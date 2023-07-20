Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which movie villains are the scariest of all. Cinema certainly has no shortage of iconic baddies to choose from, from eloquent cannibals to supervillains hellbent on world domination.

Some of the Redditors' picks are unsurprising, but many are somewhat unexpected. Rather than going for the usual suspects, their choices lean toward more realistic characters with a penchant for cruelty.

10 Mr. Benedict — 'Last Action Hero' (1993)

Charles Dance has stolen the show multiple times with his memorable villain performances, most notably as Twyin Lannister on Game of Thrones. However, the most unsettling of all might be Last Action Hero's Mr. Benedict, a relentless assassin who escapes from the film-within-a-film and into the real world.

RELATED: 10 Actors Whose Final Film Was a Fitting End to Their Career, According to Reddit

"There's something about Benedict from Last Action Hero that I find truly frightening," said user theStormWeaver. "Charles Dance is always amazing," agreed Redditor Maxcoseti. "The different glass eyes was such a cool villain detail," added user PropaneSalesTx.

9 Amy Dunne — 'Gone Girl' (2014)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Rosamund Pike delivers an amazing, layered performance as Amy Dunne in David Fincher's slickest thriller. Amy takes revenge upon her cheating, neglectful husband Nick (Ben Affleck) by faking her own death and framing him for her murder. She initially plans to drown herself but brings an even grimmer fate on Nick by turning up again, unscathed.

"Highly intelligent and quietly scheming, Amy's ability to plan and execute elaborate schemes to frame others reveals a cold and calculating villainy that is deeply unsettling," said user Lucyanova17.

8 The Operative — 'Serenity' (2005)

Serenity is the companion film to Joss Whedon's sci-fi TV show Firefly, centering on the crew of the spaceship Serenity, led by Captain Malcolm Reynolds (Nathan Fillion). Chiwetel Ejiofor plays The Operative, a mysterious assassin who hunts them down. The Operative strives to bring about a "world without sin" and is willing to do anything to attain it.

RELATED: 10 Classic Western TV Shows That Still Hold Up, According to Reddit

It's one of Ejiofor's best roles, notable for being very different from the characters he usually plays. "[The Operative] is calm and rational about the things he does [...] clearly admitting and being at peace with the fact that he's a monster who has no place in the world," said Redditor Creloc.

7 T-1000 — 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' (1991)

Arnold Schwarzenegger was intimidating in The Terminator, but he can't compete with Robert Patrick's performance in the sequel. James Cameron conjured up a villain for the ages with the T-1000, a shape-shifting robotic killer made of indestructible liquid metal. The visual effects alone make him scary, but his flat affect and dead eyes really sell the character.

RELATED: The 10 Best Movies of 1975, Ranked

"Something that seems like nothing can kill it and can shapeshift at will just seems so scary. Robert Patrick was really amazing in the role," said user unitedfan6191. "The scene where he casually dispatches John's (Edward Furlong) foster father was always super disturbing to me," added Redditor Maxcoseti.

6 Bill the Butcher — 'Gangs of New York' (2002)

Image via Miramax

Gangs of New York stars Leonardo DiCaprio as Amsterdam Vallon, a young Irish immigrant seeking revenge against the ruthless gang leader Bill the Butcher (Daniel Day-Lewis). Charismatic and fearsome, Bill rules over the Five Points neighborhood with an iron fist. He is known for his brutal methods and unwavering loyalty to his gang of nativists.

However, he's not just evil. As usual, Day-Lewis brings complexity to the role. Bill might be cruel and wild, but he also has his own kind of code. "Knowing the lengths DDL goes to in order to stay in character, I am extremely concerned with how he prepared for that role," said user bigtimetimmyjim92.

5 Dolores Umbridge — 'Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix' (2007)

Ministry of Magic official Dolores Umbridge (Imelda Staunton) seizes control of Hogwarts in the fifth Harry Potter movie, bending the school to her will with a never-ending series of edicts. Her sugary-sweet demeanor and pink outfits hide an authoritarian personality and a love for dishing out punishment. She's a spot-on symbol for the kind of tyranny that comes disguised with a smile and soft voice.

"Yeah, Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) is the big bad, but everyone has had a Dolores Umbridge in their lives. The insipid sweetness covering evil and nastiness," said user disney_nerd_mom. "What makes her particularly unsettling is her belief that her actions are justified in the name of 'good'. At least Voldemort, in comparison, openly denies the concepts of right and wrong," added Redditor Lucyanova17.

4 The Joker — The Dark Knight' (2008)

"I'm not a monster. I'm just ahead of the curve." With the Joker, Heath Ledger crafted the most compelling supervillain of the 21st century. He's larger-than-life and truly twisted but also somehow believable. Ledger's tragic, untimely death soon after filming wrapped only adds to the character's dark mystique.

"Heath Ledger’s Joker gave me pause the first time I saw The Dark Knight because, for a split second, I thought to myself 'This guy could be out there right now'," said user DirectConsequence12.

3 Philip Seymour Hoffman — 'Mission: Impossible III' (2006)

Mission: Impossible III is uneven, but there's no denying Philip Seymour Hoffman's brilliance as antagonist Owen Davian, a cunning arms dealer. He's intense and cold-blooded, appearing completely unintimidated by Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise). When Hunt interrogates him aboard a military plane, Davian ignores his questions and calmly promises to kill everyone Hunt cares about.

"Dude was so scary. 'Do you have a wife? A girlfriend? Because if you do, I'm gonna find her. I'm gonna hurt her.' The delivery chills my spine every time I hear it," said user PropaneSalesTx.

2 Frank Booth — 'Blue Velvet' (1986)

Image via De Laurentiis Entertainment Group

Blue Velvet is David Lynch's trippy neo-noir starring Kyle MacLachlan as Jeffrey Beaumont, a young man who finds himself in over his head after he discovers a severed human ear. Along the way, he meets drug lord Frank Booth (Dennis Hopper). He's volatile and sadistic, consumed by perverse desires and uncontrollable rage.

It's one of Hopper's very best performances, in which he pivots erratically from menacing to vulnerable and back. "There are so many Franks in this world and that's a frightening thought. Kyle MacLachlan's character even has a line about it," said user throwawaynotfortoday.

1 Nurse Ratched — 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' (1975)

Randle McMurphy (Jack Nicholson) feigns insanity to escape a prison sentence. However, inside the mental institution, he meets somebody worse than the meanest gangster: Nurse Ratched (Louise Fletcher), the head of the ward. Ratched is institutional oppression incarnate. She snuffs out all individuality and imposes her iron will on the patients. It's a well-written part, but Fletcher's performance elevates Ratched to a whole other level. Not for nothing, she won an Oscar for the role.

"Nurse Ratched is really upsetting because she's totally content with the breadth of her manipulation. She's got this small, hopeless little corner of the world where she can enforce her will and casually antagonize/re-traumatize her patients. [She's] just a socially accepted torturer," said Redditor Easeofuse.

KEEP READING: 15 Greatest Classic Hollywood Actors, According to the AFI