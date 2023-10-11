It’s spooky season, and Amazon Prime Video subscribers are far from being left out of the festivities. From modern to classic zombie movies, demons, killer clowns, and more, there’s something sure to shake even the most seasoned horror movie veteran. So, try not to look away while we reveal the 15 scariest movies on Prime Video.
The Exorcist III (1990)
Run Time: 1 hr 49 min | Director: William Peter Blatty
Cast: George C. Scott, Ed Flanders, Brad Dourif, Jason Miller, Nicol Williamson
The Exorcist III is an excellent standalone feature and a refreshing addition to The Exorcist franchise after the mediocre sequel, Exorcist II: The Heretic, 13 years prior. This time, directed and written by William Peter Blatty and based on his novel Legion, the story follows an investigator who obsesses over a case of unsolved murders, eerily similar to the Zodiac Killer. Since the real-life Zodiac Killer professed their enjoyment of The Exorcist in one of the cryptic letters sent to the media, Blatty decided to base the demonic murders on the infamous events. As Detective Kinderman (George C. Scott) continues to unravel the presumably deceased Gemini Killer's mysteries in the film, supernatural confrontations and unsettling revelations come to light.
REC (2008)
Run Time: 1 hr 18 min | Director: Jaume Balagueró, Paco Plaza
Cast: Manuela Velasco, Ferran Terraza, Jorge-Yamam Serrano, Pablo Rosso, David Vert
Recognized as one of the best found-footage horror films, REC is a Spanish film about an infectious breakout that causes the immediate and involuntary quarantine of an entire apartment building. Confused and terrified, the isolated neighbors are left to handle the situation in the dark with no escape. Strange attacks begin to occur as the infected become volatile; armed with shaky flashlights and household weapons, the quarantined fight for survival while hoping for a solution to come from the outside.
Train to Busan (2016)
Run Time: 1 hr 57 min | Director: Yeon Sang-ho
Cast: Gong Yoo, Jung Yu-mi, Ma Dong-seok, Kim Su-an, Choi Woo-shik
Train to Busan is a zombie action-horror film that grabs the audience's attention throughout the film. This incredibly well-paced story comes from South Korea, where many recent movies have taken the industry by storm. In this story, a young girl and her father take a train to visit her mother in the morning before a busy workday. Just before the train is leaving, one sick passenger boards, and with them, a virus, which quickly spreads and traps the healthy on the train to fight for survival. With brilliant character development, gruesome action, and genuine heartfelt moments, Train to Busan covers many genres and creates one of the best zombie movies ever made.
Suspiria (2018)
Run Time: 2 hr 32 min | Director: Luca Guadagnino
Cast: Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton, Mia Goth, Angela Winkler, Ingrid Caven, Chloë Grace Moretz
When Susie Bannion (Dakota Johnson), is accepted to a dance academy in Berlin, she is quick to befriend Sara (Mia Goth), a fellow aspiring dancer. The two train under the guidance of Madame Blanc (Tilda Swinton). Meanwhile, Patricia (Chloë Grace Moretz), a former student, shares tales of the academy's dark secrets with her psychotherapist, Dr. Klemperer, who Swinton also plays in an incredibly convincing disguise. Patricia suddenly disappears, sending Sara down a rabbit hole of investigations, and discovers underground chambers and occult rituals within the academy.
Terrifier 2 (2022)
Run Time: 2 hr 18 min | Director: Damien Leone
Cast: David Howard Thornton, Lauren LaVera, Elliott Fullam, Sarah Voigt, Kailey Hyman
Since 2008, Art the Clown has been terrifying audiences with intense gore and violence after releasing a short film called The 9th Circle. The cult following developed by bare-bones slasher enthusiasts has led to the Terrifier franchise. Terrifier 2 made waves when it debuted in 2022 and turned Art the Clown into a household name. A third film is currently in the works and is slated to release in 2024.
Hellraiser (1987)
Run Time: 1 hr 33 min | Director: Clive Barker
Cast: Andrew Robinson, Clare Higgins, Ashley Laurence, Sean Chapman, Doug Bradley
This classic 80s film sparked a massively underrated franchise consisting of 11 features to date. In Hellraiser, Frank (Sean Chapman) solves a puzzle box that opens a portal to hell and its inhabitants, the Cenobites. The Cenobites tear Frank to pieces and trap him in hell, but when his family moves into his old house, they accidentally resurrect him. This time, Frank's only chance for survival is to feed off the blood of his victims in order to reconstruct his body.
As Above So Below (2014)
Run Time: 1 hr 33 min | Director: John Erick Dowdle
Cast: Perdita Weeks, Ben Feldman, Edwin Hodge, François Civil, Marion Lambert
As Above So Below follows an archeologist, Scarlett Marlowe (Perdita Weeks), and her team into the Parisienne catacombs in search of the legendary philosopher's stone. But as they travel deeper into the caves, supernatural horrors appear in the form of each one's personal trauma. It’s loosely based on the hermetic principle that the outer world mirrors the inner world, and for these unfortunate explorers, these manifestations are all too real.
