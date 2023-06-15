When it comes to fictional characters, an intriguing and distinctive personality is assuredly one of the aspects that make them stand out the most in a film, TV show, or even a book, aiding make the fictional people all the more three-dimensional. Naturally, when said characters are extremely intimidating and brought to life accordingly, it is difficult to remain indifferent to the actors' performance.

There are many different types of creepy — ranging from personal space invaders and harassers to ice-cold killers — and these gifted actors have successfully managed to bring them all to life. From Christopher Lloyd in Dennis the Menace to JavierBardem in No Country for Old Men, these are some of the most terrifying performances in non-horror films (according to Reddit).

10 Christopher Llyod — 'Dennis the Menace' (1993)

Switchblade Sam is the kidnapper and town-robbing criminal of the 1993 John Hughes feature based on the American comic strip of the same name. In the film, Christopher Lloyd's character is quite literally a menace who attempts to rob everything and everyone.

While Lloyd's performance may not scare adult viewers nowadays, Prank_Owl surely remembers being haunted by the Back to the Future actor's role at the tender age of five. "I distinctly remember being [five] years old and scared sh**less by Christopher Lloyd's performance as the evil hobo in Dennis the Menace," they wrote, with many others agreeing.

9 Oscar Isaac — 'Ex Machina' (2014)

Oscar Isaac's acting performance as his creepy on-screen counterpart in the acclaimed Alex Garland feature clearly doesn't go unnoticed. In the thought-provoking dystopian science fiction drama Ex Machina, Isaac's character, Nathan Bateman, is the CEO of Blue Book and a renowned scientist and welcomes programmer Caleb (Domhnall Gleeson) to operate the Turing test to an intelligent humanoid robot (Alicia Vikander).

Although the actor's performance may not be the obvious choice when the category is "scary performances in non-horror films," it is an understandable one. What makes Nathan so scary is arguably his passive aggressiveness and misogyny, which Isaac believably brings to life. "Interesting choice, he was certainly menacing," DynamoJonesJr replied when sellyourselfshort mentioned the actor's impeccable performance.

8 Casey Affleck — 'The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford' (2007)

Regarded, by some (general audiences and critics alike), as one of the actor's best performances, Robert Ford from the Western The Assassination of Jesse James, a movie which dramatizes the relationship between both characters (Affleck as Ford and Pitt as Jame), is a quiet and analytical American outlaw.

On Reddit, JoshuaCalledMe argues that the actor's performance in the film is "unnerving, to say the least." "Everything that came out of his mouth just gave me the willies," Grimnir460 replies. When it comes to Ford's type of scary, it all comes down to "watching out for the quiet ones." While Affleck's character may seem initially harmless, his insecurities make him reckless and dangerous.

7 Gary Oldman — 'Leon: The Professional' (1994)

Although Natalie Portman as 12-year-old Mathilda, who was taken in by a professional assassin (Jean Reno) following the death of her mother, steals every scene in Leon: The Professional, Gary Oldman's Norman Stansfield also provides audiences with a few iconic moments, all thanks to the actor's frightening performance as the primary antagonist of the 1994 film.

According to Redditors, what makes Oldman's performance in the beloved cult classic fascinatingly scary is the way that his character is extremely "unpredictable and intimidating," as FungiSamurai puts it. There is no doubt that Stansfield is amongst Oldman's finest roles and remains a fan-favorite today.

6 Dennis Hopper — 'Blue Velvet' (1986)

Portrayed by Dennis Hopper, Frank Booth is a fictional character and the main antagonist in David Lynch's memorable 1986 psychological thriller, which follows the investigation of a nightclub singer and the criminals who kidnapped her child. The actor's wildly unhinged, transfixed performance is one of the film's highlights and possibly among the most disturbing film roles out there.

When one user mentioned "Dennis Hopper in Blue Velvet," another user could not help describing the actor's performance as "terrifying." While Blue Velvet is honestly quite eerie by itself, it is evident that Hopper's undeniable talents play a huge part in it.

5 Paul Dano — 'There Will Be Blood' (2007)

Paul Thomas Anderson's There Will Be Blood, inspired by the novel Oil! and following Daniel Day-Lewis Daniel Plainview on a quest to find fortune, is widely regarded as a masterpiece. Needless to say, the fantastic performances of those involved played a huge part in it. Paul Dano plays two twins in this: one sells out his town by giving Daniel a tip that there's oil there, while the other is an evangelical preacher that gets into an ongoing conflict with Daniel.

When asking cinephiles on Reddit what is "the scariest performances you've seen in non-horror movies," DynamoJonesJr rightfully mentioned the talented The Batman star, highlighting that the actor "really unnerved" them everytime he was on-screen. Truth be told it is beyond difficult to match up to Day-Lewis' on-screen talents, but Dano successfully managed to do it through a realistically frightening performance.

4 J.K. Simmons — 'Whiplash' (2014)

A demanding, aggressive, and downright abusive conductor at a famed music academy? Absolutely terrifying. Because J.K. Simmons' Whiplash character, Terence Fletcher, is so realistically cruel, it only makes sense that the actor's chilling performance intimidates viewers.

Although the talented actor has already played a neo-Nazi on HBO's Oz (as noted by MBAMBA3 on the platform, who thinks that his role was "a lot scarier" there), viewers on the platform truly believe that Simmons' role in Whiplash is striking, including a now-deleted account who wrote "JK Simmons in Whiplash." Simmons is set to terrify viewers again by playing a killer in the upcoming thriller The Woods.

3 Christoph Waltz — 'Inglourious Basterds' (2009)

Speaking of Nazis, Christoph Waltz's performance as one is among the most dreadful (in the best way) of all and managed to send out a few chills down viewers' spines in this historical spy drama. The main antagonist of Tarantino's Inglorious Basterds — which follows two plots to assassinate Nazi Germany's leadership — Hans Landa is a clever Nazi hunter who is also a massive narcissist.

On the platform, it is clear that Waltz's breakout performance was very well received. "One of those characters where your blood pressure rises 20 percent just from him walking into a scene," Ox_Baker explained. Nothing gets in the way of this ruthless character, and it is nearly impossible not to feel affected by his mere presence.

2 Jake Gyllenhaal — 'Nightcrawler' (2004)

Dan Gilroy's Nightcrawler is an intense directorial debut centering on a thief who takes a job as a journalist who investigates crimes illegally. It's only a matter of time, however, before Louis Bloom becomes obsessed with said crimes and takes part in his own story.

Being freaked out by Jake Gyllenhaal's masterclass performance in Nightcrawler is only natural, so it is no surprise that Redditors believe it is one of the most terrifying. "The main character is just so f***ing creepy. Gets under my skin," randomsyncmachine admitted. "Jake Gyllenhaal really nailed that movie in the best/worst way," SirAppleheart commented.

1 Javier Bardem — 'No Country for Old Men' (2007)

Javier Bardem's unnerving Anton Chigurh, the main antagonist and unfeeling assassin of R-rated Western No Country for Old Men, is a ruthless hitman who is hired to recover the money taken out of a freshly made crime scene. As many would agree, Bardem's astounding performance in the film is beyond unforgettable.

"This immediately came to my mind too," FusRoDamsel said when a user mentioned the role. Wonderpants_uk argued that while Bardem's character "has the worst haircut in the world," he is also "the most frightening character I’ve seen in a film." Chigurh is clearly not one to mess with, and his intense presence is absolutely haunting.

