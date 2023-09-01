The horror genre is perhaps the easiest one to define. If a movie tries to scare its audience by depicting dangerous situations where characters are constantly being threatened, then it's almost certainly a work of horror. Science-fiction, as a genre, feels a little harder to define, but stories within it often take place in the future or in some sort of alternate timeline, and investigate aspects of human nature through narratives that can include advanced technology, aliens, or space travel.

It just so happens that these two genres can blend together incredibly well, with sci-fi having the capacity to be as unsettling as it is generally thought-provoking, depending on the story being told. The following movies are all definable as works of science-fiction, and are all capable of being incredibly frightening, even if a couple might not be directly definable as horror movies. They are all likely to get under a viewer's skin, however, and are ranked below, from good to great.

10 'The Invisible Man' (2020)

The original movies in The Invisible Man series came out back in the 1930s and 1940s, and while they're generally very fun, few people would call them scary. The stories usually centered around an individual who either deliberately or accidentally obtained the power to make themselves invisible, and the strengths and weaknesses that came from such an ability, given it could be equal parts blessing and curse.

Then in 2020, the franchise got revitalized with the simply titled The Invisible Man, which emphasized humor less and attempted to make something more grounded and genuinely terrifying. It generally works quite well, with the invisible man here stalking and tormenting an ex-partner, making the film a psychological thriller, and one where much of the tension comes from the protagonist (Elisabeth Moss) trying to prove she's really being tormented by an unseen force.

9 'Signs' (2002)

Even if it's not quite one of 2002's very best movies, Signs is still largely successful as a slow-burn combination of horror, mystery, and science-fiction. It's one of M. Night Shyamalan's strongest filmmaking efforts, and follows a family living on a farm, and the way they react to the news that alien invaders may be coming to Earth.

It's more about the paranoia of such a visitation, and building up to it eventually happening, rather than being an action-packed alien invasion movie. Still, this is turned into one of the movie's strengths, as between some goofy characters and exchanges of dialogue, there are some effectively creepy sequences, and a sense of grounded realism that makes this one of the more frightening alien-related sci-fi movies of the 21st century so far.

8 'Shin Godzilla' (2016)

Shin Godzilla is one of many, many Godzilla movies, as the franchise began in 1954, and has continually received sequels, spin-offs, and re-imaginings in the decades since, by both the Japanese and American film industries. This 2016 take on the character might be the scariest yet, taking the horror focus of the 1954 original and depicting the titular monster in more terrifying detail than ever before.

Reflecting a real-life disaster in surprisingly visceral detail, Shin Godzilla works as both an intense disaster film and a terrifying giant monster movie. Some social satire and dark humor prevent Shin Godzilla from being 100% horrifying all the way through, but it's still among the scariest and darkest monster movies of all time.

7 'Seconds' (1966)

Counting itself among the few horror movies that debuted at the Cannes Film Festival, Seconds is a classic, and easily one of the most unnerving sci-fi films ever made. It follows the exploits of an organization that can offer a unique service to those with money to spare, given they're able to transform one person into another; a process which includes killing the person whose identity is being taken.

It has some hard-hitting and disturbing things to say about human nature, questioning what makes a person truly themselves, and pondering whether technology could one day disrupt such long-held beliefs, or things that have been taken for granted. That it also does this while being a dizzying and sometimes even nauseating film to watch ensures that Seconds deserves its status as a groundbreaking blend of sci-fi and horror.

6 'Nope' (2022)

Jordan Peele burst onto the scene as a director with 2017's Get Out, which is one of the century's most acclaimed horror movies so far. Things got more ambitious and perhaps slightly more fantastical and/or otherworldly with 2019's Us, but it took until 2022's Nope for Peele to fully embrace making a sci-fi and horror movie at the same time.

With this film, Peele brought something new to the idea of an alien invasion movie, thanks to a unique setting, a very restrained yet effective pace, and a truly imaginative (and horrifying) take on alien lifeforms. It's a spectacular and persistently unnerving film, and has a great deal to say about humanity's relationship with other forms of life, and some biting commentary on the nature of fame and exploitation.

5 '28 Days Later' (2002)

Before collaborating with Christopher Nolan to great success on half a dozen occasions, Cillian Murphy was best known for starring in the post-apocalyptic zombie film 28 Days Later. The cast also included Naomie Harris, Christopher Eccleston, and Brendan Gleeson, and the plot followed several people trying to survive the weeks following a viral outbreak that turned much of the population into irrational, homicidal creatures.

They're infected, rather than undead, so some would argue that keeps 28 Days Later from being a real zombie movie. But however you want to define it, the movie is undeniably frightening and incredibly tense to watch, with its grittiness and grounded nature ensuring it still holds up brilliantly more than 20 years later.

4 'Alien' (1979)

As it's one of the very best movies from the entire 1970s, it's not too big a claim to call Alien one of the greatest blends of horror and sci-fi in cinema history. It's remained compelling and likely to get the heart racing more than 40 years on from release, with a simple story that's perfectly executed on screen.

An under-equipped crew finds themselves trapped on a ship with a fearsome alien creature that's broken loose, and is seeing fit to hunt them all down one by one. It's a slow movie, but paced purposefully, trusting the viewer that the emphasis on atmosphere and mystery will pay off by the end... and thankfully, it absolutely does, as the final act provides top-notch suspense.

3 'The Fly' (1986)

In 1958, a movie called The Fly was released, and it had a premise revolving around a scientist getting transformed into a human/fly hybrid. It was solid for its time, but is unlikely to scare anyone nowadays. The 1986 update/remake, however, is genuinely effective as a work of sci-fi/horror, and has the potential to disturb to this day.

Phenomenal special effects and expert filmmaking on the part of David Cronenberg ensure that the silly-sounding premise becomes truly frightening, and there is just something to 1986's The Fly that makes it thoroughly unpleasant in the best way possible. It's a surprisingly traumatic blend of genres, and also represents Jeff Goldblum - here playing the scientist - at the height of his acting powers.

2 'The Thing' (1982)

The Thing is easily one of the greatest sci-fi movies ever made, and was arguably too scary for audiences in 1982, leading to it only being appreciated in the years after it was released. Like many great horror/sci-fi movies, it has a simple premise, with the story here following a group of men at a research facility who find themselves being hunted by a dangerous - not to mention shape-shifting - alien creature.

It's not a movie for the faint of heart, because the practical effects on offer here are gooey, grotesque, and surprisingly believable, all the while holding up perfectly to this day. It's also got a foreboding atmosphere, non-stop suspense, and a truly haunting ending, making it an untouchable classic within both the sci-fi and horror genres.

1 'Threads' (1984)

Even if Threads isn't technically a horror movie, it still might well be one of the most frightening and disturbing movies of all time. It's a realistic look at the lead-up to a global nuclear war, with it then showing what happens when the bombs start falling, and then depicting in graphic detail what would happen to the members of society who survived the blasts.

For those who don't want to (or can't) imagine the horrors of such things, Threads is there to do it for you, and potentially give you life-long nightmares at the same time. The future has never looked quite this bleak or harrowing, making Threads one of the most emotionally devastating, despondent, and horrifying sci-fi movies in history.

