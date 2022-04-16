Japanese horror movies are a goldmine of terror. It is without a doubt that these filmmakers have mastered the art of fear, tormenting audiences with tales of vengeful spirits, hostile curses, and maniacal killers. The psychological staying power of these films lasts long after watching, given the overwhelming sense of foreboding and dread characteristic of Japanese horror.

9 Noroi: The Curse (2005)

Fans of found-footage style horror need look no further than Noroi: The Curse. The film opens with an introduction to paranormal investigator Masafumi Kobayashi, who has disappeared during the process of making a documentary titled The Curse. The documentary then begins to play as viewers are left to uncover the secrets he left behind.

Seemingly disconnected mysteries that involve strange and creepy events are tied together by the discovery of an old ritual that summons a demon named Kagutaba. Noroi: The Curse is disturbingly realistic which makes the all the more terrifying.

8 Ringu (1998)

Ringu is a cult horror film of legendary status. Its prominence as one of the best horror films to come from Japan has not wavered over the more than two decades since its release. Ringu subjects viewers to a visceral psychological attack that leaves them with an enigmatic and lasting sense of doom.

The story itself is deceptively unassuming; watch a cursed videotape and die a gruesome death seven days later. It’s the masterful way Director Hideo Nakata cloaks Ringu in growing dread that makes it a superior film. The frightening jump cuts become implanted in your mind and the metallic screeching will ring in your ears for days after watching.

7 Carved: The Slit-Mouthed Woman (2007)

Carved: The Slit-Mouthed Woman (口裂け女, Kuchisake-onna) is based on a malevolent spirit from Japanese folklore known as Kuchisake-Onna who appears as a young woman with a mutilated face, her mouth slit from ear to ear, that sneaks up on her unsuspecting victims in the dark holding a large pair of scissors.

Director Koji Shiraishi’s film is a deft take on this urban legend, twisting it into an eerie commentary on motherhood and abuse. Kuchisake-Onna is able to force any mother to harm their children. Its focus on violence toward children makes it all the more disturbing. This movie combines the aggression of slashers with the creepiness of ghosts into a terrifically frightening tale.

6 House (1977)

The bizarre Lovecraftian horror that is House is a hyperactive fever dream that takes place in the most deranged haunted house to ever grace the big screen. Nobuhiko Obayashi’s twisted fairy-tale tells the story of seven school girls on a summer trip to an aunt's remote estate. The fantasy-like beginning takes a turn so grotesque and uncanny that it's difficult to adequately describe.

House is overflowing with unbelievable scenes. The scenes that take place in the haunted house are as macabre as they are exciting to watch. This movie is one of the most inventive and colorful horror movies to ever exist and truly must be seen to be believed.

5 Perfect Blue (1997)

Perfect Blue is a horror that was ahead of its time. The film opens when popstar, Mima, announces during a show that she is retiring from singing to pursue an acting career. This news triggers violent fans to turn against the "new Mima" in a frenzied pursuit to maintain the perception of their idol.

Delusion and paranoia take over Mima as she attempts to begin her new life as an actress, all while being followed by a stalker and suffering from hallucinations of her former self. The core themes of duality, identity, and self-perception in Perfect Blue have become all the more terrifying as technology has advanced and privacy has all but vanished from our lives.

4 Tag (2015)

The opening scene of Tag is one of the most shockingly horrific moments in Japanese cinema and is the perfect set-up for the absolute carnage and delirium that follows. A young girl called Mitsuko finds herself battling between alternate realities, each with a unique set of horrors she must face.

There is little room for exposition as audiences are thrust into a never-ending spiral of danger alongside Mitsuko which makes the movie a heart-racing watch. Despite the endless world of horrors seen in Tag, it is the true reality revealed at the very end that is the most terrifying.

3 Uzumaki (2000)

Uzumaki is a true oddity of Japanese horror based on a manga of the same name. The film follows a bizarre obsession with spirals that overtakes a small town, leading to a series of morbid and strange deaths. Despite the peculiar premise, the film captures surrealist horror with captivating visuals that leave viewers with an intense feeling of unease.

The feature film was the directorial debut of Higuchinsky, who manages to capture the essence of a live-action manga by overlapping sequences of outlandish morbidity with strange music. Uzumaki is not as intense as some other films, but it definitely holds its own as an ominous piece of cinematic art.

2 Marebito (2004)

Marebito is a haunting portrayal of mental deterioration and loneliness through the perspective of a volatile cameraman who is seeking to understand the essence of fear. Under the gloomy metropolitan streets, he discovers a race of humanoid creatures reminiscent of H.P. Lovecraft’s "The Mountains of Madness."

The film projects an uneasy sense of voyeurism through its grainy footage, capturing disturbing events of violence and danger in a dark urban landscape. Marebito was directed by Takashi Shimizu, the man behind Ju On: The Grudge, so it's bound to be a terrifying watch.

1 Ju-On: The Grudge (2002)

It's impossible to talk about Japanese horror movies without mention of Ju-On: The Grudge. The movie is disconcerting thanks to its non-linear narrative, but viewers can expect to encounter two terrifying restless spirits ready to torment anyone that enters their home.

Everything about the film oozes sheer terror. Ju On: The Grudge draws on horrors from both the real and paranormal since the terrible crimes committed become the cause of the restlessly horrifying supernatural events. The creeping sense of foreboding that builds throughout the movie lingers well after watching.

