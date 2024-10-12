Some movies are just purely horrifying. Since the dawn of cinema, horror has been at the forefront of entertainment, delivering some of the most spectacular and terrifying films in history. They captivate audiences, sending a shiver down their spines at how thrilling and creepy they can be.

Yes, the horror genre is full of some truly frightening movies, but which ones stand out as the most chilling? The following ten entries are top contenders for the scariest of all time. They're iconic and unquestionably disturbing stories that have endured throughout the decade, continuing to scare viewers and filling them with unimaginable terror. They have retained their ability to scare and are as effective today as when they first came out. From Kiyoshi Kurosawa's Pulse to William Friedkin's The Exorcist, here are the ten scariest movies from horror cinema.

10 'Pulse' (2001)

Directed by Kiyoshi Kurosawa

Image via Toho

Beginning with an iconic ghost thriller from Japan, Pulse is a 2001 supernatural horror film directed by Kiyoshi Kurosawa. It's a dreary, unrelentingly bleak, nightmarish story about two groups of Tokyo residents as they slowly piece together that sinister spirits are using the internet to travel into the real world and convince people to harm themselves.

Pulse is overwhelmingly terrifying, featuring haunting and disturbing imagery that keeps viewers shivering with fright. There's no gore or intense jump scares, just perfect suspense, and scenes that build with mounting horror. It even features one of the most horrifying scenes of any film, in a moment where a character encounters an eerie ghost with unnatural body movements. The score is also quite unsettling and effectively creeps right under the skin. The movie is purely nightmare-inducing and sticks with the audience well after the credits roll.

9 'Hereditary' (2018)

Directed by Ari Aster

Image via A24

The most recent entry to this list is 2018's Hereditary, directed by indie filmmaker Ari Aster. Considered one of the most frightening and recognizable folk horror movies in cinema, it's a pulse-pounding story about a grieving family that, after the death of their cryptic grandmother, begins descending into chaos as strange supernatural occurrences happen all around them.

Hereditary is a modern horror masterpiece that fills audiences with dread. As part of the elevated horror sub-genre, it's a slow-burner thriller with powerful storytelling and intense suspense to hone in on its scares. It's also backed by some of the best acting in the horror genre, especially by actress Toni Collette, who is utterly captivating in the lead role. It's an eerie, compelling film that takes its time and doesn't fail to leave a frightening impact.

8 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' (1984)

Directed by Wes Craven

Image via New Line Cinema

Now, onto one of the most iconic and darkest slasher flicks in horror history, Wes Craven's 1984 classic A Nightmare on Elm Street. A bloody, intense serial killer film with a fresh concept, it follows the story of a group of neighborhood friends as they find themselves being stalked and killed one by one by a horrifying supernatural murderer who claims them in their sleep.

A Nightmare on Elm Street is one of the most recognizable slasher movies ever. It introduced the world to Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund), a frightening pop-cultural icon who made an entire generation of kids afraid to dream at night. The idea of a serial killer stalking people in their nightmares is a unique concept that raises the stakes and continues to be one of the most creative ideas for any horror movie. The film is still terrifying and has iconic moments that have become legendary in cinema. Just make sure not to watch this before bed.

7 'Ringu' (1998)

Directed by Hideo Nakata

Image via Toho

Hailing again from Japan, at number seven is 1995's Ringu, a supernatural horror mystery thriller directed by Hideo Nakata. The story follows a female reporter who, after the horrific death of her niece, links a string of other grizzly murders to a supposed cursed videotape that kills anyone who watches it in seven days.

It's a chilling ghost story with memorable scares that'll make just about anyone afraid that something terrible will crawl out of their TV screens. Ringu is often regarded as one of the scariest horror movies of the 1990s, a film dripping with so much terror. The iconic scene of the ghost Sadako Yamaura (Rie Ino'o) eerily creeping out of a television set has become legendary in horror cinema and one fans certainly haven't forgotten. The film spawned several sequels, including an equally memorable American remake directed by Gore Verbinski.

6 'Insidious' (2010)

Directed by James Wan

Image via FilmDistrict

Directed by James Wan, the chilling mind behind Saw and The Conjuring franchise, Insidious is a 2010 supernatural ghost movie packed to the brim with intense scares. Starring Patrick Wilson and Lin Shaye, it tells the story of a family of five trying to make a fresh start in a new home. However, when the eldest son, Dalton (Ty Simpkins), accidentally falls into a coma, a series of strange events leads the rest of the family to believe a terrifying demon is lurking somewhere in the house and is trying to collect Dalton's soul.

Insidious is a wild, thrilling haunted house ride. It boasts some of the biggest and most memorable jump scares in movie history. It's also expertly paced and dripping with suspense, keeping the audience invested right from start to finish. There's enough shock and terror to take anyone's breath away. It truly is a stand-out in the supernatural genre and can still be pretty intense to watch today.

5 'Sinister' (2012)

Directed by Scott Derrickson

Image Via Summit Entertainment

Sinister is a 2012 supernatural horror thriller directed by Scott Derrickson and starring Ethan Hawke. Today, considered one of the most terrifying films of the 2010s, it's an intensely eerie story that follows a True Crime author as he moves his family into a home once the site of a grizzly mass murder, so research his next book. However, as he looks further into the house's dark history, he shockingly discovers the murders were all orchestrated by a terrifying Babylonian god called Bughuul.

Sinister combines thrilling jump scares and a dark, creepy atmosphere to create a solid and chilling haunted house story. The suspense and terror build with each passing scene, and some of its most horrifying moments are straight-up nightmare fuel that'll make anyone hesitant to fall asleep after watching the movie. It's become a stand-out in recent years and continues to terrify viewers. It's probably not recommended to watch this one in the dark.

4 'The Thing' (1982)

Directed by John Carpenter

Image via Universal Pictures

Directed by the legendary horror filmmaker John Carpenter, The Thing is a 1982 remake of Christian Nyby's The Thing from Another World, also based on a novella called "Who Goes There?" by John W. Campbell. Set in the bleak, frigid environment of Antarctica, it follows a group of American researchers as they try to survive the winter while cut off and trapped in an isolated outpost with a hostile alien life form able to disguise itself among the crew.

The Thing is quite simply one of the greatest horror movies ever made. The suspense is powerful, the setting is tense and claustrophobic, the acting is exceptional, and its scares are effective and incredibly memorable. The alien itself looks straight out of someone's worst nightmare. It is as fascinating as it is mysterious. The effects created by makeup artist Rob Bottin to bring the creatures' many forms to life continue to look flawless and terrifying. This is Carpenter's masterpiece and undoubtedly the scariest film he's ever made.