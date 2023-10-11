The Exorcist III is an excellent standalone feature and a refreshing addition to The Exorcist franchise after the mediocre sequel, Exorcist II: The Heretic, 13 years prior. This time, directed and written by William Peter Blatty and based on his novel Legion, the story follows an investigator who obsesses over a case of unsolved murders, eerily similar to the Zodiac Killer. Since the real-life Zodiac Killer professed their enjoyment of The Exorcist in one of the cryptic letters sent to the media, Blatty decided to base the demonic murders on the infamous events. As Detective Kinderman (George C. Scott) continues to unravel the presumably deceased Gemini Killer's mysteries in the film, supernatural confrontations and unsettling revelations come to light.