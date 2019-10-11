The Scariest Movies to Watch on Netflix in October

0

It’s October, which means it’s peak “Spooky Time” season. What better than a scary movie on a dark and stormy night to keep the mood holiday-appropriate? Netflix certainly has a vast library of horror titles to choose from, but in keeping with the Halloween spirit, we’ve narrowed it down to five of the scariest movies available on the streaming service right now. Some horror films are more dramatic, some more comedic, some more atmospheric. But if you’re in the mood for something that’s just downright scary, we’ve got you covered with our list of the scariest movies to watch on Netflix.

For even more recommendations, check out our list of the best horror movies on Netflix right now.