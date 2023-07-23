With its roots in social commentary, the horror genre has explored themes of anxieties around gender, relationships and social expectations since its earliest days. It is no surprise, therefore, that the topic of motherhood has been explored in various twisted ways throughout horror cinema, from pregnancy body horror to possessed maternal figures.

Steps have been taken to improve women's representation in horror in recent years, but there have still been fantastic, complicated and terrifying films centered on mothers throughout the 20th and early 21st centuries. By indulging in audiences' fears around responsibility, loss of agency and bodily autonomy, horror films are able to shed light on some of the greatest taboos about women and motherhood.

10 Mother! (2017)

Image via Paramount Pictures.

In Darren Aronofsky's Mother! (2017), the protagonist (Jennifer Lawrence) is exploited for her generosity, kindness and homemaking ability - all traits associated with motherhood - by other characters until even her newborn child is destroyed by them. Through its personification of Earth as a tormented young woman, Mother! explores biblical and environmental themes, as well as portraying the unequal power dynamic between male artists and their female muses.

RELATED: Patrick Wilson and 9 of Horror's Best Scream Kings

Mother! is a relentless and anxiety-inducing film anchored by beautiful filmmaking and powerful performances. Its story explores motherhood on both a literal and metaphorical level, showing the mistreatment that women and the planet have had to endure throughout time.

9 Evil Dead Rise (2023)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures.

Similar to director Lee Cronin's previous feature, the underrated Irish chiller The Hole in the Ground, Evil Dead Rise centers on themes of motherhood. When Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland) becomes possessed and begins besieging her apartment building, her sister Beth (Lily Sullivan) is left to try and defend Ellie's three children from harm.

The film is gory, intense and violent, and explores motherhood from two angles. Ellie embodies the uniquely terrifying concept of a mother driven to kill her own children while Beth, who is newly pregnant, discovers her maternal instincts protecting her nephew and nieces.

8 Mama (2013)

Image via Universal Pictures.

Produced by legendary filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro and directed by It (2017) director Andy Muschietti, Mama is a striking dark fantasy horror movie. Based on Muschietti's short film of the same name, Mama stars Jessica Chastain and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as a couple raising two feral young girls who have been living in the woods with a supernatural mother figure.

The entity herself is a formidable threat with a truly creepy design, and her bond with the girls greatly jeopardizes the protagonist Annabel's ability to care for the children. Showing the strength of a mother's love through both Mama and Annabel, Mama explores the light and dark sides of motherhood.

7 Titane (2021)

Image via Diaphana Distribution.

Titane's approach to portraying motherhood is wonderfully twisted. The protagonist Alexia (Agathe Rousselle) is a serial killer with a metal plate in her head who becomes pregnant with a half-human, half-car child, and must conceal her pregnancy by posing as a runaway teenage boy.

RELATED: How 'You Won't Be Alone' Upends the Typical Witch Horror Movie Tropes

French director Julia Ducournau is famous for her work focused around women and body horror. Her debut feature Rawcentered on a young woman whose coming of age coincided with her becoming a cannibal, while Titane uses similarly disturbing means to explore gender roles and motherhood. With its stunning cinematography and unique plot, Titane is a violent but oddly beautiful story about love, gender and family.

6 The Babadook (2014)

Image via Umbrella Entertainment.

Jennifer Kent's 2014 Australian horror The Babadook tells the story of a single mother battling depression while raising a son with severe behavioral issues. The protagonist Amelia, portrayed impeccably by Essie Davis, finds herself in a living nightmare when she and her son are tormented by the Babadook - a creature that seems to personify her grief and misery.

The Babadook portrays motherhood as an at times suffocating duty, but ultimately demonstrates Amelia's fierce love of her son. Centering around the importance of accepting and making peace with depression and grief, The Babadook is an incredibly satisfying, if emotionally taxing, psychological horror film.

5 Dark Water (2002)

Image via Toho.

Dark Water is a 2002 supernatural horror film from Japanese director Hideo Nakata, famous for directing the original Ring (1998). The film follows a woman named Yoshimi (Hitomi Kuroki) and her daughter Ikuko (Rio Kanno) as they are haunted by the spirit of a young dead girl and a flood of ghostly water that begins filling their apartment.

RELATED: 10 Best Movies Like 'Se7en' For More Psychological Horror

Dark Water is both scary and heartbreaking, with a pervasive atmosphere of sadness and regret. Yoshimi is portrayed as unconditionally loving and selfless, with her maternal instincts driving the film's conflict. Unlike many other horror films about motherhood that explore the harshest aspects of the subject, Dark Water is a tribute to the beauty and purity of maternal bonds.

4 We Need to Talk About Kevin

Image via Artificial Eye.

While many horror films about motherhood use supernatural elements to convey their protagonists' plight, Scottish director Lynne Ramsey's We Need to Talk About Kevin tells a chillingly realistic story. The film is told in non-chronological order as Eva (Tilda Swinton) alternately struggles to raise her clinically anti-social young son Kevin and, when he is a teenager, attempts to understand a mass tragedy he has committed.

The film tackles issues of nature vs nurture, questioning whether Eva's parenting has caused Kevin's psychopathic tendencies or whether he was born that way. We Need to Talk About Kevin is an excellent film, but certainly not one to watch on Mother's Day.

3 Antichrist (2008)

Image via Nordisk Film Distribution.

Controversial Danish writer-director Lars von Trier is notorious for his misanthropic and depressing yet visually stunning films. Antichrist discusses themes of original sin and misogyny, exploring the journey of an unnamed woman (Charlotte Gainsbourg) and her husband (Willem Dafoe) dealing with her grief and guilt over the death of her son.

The film is heavily symbolic and metaphorical in its exploration of motherhood and femininity, with the female protagonist gradually deciding in her frantic state that women's nature is inherently evil and corrupting. Grotesquely violent and graphic, Antichrist is a challenging and thought-provoking watch.

2 Hereditary

Image via A24.

A24's runaway hit Hereditary put writer-director Ari Aster on the map as one of horror's most remarkable up-and-coming talents. Starring Toni Collette in an instantly iconic role as a woman dealing with intense familial grief as well as supernatural occurrences, Hereditary uses a demonic cult to explore themes of generational trauma and mental illness.

RELATED: The 10 Best Exorcism Movies, Ranked

Hereditary is a terrifying and artfully presented horror film that gives equal weight to its supernatural elements and its family drama. With Collette's haunting "I am your mother!" speech, Hereditary is one of the quintessential motherhood horror movies.

1 Rosemary's Baby (1968)

Image via Paramount Pictures.

Based on the 1967 novel by Ira Levin, Rosemary's Baby tells the story of a young woman forced by a coven of witches to give birth to the Antichrist. The film follows Rosemary (Mia Farrow) as she attempts to uncover the conspiracy surrounding her, growing rightfully paranoid as she is gaslit by members of the coven.

Mia Farrow's performance as the titular Rosemary is remarkable, portraying her as fragile and vulnerable, but desperately determined to protect her beloved child. Despite being made over 50 years ago, Rosemary's Baby is enduringly popular and remains the most terrifying horror film about motherhood to this day.

NEXT: The 10 Best Horror Movies of All Time, According to Letterboxd