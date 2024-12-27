Who'd have thought 2024 would be a surprisingly great year for horror? With charming family flicks like Wicked and Inside Out 2 dominating the box office, and captivating stories like Anora, The Substance, and Dune: Part Two becoming critical successes, it has indeed become another stand-out year in cinematic history. But it was also a year when the horror genre truly shined.

2024 has churned out films that could be contenders for some of the scariest horror movies of all time. Though this might sound like an exaggeration, the horror films released this year considerably stand out for how monumentally creepy and unsettling they are. This year has produced notable chillers that are downright horrifying, captivating, and, above all, incredibly memorable. Some are scarier than others, but they are all truly incredible and stood out this year for their impressive abilities to scare. Here are the most spine-chilling horror movies of 2024.

11 'Infested'

Directed by Sébastien Vanicek

Image via Shudder

Have you ever been afraid of creepy-crawlies? Well, this first one might reinforce your phobia. Kicking off our list is Infested, a French horror film co-written and directed by Sébastien Vanicek in his directorial debut. A nightmarish, claustrophobic killer spider flick, it tells the story of residents in a Parisian apartment complex under attack by deadly, fast-producing giant arachnids.

Though what could have easily turned into another cheesy, highly absurd horror comedy that most audiences typically associate with when they hear about "giant spider movies," Infested is a chilling breath of fresh air, returning this concept to its horrifying potential. Eerie, foreboding, and constantly building with tension, this modern creature-feature classic will leave you shivering in your seat and paranoid about what just might be scurrying in the dark.

Infested In a chilling exploration of survival and fear, a group of friends finds themselves trapped in an isolated cabin, where they must face a mysterious and lethal parasite that threatens their very existence. As the infection spreads, alliances are tested and secrets are revealed, turning their sanctuary into a battleground for survival. Where to Watch stream

rent

Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date April 26, 2024 Director Sébastien Vanicek Cast Théo Christine , Sofia Lesaffre , Jérôme Niel , Lisa Nyarko , Finnegan Oldfield , Marie-Philomene , Nga Runtime 106 Minutes

10 'Stopmotion'

Directed by Robert Morgan

Image via IFC

The next horror entry kicks things up a notch by crossing the lines between live-action and animation. Directed by Robert Morgan in his feature film debut, Stopmotion is a British horror thriller full of mind-bending scares and thrilling tension. It stars Aisling Franciosi as Ella Blake, a struggling stop-motion artist whose obsession with creating her ambitious horror project starts chipping away at her sanity.

An intense mix of psychological terror and disgusting body horror, Stopmotion is a one-of-a-kind experience that truly leaves a lasting, unpleasant, sinking feeling. It's shockingly gross and nervously suspenseful, coupled with some truly striking imagery. It's like watching someone drift in and out of a nightmare, where the lines between reality and dreams are blurred, and there's no clear answer to what was real the whole time. Coupled with a captivating performance by Irisih-Italian actress Aisling Franciosi, Stopmotion is an eerie stand-out from this year that will surely unsettle audiences for the next several years.

Stopmotion Release Date February 23, 2024 Director Robert Morgan Cast Aisling Franciosi , Stella Gonet , Tom York , Caoilinn Springall , James Swanton , Jaz Hutchins , Joshua J. Parker , Bridgitta Roy Runtime 93 Minutes Main Genre Horror

9 'The First Omen'

Directed by Arkasha Stevenson

Image via 20th Century Studios

2024 was the year for sequels and reboots. Among those that proved remarkable was The First Omen, a prequel to the 1976 supernatural horror classic The Omen directed by Richard Donner. Showing how the sinister Anit-christ came to be raised by the Thorn family, it tells the story of a young American novice (Nell Tiger Free) who slowly unravels a terrifying conspiracy in which a rogue group of the church is trying to bring the Devil's son into the world.

Capturing what made The Omen a nightmare-inducing, thrilling masterpiece was no easy task, but director Arkasha Stevenson manages to rekindle most of its terror and suspense. The First Omen is undeniably nerve-racking, featuring nail-biting tension and effective use of jump scares. Though the 1976 original will always be an undisputed classic, this stand-out prequel captures much of the feel of the first film, truly looking like it exists within that universe.

The First Omen A young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, but encounters a darkness that causes her to question her faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate. Release Date April 5, 2024 Director Arkasha Stevenson Cast Bill Nighy Nell Tiger Free , Tawfeek Barhom , sonia braga , Ralph Ineson

8 'You'll Never Find Me'

Directed by Josiah Allen & Indianna Bell

Image via Shudder

Looking for something cramped and atmospheric? Check out You'll Never Find Me, a Shudder-released horror thriller directed by Australian filmmakers Josiah Allen and Indianna Bell. It's a dark, very claustrophobic, suspenseful horror drama about a reclusive trailer owner (Brendan Rock) who, on a stormy night, lets in a mysterious woman looking for a ride back into town. But as they become acquainted, the woman slowly suspects the man is hiding a terrible secret.

Few horror movies this year are as unnerving as You'll Never Find Me. Though it's a simple premise, the cramped, singular location, combined with its dark, foreboding atmosphere, makes this nail-biting thriller one of the most edge-of-your-seat horror movies of the year. Though its ending is a bit of a headscratcher, it'll thrill and shock you right to your very core.

You'll Never Find Me Patrick, a strange and lonely resident, lives in a mobile home at the back of an isolated trailer park. After a violent storm, a mysterious young woman appears at his door seeking shelter from the elements. Release Date June 10, 2023 Director Josiah Allen , Indianna Bell Cast Brendan Rock , Jordan Cowan , Elena Carapetis , Angela Korng , Luca Trimboli , Finn Watson Runtime 96 Minutes

7 'Alien Romulus'

Directed by Fede Alvarez

Image via 20th Century Studios

Fede Alvarez's Alien Romulus came out this year to reinforce most people's fears of space travel. The sixth entry in the beloved Alien franchise is a nightmarish story that follows several young colonists who, looking to escape their appalling living conditions, journey to a decommissioned space station to salvage parts. Only once on the station, they realize it's overrun by the deadly Xenomorph species.

Breaking away from the slow-burn, philosophical tones of Ridley Scott's Prometheus and Alien: Covenant movies for more of the straightforward, claustrophobic horror of the 1979 original, Alien Romulus returns the franchise back to basics. It's shockingly brutal, with disgusting bodily horrors and gory kills. It has a decent balance of horror, suspense, and the right amount of action to leave you cheering. Though its story and writing have some noticeable flaws, and there are a lot of dumb character moments, this chilling entry seems to be bringing the Alien franchise back on the right path.

Alien: Romulus In Alien: Romulus, a crew of space explorers lands on a distant, uncharted planet, only to uncover a horrifying secret lurking beneath the surface. As they delve deeper into the alien environment, they encounter deadly creatures and ancient ruins that hint at a terrifying history. The team's survival becomes a desperate battle against the relentless xenomorphs, forcing them to rely on their wits and technology to escape the nightmarish world. Where to Watch stream

rent

*Availability in US Release Date August 16, 2024 Director Fede Alvarez Cast Cailee Spaeny , David Jonsson , Archie Renaux , Isabela Merced , Spike Fearn , Aileen Wu , Rosie Ede , Soma Simon , Bence Okeke , Viktor Orizu , Robert Bobroczkyi , Trevor Newlin , Annemarie Griggs , Daniel Betts Runtime 119 Minutes