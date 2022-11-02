There may be plenty of horror movie characters, but which ones are the scariest of them all? Some horror movie villains are especially chilling and will stick with audiences forever.

What is it that makes horror movie villains truly terrifying? It's often their near invincibility, haunting presence, and twisted views of the world. Some antagonists in horror movies stand out from the others, and will always be remembered for their twisted nature.

Jigsaw - Saw

Jigsaw, whose real name is John Kramer (Tobin Bell), is a mysterious man in Saw who kidnaps people he thinks take their lives for granted and puts them through a series of gruesome tests in his house of horrors. His identity remains a mystery throughout most of the first film, and his backstory is explained in the sequel. It is revealed that he is a terminal cancer patient, who wants to remind his victims to be grateful for the gift of life.

His methods include forcing his subjects to go through deadly and terrifying scenarios, in which they are forced to inflict pain upon themselves or others to escape. These tests tend to be symbolic of what Jigsaw perceives as a flaw in each person's character. This is what makes him an especially terrifying villain, he is torturing these people because he thinks that it will make the world a better place.

Jason - Friday the 13th

Jason Vorhees (Ari Lehman), the iconic killer from the Friday the 13th franchise, murders people to get revenge for how he was treated, and for the murder of his Mother at the end of the first film. He is a large, silent killer who appears out of nowhere to haunt and torture his victims.

He wears a hockey mask to hide his face, and it’s hard to say which is more terrifying -- the all-white, soulless-looking mask he dons or his disfigured face beneath the mask. Another terrifying factor is that Jason is essentially immortal, he has superhuman strength and pain resistance, making him nearly impossible to kill. He also eventually gets reincarnated as a zombie, which causes him to be even more terrifying than ever before.

The Entity - It Follows

It Follows is about a fatal curse that is passed from victim to victim via sexual intercourse. Death, also known as the entity, will creep toward its victims, disguised as either a friend or a stranger. It can move slowly, or quickly, depending on what it needs to do to get as close to its victims as possible.

The film is one of the creepiest and most haunting recent horror movies. It leaves viewers feeling anxious and paranoid that everyone walking behind them is a sexually transmitted villain coming to murder them.

Regan MacNeil - The Exorcist

Regan MacNeil (Linda Blair) is a young child who becomes possessed by a demon and loses control over her mind and body. She terrifies everyone around her with her demonic behavior, such as spinning her head all around her body, speaking in profanities, and desecrating a statue of the Virgin Mary.

The Exorcistis widely regarded as one of the scariest movies of all time. Viewers were even running out of the theater at the time of its release, and the Catholic Church tried to have the movie banned.

Chucky - Child’s Play

The Chucky films are about a crazed murderer trapped in the body of a creepy doll. The movies have a comedic element to them as well, but that doesn’t make them any less scary. The movies are filled with jump scares and several brutal, gory scenes.

Chucky (Brad Dourif) is known for some of the most psychotic and creepy murders in the horror genre. He uses a variety of weapons to murder his victims, but he is partial to a large butcher knife. What makes Chucky especially creepy is his doll form, he's caused many viewers to have a fear of dolls.

Michael Myers - Halloween

Michael Myers (Nick Castle), the mysterious murderer from the Halloween franchise, will always be one of the most spine-chilling villains. From the very first encounter, Laurie Strode (Jamie-Lee Curtis) has with him, she realizes that escaping him for good will be the hardest thing she ever has to do. The fact that he never speaks and moves so slowly and ominously, will always creep out viewers, even if it’s not their first time watching the film.

Michael Myers has survived several brutal attacks that would have undoubtedly killed a regular man, from a storm of bullets to several stabbings, it seems like he is an indestructible immortal. But, the director of Halloween Kills, David Gordon Green confirmed that he is still human, but a very resilient one whose thirst for murder keeps him alive.

Chatterer - Hellraiser

Chatterer (Nicholas Vince) is one of the villains in Hellraiser, he is a Cenobite, a group of extradimensional sadomasochists led by Pinhead who experiment in extreme hedonism. His name comes from the constant clicking of his teeth, his only means of communication. Before becoming a cenobite, he was a young man named Jim who had an incredibly tragic life. He revels in causing others pain as he experienced a lot of pain himself in his human life.

His blood-filled mouth held open with wire and stretched over creepy, pale, twisted flesh makes Chatterer especially terrifying. Not to mention his lack of eyes and ominous chattering teeth, he is truly the most fearsome of the Cenobites.

Pennywise - IT

Stephen King has created many creepy characters throughout the decades, but the flesh-eating clown Pennywise (played by Tim Curry and Bill Skarsgård) from IT seems to be the most haunting. Children and adults alike are terrified of the killer clown and for good reason. His big, evil grin, white painted face, and crossed eyes scare everyone who watches either the original miniseries or the recent remake.

Pennywise preys on children to feed on, and he lures them in by paralyzing them with fear. He knows everyone’s deepest darkest fears and can take any form, as well as distort reality, to defeat his victims.

Freddy Krueger - Nightmare on Elm Street

Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund), the nightmare-dwelling murderer from Nightmare on Elm Street, will always strike terror in fans who watch the film series. His ability to transcend reality and hunt down his victims in their dreams truly makes him one of the scariest villains on screen.

Freddy is incredibly hard to kill, or even get away from. He is also able to take on different forms while in the dreamscape, such as a creepy baby, a snake, and even a car.

Leatherface - Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Texas Chainsaw Massacre is still regarded as one of the most unsettling films ever made. The movie is about a group of crazed, murderous psychopaths living in the middle of an isolated town. They kidnap and torture a group of friends, and there are some pretty terrifying scenes, mainly featuring the film’s main antagonist, Leatherface (Gunnar Hansen).

Leatherface is perhaps the scariest villain because of his disturbing appearance. He is given that name due to the face masks that he makes out of his victims' skin. He’s also known for his gruesome murders and ability to strike true fear into those he attacks. Even creepier, he is inspired by a real-life murderer who made masks out of his victims' skin.

