evil Dead, with Angela quickly establishing herself as a cult favorite.

‘Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark’ (2019)

Produced by horror visionary Guillermo Del Toro, this is the perfect film to select for a horror newbie. Blending several children’s scary stories by Alvin Schwartz, four teenagers in 1968 discover a book of these stories inside an abandoned house. As they uncover the truth about the person who wrote them, they find themselves living out these tales, some of them meeting gruesome ends.

It’s up to Stella (Zoe Colletti) and Ramon (Michael Garza) to solve the mystery of the author before they’re put into the story. Featuring very well-done practical and digital effects to bring the more gruesome of Schwartz’s creations to life, it’s a delightfully old-fashioned scary movie.

‘House of 1000 Corpses’ (2003)

Rob Zombie’s directorial debut may be divisive among critics and fans, but they cannot deny it has a style all its own. The general crux of the story involves four college kids traveling cross-country to visit roadside attractions and local legends. Then on Halloween, they find themselves in the company of a deeply disturbed family, engaging in their own macabre traditions.

With a flair that makes the viewer feel like they are walking into a living carnival spookhouse, the gore and neon colors make for an uncomfortable, gory, and all-around fun experience.

‘31’ (2016)

This grind-house tale is one of Rob Zombie’s more recent works but far grittier in tone and style than his debut. A gang of clowns is on the prowl, kidnapping contestants for a little game. The task? Evade capture from these clowns for 12 hours. The penalty? A little bit of torture and death.

This year a group of carnival employees is the contestants, and many shall meet ghastly ends. But one girl named Charly (Sherri Moon Zombie) might have what it takes to make it out alive—if the new recruit Doom-Head (Richard Brake) doesn’t get her first.

‘Ghostwatch’ (1992)

This BBC television film is lesser known outside the U.K., but among horror fans, it is a rather infamous gem. Acting as a precursor to the found footage genre, it pretends to be a live broadcast on Halloween night, with real news reporters such as Michael Parkinson investigating a household in Greater London that claims to be haunted.

But things start to go wrong as the mysterious spirit known only as Pipes begins to take control of the broadcast to spread its influence across the county. It was so intense and realistic that it was never broadcast again, but its legend has only grown since.

‘The WNUF Halloween Special’ (2013)

This found footage film is often compared to Ghostwatch but has a lighter tone and a unique format...which only makes the implications more disturbing. The general idea is that the viewer is watching a taped copy of a 1987 special broadcast (complete with low quality, fast-forwarding, and many fake commercials) from a local TV station. Reporter Frank Stewart (Paul Fahrenkopf) and his team are entering an Amityville-like house to investigate and possibly perform an exorcism.

Things don’t go as planned. While most of the film keeps a light tone and is a fun nostalgic throwback, as things start to go off the rails, the atmosphere gets more sinister until a satisfying conclusion comes—even if it leaves more questions than answers.

‘Terrifier’ (2016)

Scary clowns aren’t exactly anything new. But Pennywise and Captain Spaulding have some new competition thanks to the debut of modern horror cult icon Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton). While he appeared in several short films and an anthology beforehand, this was the film that allowed him to take the spotlight.

Terrifier is a simple night in the life of this silent being—a Halloween full of torture, mayhem, and death. In contrast, the plot ends on a somewhat recursive loop and lacks proper character development. Still, the absolutely over-the-top kills and generally creepy atmosphere more than make up for it.

‘Trick ‘r Treat’ (2009)

As the title implies, it’s a film full of gory tricks that make up an anthology treat. Four tales of horror, all set around the holiday, all with different characters engaging in their own little traditions: some conventional, others involving dead bodies and werewolves.

These are overseen by a mute but cute creep named Sam (Quinn Lord). He’s something of an enforcer who only wants to keep the night fun for all—unless somebody disobeys the rules and spoils tradition. It’s the perfect film to begin or end the season as a reminder of what it’s all about.

