If you consider yourself a fan of all things horror, you should definitely be subscribed to Shudder. The aptly named streaming service is a unique example among the ever-growing list of streaming providers as it caters exclusively to the horror genre. If there aren't scares and suspense, it won't be on Shudder, and the service now has a massive library consisting of both recognizable blockbuster franchises and lesser-known cult favorites. The widespread collection is always being tweaked and changed, but if you're looking for the scariest films to watch on Shudder right now, here are fifteen excellent examples.

Related:The Best Horror Movies on Shudder Right Now

Halloween (1978)

Director: John Carpenter | Run Time: 91 minutes

Starring: Jamie Lee Curtis, Donald Pleasence, and Tony Moran

The godfather of the slasher genre, Shudder proudly boasts one of the most iconic horror franchises ever made. Most importantly, Shudder has the one film that started it all - John Carpenter's influential masterpiece Halloween (1978). Here, the all-time greatest slasher in the history of horror cinema, Michael Myers (Tony Moran) - a ruthless escaped asylum patient who returns to his hometown of Haddonfield to wreak havoc on the community once more. With Michael's sights set on a new victim in babysitter Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), it falls onto Michael's former psychiatrist Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasence) to find his old patient and put him down once and for all.

Watch on Shudder

Mad God (2021)

Image via Shudder

Director: Phil Tippett | Run Time: 83 minutes

Starring: Alex Cox

Horror has crossed over with a variety of genres in its long and established history, but one combination we don't see very often is horror and animation. We see that union done to incredible effect in Mad God (2021), directed by veteran VFX artist Phil Tippett whose past work includes Jurassic Park (1993) and Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi (1983). A passion project years in the making for Tippett, Mad God is a 100% stop-motion nightmare that takes an assassin through a hell-like landscape packed to the brim with demonic creatures and monstrosities.

Watch on Shudder

Train to Busan (2016)

Director: Sang-ho Yeon | Run Time: 118 minutes

Starring: Gong Yoo, Jung Yu-mi, Ma Dong-seok, and Su-an Kim

There's a reason why South Korean filmmaker Sang-ho Yeon's hit zombie thriller is getting an American remake. Not only are the film's zombies brought to life with some convincing special effects and even more convincing acting from the zombie performers, but the feeling of isolation of being trapped on a train with them also makes the undead villains even scarier. Plus, the remarkably well-developed characters (particularly Ma Dong-seok's character of Sang-hwa) add stakes that most thrillers only dream of having.

Watch on Shudder

Phantasm (1979)

Director: Don Coscarelli | Run Time: 89 minutes

Starring: A. Michael Baldwin and Angus Scrimm

Another film that spawned many sequels (albeit with more of a cult following), Phantasm (1979), successfully pulls off the classic trend of a mysterious monster's pursuit of younger teens. The monster this time around is the infamous Tall Man (Angus Scrimm), a creepy gravedigger whose origins seem supernatural in nature. Scrimm's delightfully unsettling performance as the iconic villain is precisely why the cult classic spawned a grand total of four sequels.

Watch on Shudder

Exorcist III (1990)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Director: William Peter Blatty | Run Time: 110 minutes

Starring: George C. Scott, Ed Flanders, Brad Dourif, and Jason Miller

William Friedkin's groundbreaking classic The Exorcist (1973) unfortunately is not available on Shudder, but fortunately, its abysmal sequel, Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977), isn't either. However, there's a little-known third installment that is something of a hidden gem in this would-be franchise, that being Exorcist III (1990). Originally titled Legion, this was a film not initially planned to be a sequel at all, but was later reworked to feature a demonic element and even the surprising return of a character from the original. While a police officer (George C. Scott) attempts to track down a deadly serial killer (Brad Dourif), we arrive at a mental asylum to see none other than Father Karras (Jason Miller) - the priest who was presumed dead after saving young Regan (Lina Blair) in the first film. Now he grapples with a demonic force as he's possessed by that very same demon he contracted all those years ago.

Watch on Shudder

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)

Director: Tobe Hooper | Run Time: 83 minutes

Starring: Marilyn Burns, Edwin Neal, Jim Siedow, and Gunnar Hansen

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974) caused quite a bit of controversy upon its release, mainly due to its claims of being based on a true story. Those claims wound up being used as marketing to make the movie scarier, but The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is still plenty unsettling without the faux true story. The demented Sawyer family and their most popular dismembering member Leatherface (Gunnar Hansen) have also tormented visitors to their estate over several sequels, but the first film is easily the best.

Watch on Shudder

The Stepfather (1987)

Image via New Century Vista Film Company

Director: Joseph Ruben | Run Time: 89 minutes

Starring: Terry O'Quinn, Jill Schoelen, and Shelley Hack

According to Jerry Blake (Terry O'Quinn), all he has ever wanted was the perfect family. To him, his original wife and children didn't really shape up, so he did what any responsible father figure would do and murdered them in cold blood. Now he's found a new wife in Susand (Shelley Hack), but her daughter Stephanie (Jill Schoelen) can tell that something is off with Jerry. Terry O'Quinn as the titular stepfather delivers a performance that's manic and manipulative in all the best ways.

Watch on Shudder

Black Christmas (1974)

Image via Warner Bros.

