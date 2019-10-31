The Scariest Horror Movies & TV Shows to Watch on Netflix This Halloween

0

Time to turn down the lights and turn up the terror. It’s Halloween, which means it’s time for all those Pumpkin Kings and Queens (and everyone in between) to tap into their scary side of All Hallows Eve. Sometimes you want something spooky, sometimes you want something silly, but if you’re looking for something scary, you’ve come to the right place.

We’ve combed through the Netflix horror library and put together a list of the scariest movies and TV shows you can watch on the streaming service right now. From the classics like The Twilight Zone to this year’s most spine-chilling original series Marianne and Kingdom, Netflix’s spooky series offerings are definitely on point. And you’ve got plenty to look forward to in the realm of films too. If you’re looking for something brand new, check out Netflix’s latest Stephen King riff In the Tall Grass, or take a look at some of the best horror movies of the decade with The Conjuring and Train to Busan.

Whether you’re looking for witches or zombies, ghosts or masked killers, we’ve got a little bit of something for everyone. We’ve even thrown in some slightly more accessible scares like American Horror Story and The Babysitter for folks who aren’t ready for full-on terror. But if you’re not sure what to watch on Netflix for Halloween, we’ve got you covered with the highlights below.