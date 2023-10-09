With the arrival of fall and the first day of October, some people choose to welcome the season with pumpkin spice and cozy vibes. Others celebrate by watching movies that scare them to the core and leave them frozen on their couch deciding whether that thing in the corner is just a shadow or a demon coming to haunt them.

If you fall into the latter group then this article is for you. Whether you turn it into a binge-watch weekend, revisit old classics, or test out some international horror, here is a list of the scariest movies to watch this October.

‘The Exorcist’ (1973)

Image Via Warner Bros.

Director: William Friedkin Cast: Linda Blair, Ellen Burstyn, Max von Sydow, Lee J. Cobb Many horror movies have themes of demons and possession, but The Exorcist perfected it. The film follows a young girl named Regan, whose typically mild behavior becomes increasingly disturbing and violent. Her mother suspects possession, and becoming increasingly desperate seeks the help of two priests to perform an exorcism. In a world full of CGI, the practical effects are still remarkable, with the famous head-spinning scene being as terrifying as ever. The film is a fairly black and white battle between the forces of good and evil, but nevertheless it transformed the supernatural horror genre, a genre where it still reigns supreme. read more

Watch on Max

‘Hereditary’ (2018)

Image Via A24

Director: Ari Aster Cast: Toni Collette, Alex Wolff, Milly Shapiro, Gabriel Byrne The word masterpiece gets thrown around a lot when discussing this modern horror film, and rightly so. A breakout for director Ari Aster, it garnered critical acclaim for its unique approach to family-centric horror and that deeply disturbing but unforgettable final sequence. After the death of their secretive grandmother, the family unravels dark and disturbing family secrets that are only worsened by a tragic accident. As the family dives deeper into their history, they discover a supernatural force that might be at the center of generations of horrors. read more

Watch on Max

‘Rosemary's Baby’ (1968)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Director: Roman Polanski Cast: Mia Farrow, John Cassavetes, Ruth Gordon, Sidney Blackmer Another horror classic that has remained just as bone chilling throughout the decades, Rosemary’s Baby is a tale of paranoia, maternal anxiety, and bodily autonomy. As pregnant Rosemary Woodhouse becomes convinced that her neighbors have sinister plans for her unborn child, she falls into a world of satanic worship and witchcraft rituals in an attempt to save herself and her baby. The leading ladies performances are still praised to this day, with Mia Farrow's performance as Rosemary being lauded as a chilling portrayal of maternal anxiety, while Ruth Gordon earned an Academy Award for her role as Minnie Castevet. read more

Rent on Prime Video

'The Witch' (2015)

Image via A24

Director: Robert Eggers Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Ineson, Kate Dickie, Harvey Scrimshaw Period horror films remain underrated in the genre, but The Witch was a financial and critical success that still remains one of Anya Taylor-Joy’s best performances. The story follows a devout Puritan family who, after being banished from their community, settles near a secluded forest. As they face harsh wilderness and isolation, they begin to experience unsettling supernatural occurrences, which lead them to believe that a malevolent witch is living in the woods. The attention to historical detail in the film is incredibly period-accurate, which makes the mood even more chilling as audiences are fully immersed in this world, descending into madness along with the family as they try to confront the supernatural focus around them. read more

Watch on Max

‘The Babadook’ (2014)

Image via IFC Films

Director: Jennifer Kent Cast: Essie Davis, Noah Wiseman Something about female-directed horror just hits differently, and the fact that The Babadook is considered to be one of the scariest films of all time is clear proof. The film follows a mother living full of grief and anxiety with her son, who is haunted by a scary children's book character. Reality blurs, and sanity is questioned as the mother tries to fight this monster while protecting her son and her own psychological state. read more

Watch on Hulu

‘Ju-on: The Grudge’ (2002)

Image via Intercontinental Film Distributors

Director: Takashi Shimizu Cast: Megumi Okina, Misaki Ito, Takashi Matsuyama, Yui Ichikawa This Japanese horror film weaves together the stories of interconnected characters who all fall victim to a vengeful and malevolent spirit that haunts a cursed house. Though it was overshadowed by other Japanese horror films at the time of its release, it went on to spawn a franchise, an American remake, and a prequel television series. read more

Rent on Prime Video

‘Get Out’ (2017)

Image via Blumhouse Productions

Director: Jordan Peele Cast: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Bradley Whitford, Catherine Keener, Lil Rel Howery Horror films have always served as a method of social commentary, and Get Out is proof that this genre has narrative power beyond simple jump scares. When Chris visits his white girlfriend’s house in a remote, affluent suburb, he discovers the disturbing truth about what happens to Black people who visit the home and then must fight to save himself from the same fate. The film secured director Jordan Peele as a king of horror, a title he continues to prove himself worthy. read more

Rent on Prime Video

‘Insidious’ (2010)

Image Via FilmDistrict

Director: James Wan Cast: Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne, Ty Simpkins, Lin Shaye The original film that launched the five-movie (and growing) franchise is still arguably the best. Created on just a $2 million budget it became a worldwide sensation, making over $100 million. The film followed up on the success of Wan’s previous endeavor Saw, proving that he could deliver just as many scares with less gore. The film follows a family fighting a supernatural entity as their son falls into a mysterious coma and strange paranormal activities start occuring in their house. Between the inventive jumpscares and the terrifying take on astral projection, the film remains a modern classic. read more

Watch on Max

‘Talk to Me’ (2023)

Image via A24

Directors: Danny and Michael Philippou Cast: Sophie Wilde, Joe Bird, Miranda Otto, Chris Alosio When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits with an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill and high-stakes party game, that is until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces. Talk to Me was the surprise hit of the year, and features some of the most heart-racing moments you will ever seen in a horror film. It's a non-stop thrill ride that will keep you up at night. read more

Watch on Max

‘Paranormal Activity' (2007)

Image via Paramount Pictures.

Director: Oren Peli Cast: Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat This found-footage hit proved that in the right hands, you can do a lot with a low budget. Made with just $15,000, the film launched a franchise of seven films that is still growing. The film follows Katie and Micah as they document the unexplained occurrences in their home. They set up video cameras throughout their home that capture the increasingly terrorizing entity that seems to be linked to Katie. The film was celebrated for making viewers feel like they are experiencing the events firsthand, with the story as suspenseful and scary as possible, if not a bit cliché. read more

Rent on Prime Video