Drag Me To Hell (2009)
Run Time: 1 hr 39 min | Director: Sam Raimi
Cast: Alison Lohman, Justin Long, Lorna Raver, Dileep Rao, David Paymer
When a loan officer, Christine Brown (Alison Lohman), denies an elderly woman named Mrs. Ganush (Lorna Raver) an extension on her mortgage, a powerful curse is cast upon her. This curse comes from a demon whose only mission is to drag Christine to Hell. With the help of her boyfriend, Clay Dalton (Justin Long), they attempt to break the curse and banish the demon back to hell. Drag Me To Hell is hilarious, but the jump scares will haunt your dreams.
V/H/S (2009)
Run Time: 1 hr 56 min | Directors: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, David Bruckner, Tyler Gillett, Justin Martinez, Glenn McQuaid, Radio Silence, Joe Swanberg, Chad Villella, Ti West, Adam Wingard
Cast: Calvin Reeder, Lane Hughes, Kentucker Audley, Adam Wingard, Hannah Fierman
V/H/S is a unique horror film made up of several stories. Different directors create a collection of tales, all tied together by one overarching narrative. When a group of thieves discover a series of old videotapes, they quickly realize that each tape contains a more terrifying tale than the last. They're drawn deeper into a world of mysteries and scares as they watch. This movie is perfect for those who enjoy bite-sized horror stories with a connecting thread.
Candyman (2021)
Run Time: 1 hr 31 min | Director: Nia DaCosta
Cast: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo, Vanessa Williams
When an artist moves to the projects in Chicago, he becomes obsessed with the story of the Candyman, a supernatural being in the form of a man with a hook for a hand. When the art curator and his girlfriend, Brianna (Teyonah Parris), showcase Anthony’s (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) artwork at her colleague Clive’s (Brian King) gallery, the art is not received well. Later, Clive and his girlfriend accidentally summon Candyman (Tony Todd) and are brutally slaughtered. This only pushes Anthony to investigate the tale of the Candyman further, exposing more and more people to the horrors of summoning him.
Mama (2013)
Run Time: 1 hr 13 min | Director: Andrés Muschietti
Cast: Jessica Chastain, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Megan Charpentier, Isabelle Nélisse, Daniel Kash
In his directorial debut, Andrés Muschietti, most known for directing the It films, creates a film about a financially distressed man who kills his business partner and abducts his two daughters with the intention of a murder-suicide. His plan is thwarted when a supernatural woman appears and protects the girls as Mama. Years later, when the murderer's twin brother discovers the girls, they’ve gone wild, and he decides to adopt them; however, Mama is not finished protecting them.
The Black Phone (2022)
Run Time: 1 hr 43 min | Director: Scott Derrickson
Cast: Ethan Hawke, Jeremy Davies, Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, James Ransone
When The Grabber (Ethan Hawke) abducts Finney (Mason Thames), he hides him in a basement with a disconnected black phone. As Finney begins receiving mysterious calls on the phone, he soon discovers that he can communicate with The Grabber's previous victims. In desperation to escape, Finney must learn from his predecessor's mistakes and devise a plan.
Night of the Living Dead (1968)
Run Time: 1 hr 35 min | Director: George A. Romero
Cast: Duane Jones, Judith O'Dea, Karl Hardman, Marilyn Eastman, Keith Wayne
It’s not the first zombie movie, but Night of the Living Dead set a course for the groundbreaking genre in what we now recognize as the quintessential zombie movie. While visiting a graveyard, a young couple comes across the undead and runs to hide in a rural farmhouse. Survivors join them to fend off the reanimated corpses, struggling with fear and division in their fight for survival.
Children of the Corn (1984)
Run Time: 1 hr 32 min | Director: Fritz Kiersch
Cast: Peter Horton, Linda Hamilton, R.G. Armstrong, John Franklin, Courtney Gains
Children of the Corn tells the eerie tale of a couple who accidentally stumble upon a sinister, secluded town taken over by murderous children who worship an evil force that rules the cornfields. This force, called He Who Walks Behind the Rows, instructs the children to eliminate all adults as a main part of their belief system.
Tucker & Dale vs. Evil (2010)
Run Time: 1 hr 28 min | Director: Eli Craig
Cast: Tyler Labine, Alan Tudyk, Katrina Bowden, Jesse Moss, Chelan Simmons
Tucker & Dale vs. Evil is a seemingly hilarious movie about two country guys, Tucker (Alan Tudyk) and Dale (Tyler Labine), who college kids mistake as creepy intruders at their party. However, when things take a turn and brutal murders begin, it’s up to Tucker and Dale to save them. With surprising twists, this film exceeds expectations and has earned the respect of critics with its high ratings and many positive reviews.