With the arrival of fall and the first day of October, some people choose to welcome the season with pumpkin spice and cozy vibes. Others celebrate by watching movies that scare them to the core and leave them frozen on their couch deciding whether that thing in the corner is just a shadow or a demon coming to haunt them.

If you fall into the latter group then this article is for you. Whether you turn it into a binge-watch weekend, revisit old classics, or test out some international horror, here is a list of the scariest movies to watch this October.

‘The Exorcist’ (1973)

Jason Miller and Max von Sydow in The Exorcist
Image Via Warner Bros.

Watch on Max

‘Hereditary’ (2018)

Gabriel Byrne, Toni Collette and Alex Wolff in Hereditary
Image Via A24

Watch on Max

‘Rosemary's Baby’ (1968)

Mia Farrow holding a necklace in 'Rosemary's Baby'
Image via Paramount Pictures

Rent on Prime Video

'The Witch' (2015)

Anya Taylor-Joy as Thomasin, a young colonial girl from The Witch
Image via A24

Watch on Max

‘The Babadook’ (2014)

Essie Davis in 'The Babadook'
Image via IFC Films

Watch on Hulu

‘Ju-on: The Grudge’ (2002)

Paranormal entities sitting on the bed of Rika in 'Ju-on: The Grudge.'
Image via Intercontinental Film Distributors

Rent on Prime Video

‘Get Out’ (2017)

Daniel Kaluuya as Chris tied to a chair and looking terrified in Jordan Peele's horror movie Get Out
Image via Blumhouse Productions

Rent on Prime Video

‘Insidious’ (2010)

Insidious
Image Via FilmDistrict

Watch on Max

‘Talk to Me’ (2023)

talk-to-me-sophie-wilde-featured
Image via A24

Watch on Max

‘Paranormal Activity' (2007)

Footage of a woman and her husband sitting on their bed as she points her finger to the door in the middle of the night in 'Paranormal Activity'
Image via Paramount Pictures.

Rent on Prime Video