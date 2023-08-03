In a world of countless movies, horror has always seemed to stick around as one of the most iconic pillars of the industry. While not everyone loves a good scare, those that do have been passionately keeping the genre alive for just about as long as cinema has existed.

An effective horror movie, of course, is only as scary as its most unsettling characters. While the things that scare audiences may change over time, here are some of the people and things that seem to inspire fear among Reddit users no matter the era.

10 The Creature from 'The Thing'

John Carpenter's The Thing follows a group of American scientists in Antarctica who find themselves hounded in their base camp by a shape-shifting creature.

Reddit user ChaotixMusic points to the idea of being captured by the titular monster to be the most terrifying experience possible, making mention of its tentacles and many teeth taking hold of you as it absorbs its victim slowly.

9 The Entity From 'It Follows'

After an encounter with her new boyfriend, a suburban teenager finds herself the latest recipient of a sexually transmitted curse that sends a hellish ghoul disguised as various people to hunt her down endlessly.

One r/horroruser finds the practicality of avoiding such a curse to be the scariest part about it, citing how you would never be able to rest until you either get far enough away from it or manage to pass it on to an unsuspecting new victim.

8 The Blair Witch from 'Blair Witch Project'

In an effort to get documentary footage surrounding a deadly local legend called The Blair Witch, a group of film students find themselves lost in the very woods its victims often perish in.

While many of the scariest characters instill fear because of how they look, sound, or speak, user PlasticFauna notes that what makes The Blair Witch so scary is the fact that we never fully see it in the original film.

7 Pennywise from "It"

Based on Stephen King's classic novel of the same name, IT is the story of a group of young friends in Maine who must battle their deepest fears in order to take down an evil entity that terrorizes children every 27 years.

When discussing the TV version of the popular character, Reddit user mIsurprise notes how after watching at a young age, even as a grown-up the sight of a clown yields unease from the thought of Pennywise.

6 Mama from "Mama"

Mama tells the story of two sisters who vanish in the woods and get found 5 years later. When their new guardian tries to reintegrate them into normal life again, however, they find that something is still after the two girls.

A reddit user by the name TheJoshider10 praises the Mama's design, highlighting its overall creep factor in details like her movements to all the unnerving noises she makes.

5 Kane from Poltergeist II

After getting out of their haunted house, the Freelings are now being hunted by the Beast, now disguised as Reverend Kane, who they must fight off in order to save the young Carol Anne.

Sometimes all it takes to make a character scary is an on-screen presence creepy enough to do the heavy lifting. For BetterCallCoop, Rev. Kane had just that, which completely upped his overall scare factor.

4 The Candyman from 'Candyman'

While conducting research on superstitions, Helen Lyle stumbles across the legend of the Candyman, an urban legend who many believe to be responsible for a murder in a Chicago housing project. As she investigates however, she begins to catch the attention of the mysterious killer himself.

Sometimes a scary horror movie character can jumpstart fears in our real lives that we never would have had otherwise. For Jesta23 on reddit, the bee-covered serial killer all but ruined the experience of sitting on a toilet forever.

3 Jigsaw from 'Saw'

After waking up trapped in a bathroom, an oncologist and a photographer come to quickly learn that they're the victims of a serial killer by the name of "Jigsaw", who will only let them live if they are able to make it through a game of brutal torture.

While there really isn't any need to explain why Jigsaw is so scary, bObRoSs272 raises a good point by mentioning how one of the most terrifying aspects of his character is that the chance of him torturing you is up to his (very subjective) assessment of you as a person.

2 Freddy Krueger from 'A Nightmare on Elm St'

A Nightmare on Elm St follows a group of teenagers who become the targets of a dream-invading serial killer named Freddy Krueger.

Though he's first introduced as someone who only kills those who are asleep, user yooaadrian casts their vote for Freddy as one of the scariest due to the fact that not only can he prey on you while you sleep, but later he eventually gains the ability to kill his victims while they're wide awake.

1 Michael Myers from 'Halloween'

After being imprisoned for 15 years, an escaped murderer by the name Michael Myers takes a trip back to his hometown to go on a killing spree.

There are a million reasons to fear Michael Myers, but for one user the most important is the fact that he's the embodiment of complete and utter chaos and malice. Once he starts his hunt, he doesn't stop, making the sight of his mask alone akin to a death sentence.

