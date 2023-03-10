Ghostface returns for another round of gory kills in the highly-awaited Scream VI. The notorious slasher villain will terrorize the Big Apple, seeking to finish what his predecessors failed to achieve and kill the survivors of the Woodsboro attack of 2022.

As one of the most famous killers in cinema, Ghostface is already an icon, thanks in no small part to his instantly recognizable mask. Ghostface is far from the only masked killer in cinema, facing strong competition from other villains hiding their faces behind a famous cover. And while all these masks are iconic parts of cinematic history, some are definitely scarier than others.

10 The Killer's Mask - 'Happy Death Day'

Happy Death Day is a stroke of genius, the perfect blend of subversive black comedy and genuine slasher thrills. The film follows a young woman stuck in a time loop while trying to escape a ruthless killer out to get her. The film is among the best and funniest slashers, thanks to its premise, cast, and a killer wearing a hilariously creepy costume.

RELATED: Slasher Movies Where The Villain Comes Out On Top

The giant baby face mask is already famous among cinephiles. It might not be scary, but it's certainly unnerving, thanks to its wide eyes and unsettling smile. The lone teeth and rosy cheeks complete the look, making this one of the most original masks in any slasher film.

9 The Miner's Mask - 'My Bloody Valentine'

Image via Paramount Pictures

Although one of the most underrated slasher movies, My Bloody Valentine is a surprisingly effective entry into the genre. The 1981 film is among the first slashers in cinematic history and follows a group of twenty-somethings throwing a Valentine's Day party who become prey to a deranged serial killer in a mining outfit.

My Bloody Valentine lives up to the title; it's gory and ridiculous, with a villain who is not quite scary but gets the job done. The mining gear allows for a Darth Vader-like breathing gimmick, and the goggles and flashlight helmet add an extra touch of accuracy. However, the rest of the outfit is too run-of-the-mill to be scary or memorable.

8 Ghostface's Mask - 'Scream'

Image via Paramount Pictures

The Ghostface killer is already an iconic part of cinema. As the main villain in every Scream movie, Ghostface is a slasher legend, thanks to its distinctive look, appetite for gore and violence, and contrived backstories that make every person behind the mask seem like a character straight out of a soap opera.

However, Ghostface is not necessarily intimidating. In keeping with the horror franchise's meta approach, Ghostface is not special, and that translates to his costume. His now-iconic mask is more memorable than outright terrifying or threatening. It works as a piece of unforgettable cinematic memorabilia, but few people would scream upon seeing it in a dark alley.

7 Billy Murphy's Mask - 'The Final Girls'

The Final Girls is among the all-time best horror-comedy movies. A near-perfect combo of thrills, chills, and laughs, the film features a group of high schoolers who somehow become trapped in a slasher movie and must fight for their lives.

RELATED: The Best Horror Comedies of All Time

The movie-within-a-movie's antagonist, Billy Murphy, uses a tiki mask to hide his scarred face. As a direct parody of Jason Vorhees, Billy should not be scary. However, the film does a good job of making him intimidating, and his mask plays a huge role. Made of wood and remarkably detailed, the mask is like staring into a void, reflecting Billy's lack of goals beyond bringing carnage and death to anyone who crosses his path.

6 Jason Vorhees' Mask - 'Friday The 13th'

And speaking of Jason Vorhees, the antagonist of the Friday the 13th series is among the most enduring villains in cinematic history. Near-immortal and absurdly persistent, Jason keeps coming back, with the minds behind the franchise turning him into a quasi-supernatural being of pure malice.

Jason's hockey mask is synonymous with the killer. Detailed enough to seem human yet devoid of any features, the mask perfectly represents Jason: it looks human but isn't. Jason is a great villain, and his mask, while admittedly simple, is effective for his brand of evil. It's even better that, as Jason's persona becomes increasingly overblown, his mask remains simple yet effective.

5 Vincent Sinclair's Mask - 'House Of Wax'

The 2005 remake of House of Wax is not good. Despite solid efforts from Elisha Cuthbert and Chad Michael Murray, and a memorable death scene featuring the one and only Paris Hilton, the film is basic and uninspired, unlike the game-changing 1953 original, a landmark of unsettling 50s horror.

However, the remake has one thing going on for it: its unbelievably creepy villain, Vincent. Wearing a mask made out of wax, the resourceful Vincent kills his victims and turns them into wax figures for his messed-up museum. Like many other great masks from horror, Vincent's cover exists in the uncanny valley, looking human enough to confuse yet deprived of any emotion.

4 The Strangers' Masks - 'The Strangers'

Image via Universal Pictures

2008's The Strangers is a masterclass in terror and distress. The film follows a trio of masked assailants who invade the home of a young couple and subject them to torture. The film's three villains seldom talk, increasing their unnerving presence and the fear they inflict on the unsuspecting couple.

The attackers' masks are nothing out of the ordinary. The women wear party-like masks, while the man, the gang's de facto leader, wears a sack over his head, making him look like an animated scarecrow. The trio's masks are as average as the attackers, but that's what makes them so terrifying. The Strangers is a film about the dangers that lurk in the least expected places; any person with hatred in his heart can go into a costume store, buy a mask, and go on a killing spree, and that's scary as hell.

3 The Man's Mask - 'Hush'

Image via Netflix

Like The Strangers, Hush is all about the danger of the unknown and unpredictable. The film stars Kate Siegel as a deaf writer whose solitary existence in the woods gets disturbed by the arrival of a masked man intent on killing her. The ever-underrated John Gallagher Jr. plays the Man in this film directed by horror maestro Mike Flanigan.

RELATED: Female-Led Survival Thrillers That Command Your Attention

Hush's antagonist is dangerous and lethal, but he is also painfully average. The film keeps things simple, which translates to the Man's costume. The white mask, featuring the soft hint of an unsettling smile, along with the Man's quiet, calm disposition, makes him all the more menacing. Hush is a masterpiece in psychological horror, with a villain worthy of the slasher hall of fame.

2 Michael Myers' Mask - 'Halloween'

If the Halloween franchise taught fans anything, few things are scarier than William Shatner. The series' perennial villain, the unkillable Michael Myers, is the ultimate and undisputed embodiment of evil, haunting his unsuspecting victims and pursuing them to the ends of the world if necessary.

By now, it's well-known that his mask is a Captain Kirk costume made for the character in the Star Trek original series. Myers' mask is so effective because it looks remarkably human, unlike other slasher villains. However, it's a blank face, deprived of any semblance of humanity. Myers has long been considered a force of nature wearing a person's disguise, and his mask drives this point home.

1 Leatherface's Mask - 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre'

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise might have more downs than ups, but its villain remains iconic. Leatherface is among the most striking figures in slasher history, thanks to a mask horrifying enough to haunt the dreams of kids and grown-ups alike.

Considering his mask is made out of human flesh, of course Leatherface is utterly, unbelievably, egregiously terrifying. Skinning a human is already a petrifying thought, but wearing their skin as a mask is the stuff of nightmares. Any person seeing Leatherface would probably have a stroke on sight, and the villain wouldn't even need to take out his trademark chainsaw.

NEXT: Movies You Probably Didn't Realize Are Slashers