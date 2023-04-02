Science Fiction is one of Hollywood's most beloved and reliable genres. Although it might not have as broad appeal as comedy or romance, sci-fi is a fan-favorite, mostly thanks to its ambitious worldbuilding, thought-provoking themes, striking visuals, and unforgettable characters.

Indeed, some of sci-fi's best movies have memorable characters and even more memorable villains. From Hal 9000 in the seminal sci-fi masterpiece 2001: A Space Odyssey to more recent examples like Jean Jacket in Nope, these villains are among the most complex and terrifying figures not only in their genre but in cinema as a whole.

12 Adrian Griffin - 'The Invisible Man' (2020)

Leigh Whannell's 2020 retelling of The Invisible Man is among the best examples of sci-fi horror done right. Elisabeth Moss stars as Cecilia, a woman who escapes an abusive relationship only to find herself stalked by an invisible presence following her ex-partner's suicide. Oliver Jackson Cohen co-stars as Adrian Griffin, Cecilia's abusive ex.

Elevated by a haunting performance from Moss, The Invisible Man is among Blumhouse's best horror efforts, with a terrifying villain at its center. Griffin is an overwhelming presence, psychologically torturing Cecilia before breaking her physically. The Invisible Man is an exercise in tension and fear, with a suitably dangerous foe that ranks among horror's best antagonists.

11 Immortan Joe - 'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy star in Mad Max: Fury Road, George Miller's long-awaited return to the franchise he launched in the 80s. The plot centers on Max Rockatanski as he joins a band of runaway women, led by Imperator Furiosa, against the tyrant known as Immortan Joe.

One of the all-time best action movies, Fury Road benefits from excellent performances from its cast. Hugh Keays-Byrne is spectacular as Immortan Joe, a menacing and despotic villain worthy of the miserable wasteland where the film takes place. Immortan Joe is a creation straight out of a sci-fi nightmare, a distinctive figure who lives up to his cruel reputation.

10 The Predator - 'Prey' (2022)

The Predator is among the most iconic sci-fi villains in cinema. His franchise might not be the most prestigious, but the Predator as a character is always effectively scary and threatening, a feat few characters can achieve with such consistency.

Still, few movies use the iconic villain as effectively as 2022's Prey. Serving as a prequel to the franchise's previous entries, Prey pits the Predator against his worthiest adversary in ages. The film understands the villain's nature and uses him effectively, showcasing the aggression, cunning, and instincts that make him such an effective... well, predator. Prey is arguably the best film in the franchise, in no small part because of its chilling portrayal of the Predator.

9 Jean Jacket - 'Nope' (2022)

Jordan Peele's Nope stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun. The film follows a brother-sister duo whose ranch becomes the center of an unexpected alien presence, with several interested parties trying to profit from it.

Nope's villain, the alien Jean Jacket, is a perfect antagonist for such a cerebral film. On the surface, it fulfills its role as a classic sci-fi enemy, haunting and elusive, dominating the scene without even showing its true form. On a metaphorical level, Jean Jacket is a spot-on commentary about greed, in keeping with Peele's social sensibilities. Chilling and mysterious, Jean Jacket is among 2022's best villains, surely on its way to sci-fi immortality.

8 Minister Mason - 'Snowpiercer' (2013)

The chameleonic and infallible Tilda Swinton plays the unsettling Minister Mason in Bong Joon-ho's 2013 dystopian sci-fi Snowpiercer. The film follows a world-traveling train carrying Earth's last survivors during the second Ice Age. Chris Evans stars as Curtis Everett, the leader of the train's poorest, who plans a revolt against the upper class led by the Minister.

With biting social commentary and cerebral action, Snowpiercer is among the 21st century's best sci-fi movies. Swinton's disturbing and monstrous Minister is a highlight of the acclaimed film, with the actress expertly mixing absurdity and cruelty to create a vivid and astonishing portrayal of absolutism.

7 T-1000 - 'Terminator 2: Judgement Day' (1991)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day is among the all-time best sequels. The film understands everything that makes a follow-up great and delivers on every front, with thrilling and striking visual sequences, character development between movies, and a logical continuation to the story that enriches the franchise without over-stuffing it.

A large reason for the film's success is its menacing, liquefying villain, the T-1000. Played by the underrated Robert Patrick, the T-1000 is a worthy foe for the Terminator and an iconic character in science fiction history. Single-minded, stoic, and unstoppable, the T-1000 is a killing machine to the tee.