Director: Bob Clark | Run Time: 98 minutes

Starring: Olivia Hussey, Keir Dullea, Margot Kidder, and John Saxon

Black Christmas (1974) has been the subject of not one, but two pretty terrible remakes, but the 1970s classic is absolutely worth watching. The premise is abundantly simple, and honestly doesn't really have that much to do with the holidays. On paper, the idea of a group of college girls being pursued by a deranged stalker doesn't really sound like anything that special, but Black Christmas is a perfect example of a simple premise and flawless execution. The intense breathing of the mysterious killer alone is more than enough to terrify audiences.

Watch on Shudder

Hellraiser (1987)

Image Via Entertainment Film Distributors

Director: Clive Barker | Run Time: 94 minutes

Starring: Ashley Laurence, Andrew Robinson, Clare Higgins, Sean Chapman, and Doug Bradley

Master of horror Clive Barker's magnum opus, Hellraiser is a stunningly disgusting look at a devious union between pleasure and pain. It all starts when a vile man named Frank (Sean Chapman) finds a mysterious puzzle box. After he solves it, he is transported into a dimension where he becomes the tortured subject of The Cenobites - entities of pure pain that are angels to some and demons to others. Frank is partially revived by his brother's wife, Julia (Clare Higgins), and the two begin claiming victims, so Frank can be brought back to his old human form.

Watch on Shudder

Hellbound: Hellraiser II (1988)

Image via New World Pictures

Director: Tony Randel | Run Time: 97 minutes

Starring: Ashley Laurence, Clare Higgins, Doug Bradley, and Kenneth Cranham

Released only a year after the original, Hellbound: Hellraiser II picks off right where the original left off, with protagonist Kirsty (Ashley Laurence) now living in a mental hospital and becoming the subject of the shady Dr. Channard (Kenneth Cranham. This time, instead of Frank being resurrected, it's his partner in crime Julia, who in turn uses Channard to discover the secrets of the Cenobites. Overall, Hellbound is an excellent continuation that's an exploration of The Cenobites' origins making it essential for fans of the first.

Watch on Shudder

Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer (1986)

Director: John McNaughton | Run Time: 83 minutes

Starring: Michael Rooker, Tracy Arnold, and Tom Towles

As scary as some classic slasher villains like Michael Myers and Leatherface may be, they pale in comparison to the horrors of real-life serial killers. That's evident in Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer (1986), which is the loose true story of murderers Henry Lee Lucas (Michael Rooker) and Ottis Toole (Tom Towles). As the title implies, the disturbing from start to finish film paints a portrait of how a seemingly normal person can turn into an unredeemable monster if they're simply given a push.

Watch on Shudder

Related:10 Movies to Watch After You See 'Possession' on Shudder

The Hills Have Eyes (1977)

'The Hills Have Eyes' (1977)

Director: Wes Craven | Run Time: 90 minutes

Starring: Susan Lanier, Robert Houston, and Michael Berryman

Wes Craven is easily one of the most influential people in the history of horror cinema, being the filmmaker behind the Nightmare on Elm Street and Scream franchises. One of Craven's most overlooked films is also one of his best, as The Hills Have Eyes is a horrific and original horror-thriller. When a family just wanted to go west for a vacation, their trip is cut short when they learn that they are not alone in the untamed wilderness, with a group of fierce savages stalking them as if they were their prey.

Watch on Shudder

Nosferatu the Vampyre (1979)

Image Via 20th Century Fox

Director: Werner Herzog | Run Time: 1979

Starring: Klaus Kinski, Isabelle Adjani, Bruno Ganz, Roland Topor, and Walter Ladengast

Vlad Dracula has had no shortage of great adaptations over the years, and one of the earliest was the original 1920s Nosferatu film. It's arguably one of the earliest examples of horror cinema, but that didn't stop director Werner Herzog from doing his own spin on the pale demon. Most of the story is how you would expect it, with Dracula (Klaus Kinski) creepily stalking potential victims, but it's still an excellent adaptation that should hold fans over until Robert Eggers's version is finally made.

Watch on Shudder

The Crazies (1973)

Director: George A. Romero | Run Time: 103 minutes

Starring: Lane Carroll, Will MacMilan, Harold Wayne Jones, and Lloyd Hollar

Although he's perhaps best known for pioneering the zombie genre with the Living Dead films, George A. Romero explored an entirely different type of plague in The Crazies. The paranoid-ridden film sees the U.S. military don hazmat suits and assault rifles that are turning the town's residents into rabid, aggressive maniacs. Ripe with the social commentary that Romero's films are known for, The Crazies is an excellent feature choice for those who are currently enjoying HBO's The Last of Us (2023-).

Watch on Shudder

Children of the Corn (1984)

Image Via New World Pictures

Director: Fritz Kiersch | Run Time: 92 minutes

Starring: Linda Hamilton, Peter Horton, and John Franklin

What better way to end a list of scary films than with one that came from the mind of prolific horror author of all time, Stephen King. Children of the Corn (1984) sees the children of a small rural community rise up against the towns of adults and murder them in the name of a demonic entity. Led by the charismatic Isaac (John Franklin), couple Vicky (Linda Hamilton) and Burt (Peter Horton) find themselves trapped in the town of homicidal preteens and must find a way to escape.

Watch on Shudder