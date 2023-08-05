Marriage may be an often beautiful connection between two people, but it can also be existentially terrifying. Being legally and spiritually bound to a person who frightens you or finding your marriage and life falling apart are both concepts that can make for extremely compelling horror stories.

Covering topics like gender, obsession, and hatred, horror films about marriage can explore taboos in direct and symbolic ways. From intensely violent thrillers to haunting portrayals of psychological unraveling, the horror genre has explored marriage in many chilling films.

10 'Till Death' (2021)

Till Death stars, Megan Fox as Emma, a woman who finds herself in a waking nightmare — hunted by hired killers and handcuffed to the corpse of her controlling husband. Fox's performance is excellent, perfectly conveying the stress and oppression Emma feels both as a result of her dire situation and her marriage.

The film is an intense and effective thriller with an incredibly cathartic ending. Till Death is a story about resilience and escaping toxic relationships, with the protagonist's handcuffs and unbreakable collar-like necklace representing the ways in which, even after his death, she is tethered to a man who only wants to own and control her.

9 'Swallow' (2019)

Swallow tells the haunting story of Hunter (Haley Bennett), a young woman who begins swallowing increasingly dangerous objects to gain a feeling of control in her marriage. The film's portrayal of marriage is suffocating and oppressive, with Hunter being treated by her husband and in-laws as far more of a trophy or status symbol than a person in her own right.

The body horror in Swallow is cringe-inducing, as Hunter consumes objects ranging from marbles to batteries to pins just to feel something. Swallow is a beautiful and disturbing film about bodily autonomy and abuse, anchored by a powerful and nuanced central performance from Haley Bennett.

8 'Ready or Not' (2019)

Darkly comedic horror film Ready or Not follows Grace (Samara Weaving) on the night of her wedding when her wealthy husband Alex (Mark O'Brien) reveals that his family must now hunt her for sport. The film satirizes class divides and portrays an extreme version of a person feeling out of place among their in-laws.

Although Alex is not the driving force behind the violence, his willingness to force his innocent wife into such a dangerous situation makes him one of horror's worst romantic partners. Ready or Not is a fun and thrilling horror about a woman having to deal with the nightmarish relatives of her new husband on what was supposed to be the happiest day of her life.

7 'Crimson Peak' (2015)

Gothic romance Crimson Peak centers on a writer named Edith (Mia Wasikowska) as she moves to the family estate of her new husband Thomas (Tom Hiddleston) and his manipulative sister Lucille (Jessica Chastain). Edith has to deal with ghosts, poisonings, and the creeping dread that her new family has sinister intentions for her, all occurring within an ominous dilapidated mansion constantly sinking into blood-red clay.

Unlike many horror films that portray marriage nihilistically, Crimson Peak takes a more romantic view, focusing on the redeeming power of love. Thomas and Edith's relationship is twisted, complicated, and marred by tragedy, but their love allows both characters to self-actualize and grow as people for the better.

6 'Gerald's Game' (2017)

Based on the 1992 Stephen King novel, Mike Flanagan's disturbing psychological horror Gerald's Game explores toxic relationships and the lasting impacts of childhood trauma. When her husband Gerald (Bruce Greenwood) suffers a heart attack, Jessie (Carla Gugino) is left handcuffed to a bed and forced to find a way to escape while reckoning with her lifetime of mistreatment from men.

Famous for its gruesome body horror, most notably when Jessie must cut herself free from her handcuffs, the film provides highly effective scares. Gerald's Game is a great horror film and a brutal story about overcoming adversity and escaping unhealthy relationships.

5 'Kill List' (2011)

British folk horror Kill List follows Jay (Neil Maskell), a PTSD-stricken contract killer on a mysterious mission, as he deals with his life unraveling around him. Jay and his wife Shel (MyAnna Buring) have an extremely volatile relationship, treating each other coldly and frequently getting in blazing rows. As a sinister conspiracy begins to reveal itself, it becomes clear that despite Jay's career, it may, in fact, be Shel who holds the darkest secrets.

Directed by the immensely talented Ben Wheatley, whose most recent project, The Meg 2, is undoubtedly more commercial, Kill List is an intense and psychologically disturbing film about a failing marriage. With a truly shocking climax, Kill List is a film that delivers a gut punch to its audience and is even better upon second viewing.

4 'Paranormal Activity' (2007)

Although Paranormal Activity is most famous for the long-running series about supernatural hauntings and demonic possession it spawned, the first film features a surprisingly detailed portrayal of marital struggles. As they deal with supernatural events at night, protagonists Katie (Katie Featherston) and Micah (Micah Sloat) clash when Micah repeatedly ignores and crosses Katie's boundaries about not oppressing the entity haunting them.

Micah's disrespect of his wife is the driving conflict of the film, as his actions create increasing negative energy for the demon to feed off of. One of the most popular found footage films ever made, Paranormal Activity, is a terrifying watch to this day with a compelling marital drama at its center.

3 Antichrist (2009)

In Antichrist, directed by Lars von Trier, an unnamed married couple (played by Willem Dafoe and Charlotte Gainsbourg) travel to a remote woodland cabin to attempt to cope with the wife's grief and shame resulting from the recent death of their young son. The central relationship is disturbingly unhealthy, with the husband acting as his wife's therapist and sole emotional support.

The film is notoriously difficult to watch due to its bleak atmosphere, unsympathetic protagonists, and brutal explosions of violence. Exploring topics of parenthood, misogyny, and gendered violence, Antichrist is a deeply grim and pessimistic film in line with von Trier's other works and is undoubtedly one of the scariest horror films about marriage.

2 Honeymoon (2014)

Honeymoon stars Rose Leslie and Harry Treadaway as newlyweds Bea and Paul, whose romantic honeymoon is interrupted when Bea begins behaving strangely and erratically. The implied extraterrestrial events portrayed in the film are unnerving and shocking, with one especially gruesome body horror sequence.

The film explores the terror of a man suddenly being unable to recognize and understand his wife in a way that parallels experiences of living with a spouse going through a severe mental health crisis or hiding dark secrets. As the directorial debut feature of Leigh Janiak, who went on to direct Netflix's popular Fear Street trilogy, Honeymoon is a twisted and excellent horror film about a marriage in disarray.

1 'Possession' (1981)

In Andrzej Żuławski's masterpiece Possession, marriage itself is portrayed as horror. The protagonists, divorced couple Mark (Sam Neill) and Anna (Isabelle Adjani) appear to be in agony when they are together, experiencing pain and suffocation from their most mundane interactions.

Adjani's performance is absolutely electrifying, portraying a woman utterly tortured by her relationships. Certainly not for the faint of heart, Possession is a mesmerizing and hypnotic film about divorce, codependency, and the monsters people can become in relationships.