6 The Xenomorph - 'Alien' (1979)

The Alien franchise has been through several ups and downs but remains a crucial and groundbreaking part of sci-fi history. If the series remains so compelling to fans, it's largely because of the titular creatures who keep surprising and haunting the audience's cinematic nightmares.

The Xenomorph is an incredible villain. It's nearly undefeatable, a powerful being that resists everything thrown at it. The Xenomorph will always live to fight another, always evolving to stay on top and besting the franchise's heroes movie after movie. The aliens are terrifying to look at, but it's their persistent and unyielding nature that makes them such effective villains.

5 Khan Noonien Singh - 'Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan' (1982)

Star Trek has its fair share of silly-looking characters, from weird alien races to absurd human figures. However, Kahn Noonien Singh, played by the incredible Ricardo Montalbán, is among science fiction's most recognizable and celebrated villains. Debuting in the Star Trek original series episode "Space Speed," Khan would return fifteen years later as the main villain for the 1982 movie Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.

Benefitting from Montalbán's cold and precise approach, Khan is a threatening presence in the Star Trek universe, a Superman hellbent on revenge with enough power to achieve it. Embodying obsession perfectly, Khan is a cautionary tale, a character meant to transcend humanity who instead falls victim to its prettiest qualities; if someone tasks him, he shall have them. Montalbán delivers a chilling portrayal of delusion that ranks among the finest performances in science fiction.

4 Darth Vader - 'The Empire Strikes Back' (1980)

Few villains in sci-fi are as recognizable and timeless as Darth Vader. Voiced by the iconic James Earl Jones, Vader debuts in the original Star Wars. However, he reaches his full and terrifying potential in the sequel, 1980's The Empire Strikes Back, arguably the finest hour in the Star Wars universe.

Accompanied by one of cinema's most iconic soundtracks, Vader is a totalitarian figure for the ages. From his terrifying breathing noise to his stiff and stoic demeanor, Vader is danger personified. Whether wielding his red lightsaber or choking people with his Jedi mind tricks, Vader is arguably the most instantly recognizable villain in sci-fi, a paragon of dictatorial power whose real-life comparisons make him all the more terrifying.

3 The Thing - 'The Thing' (1982)

John Carpenter's The Thing is a timeless sci-fi classic. It expertly blends horror and science fiction to deliver a tense, suffocating cinematic experience that will keep audiences on edge, doubting everything and everyone and staying as alert as the characters on screen.

The titular villain, a parasitic entity that assumes other beings' forms after consuming them, is the ultimate representation of humanity's greatest fears. People fear what they don't know or understand; if their eyes can't see it, they can't kill it. Carpenter constructs an anxious environment, using an undeniable nihilistic approach to portray the Thing as all-seeing, all-hearing, and all-consuming. In the Thing's mind, perhaps humanity deserves to be consumed; that's what makes it terrifying.

2 Hal 9000 - '2001: A Space Odyssey' (1968)

The rivalry between technology and humanity is arguably at the heart of science fiction. It's the prevalent theme in the genre, powering most of its classic stories and painting a bleak future for humanity. Nowhere is this idea clearer than in Hal 9000, the main antagonist of Stanley Kubrick's masterpiece 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Hal is absolute neutrality. It does not feel or care; it only does. Hal is unsettling because of its logical, cold approach to action, lacking humanity's chaotic nature. It dominates everything, acting as a larger-than-life presence capable of crushing everything and everyone should it deem it appropriate. Coupled with Douglas Rain's dry, monotone delivery, Hal is chilling, timeless, and menacing, the perfect proof that nothing is scarier than a rogue piece of artificial intelligence.

1 Alex DeLarge - 'A Clockwork Orange' (1971)

Kubrick had a knack for great villains, but Alex DeLarge might be his best. A psychopath in every sense of the word, Alex is the protagonist villain of Kubrick's 1971 classic A Clockwork Orange and among the darkest, most chaotic and petrifying figures to ever disgrace the silver screen.

Played with chilling perfection by the ever-underrated Malcolm McDowell -- grossly snubbed for an Oscar nomination for his portrayal -- Alex is horrifically evil yet disarming, charismatic even. He's evil embodied, inhumane and basking on the horrors of his ways. Violence is natural to him; he enjoys it but doesn't pursue it out of mere pleasure but rather instinct. To Alex, killing is like breathing or eating; not a want but a need. Few characters are capable of curdling someone's blood as effectively as Alex.

