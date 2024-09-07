Horror is a popular genre because it scares us. Serial killer movies offer a special degree of scariness because their main source of horror is other human beings. They don't rely on fictional monsters or poltergeists but instead on the very real phenomena of serial killers. Even if the killers in these movies are fictional, the fear of being hunted down by a serial killer is real, as it is plausible.

From the slasher thrills of Scream to the psychological intensity of Se7en and The Silence of the Lambs, this list highlights the scariest serial killer movie. Each film offers a unique blend of dread, violence, and disturbing character studies that will leave you haunted long after the credits roll.

10 'Scream' (1996)

Directed by Wes Craven

Scream follows Sidney Prescot (Neve Campbell), a high school student who becomes the target of a masked killer known as Ghostface alongside her friends. The killer taunts Sidney over the phone, leading her to question everyone around her. As the body count rises, Sidney and her friends navigate a series of horror movie-inspired murders, trying to survive. She eventually learns that the murders are linked to her mother's murder a year earlier, and that the murder is closer to her than she thinks.

Scream is often ranked at the top of lists of the best horror movies of the 1990s due to its role in revitalizing the slasher genre, as it blended traditional slasher tropes with self-aware commentary and satire. The movie's blend of suspense, chase scenes, over the top brutal kills, and iconic phone call scenes create a terrifying and chilling atmosphere. The unpredictability and the killers' twisted motives only make Scream scarier. Scream resonated with audiences so that it spawned a franchise that is still going on to this day.

9 'Memories of Murder' (2003)

Directed by Bong Joon-ho

Memories of Murder is based on the investigation into South Korea’s first recorded serial killings in the 1980s. The movie is set in a rural town and follows two local detectives, Park Doo-man (Song Kang-ho) and Cho Yong-koo (Kim Roi-ha) alongside a more experienced Seoul detective, Seo Tae-yoon (Kim Sang-kyung) in their investigations in a series of rapes and murders of women in the town. The investigation is further complicated when Seo disagrees with Park and Choo on how to handle the ongoing murder spree.

Memories of Murder was the breakthrough movie for director Bong Joon-ho and in this movie, he created a captivating serial killer murder mystery. Memories of Murder presented a realistic depiction of the frustration and helplessness of law enforcement in the face of an elusive killer, who remained uncaught for decades in real life. The movie's haunting atmosphere and the detectives' descent into desperation, and their incompetency at several occasions, make it a deeply terrifying experience.

8 'I Saw the Devil' (2010)

Directed by Kim Jee-woon

I Saw The Devil follows secret agent Kim Soo-hyun's (Lee Byung-hun) mission to take revenge on serial killer, Jang Kyung-chul (Choi Min-sik) after Jang murdered Kim's fiancée. Instead of killing Jan, Kim designs a game of cat and mouse, where he captures Jang and tortures him, then Kim releases Jang and chases after him again. As Kim’s obsession with revenge grows, he starts to lose his own humanity, blurring the lines between justice and madness.

I Saw The Devil is among the most disturbing South Korean movies because of its graphic violence and psychological intensity, which creates a terrifying atmosphere which goes beyond traditional serial killer movies. The movie's brutal depiction of revenge and moral decay alongside the exploration of how the pursuit of vengeance can strip a person of their humanity only enhance the scare factor of the movie. However, the most terrifying aspect is how Kim becomes as nearly as the serial killer he is haunting, which causes the line between hero and villain to blur.

7 'The House That Jack Built' (2018)

Directed by Lars von Trier

The House That Jack Built follows Jack (Matt Dillon), a wealthy, highly intelligent but psychopathic serial killer, as he recounts five key murders over a 12-year span in his afterlife as he goes through the nine circles of Hell. As his crimes escalate in brutality, Jack grows more reckless, believing himself above morality. He forces his victims to play cruel, brutal games that only increase in brutality and cruelty as the movie goes on.

The House That Jack Built was so graphic that over a hundred people left its premiere in Cannes. The House That Jack Built is a disturbing and unapologetic portrayal of a serial killer’s mind and psychopathy, while it blends graphic violence with dark philosophical musings. The movie becomes more terrifying due to the killer's detachment from morality, treating his gruesome acts as fine art. The movie's shocking violence and nihilistic tone makes it a very terrifying experience.

6 'Maniac' (1980)

Directed by William Lustig

Maniac follows Frank Zito (Joe Spinell), a disturbed man living in New York City who is driven by traumatic childhood experiences with his abusive mother to become a serial killer. He walks the streets of New York City at night, brutally murdering young women and scalping them, then using the scalps and the victim's clothes to adorn mannequins in his apartment. Frank starts a relationship with photographer Anna (Caroline Munro). However, his violent tendencies take over.

Throughout the movie, Frank delves deeper into his madness and torment, making the audience feel trapped in his terrifying world.

The disturbing atmosphere of Maniac is a blend of graphic violence, especially the brutal murders and scalping scenes, and a raw, unflinching portrayal of a deranged killer’s mind. Throughout the movie, Frank delves deeper into his madness and torment, making the audience feel trapped in his terrifying world. The most terrifying part of Frank's psyche is that he doesn't believe he is doing anything immoral as he views beauty as a crime punishable by death.

5 'Funny Games' (1997)

Directed by Michael Haneke

Funny Games centers on the Schober family vacationing in their lakeside home. Two young men, Paul (Arno Frisch) and Peter (Frank Giering), arrive to borrow eggs on behalf of the family's next-door neighbors. When the family feels like the men overstayed their welcome and try to get them to leave, Paul and Peter's polite demeanor quickly turns sinister. The two men begin to torment the family, engaging in a sadistic game that involves making the victims participate in their own suffering.

On the surface, Funny Games does not appear to be a serial killer movie but rather a home invasion movie. However, at one point, viewers realize that Paul and Peter are here to kill the Schober family and that they have done this before. Throughout the movie, Paul and Peter are calm, which contrasts their cruel games, creating a disorienting and disturbing experience. Yet, the most terrifying part is Paul breaking the fourth wall, forcing the audience to confront their own voyeuristic tendencies and how desensitized they have become to violence.

4 'Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer' (1986)

Directed by John McNaughton

Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer is loosely based on the murders committed by American serial killers Henry Lee Lucas and Ottis Toole. The movie follows Henry (Michael Rooker) following his release from prison. Henry moves in with his fellow jailbird, Otis (Tom Towles) and Otis' sister, Becky (Tracy Arnold). Henry and Otis embark on a violent killing spree where they murder men, women, and children. The spree ends up having catastrophic consequences.

Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer presents an unflinching, realistic portrayal of psychopathy and violence. It depicts Henry’s casual brutality and the impact of his crimes on those around him, enhancing how scary it is. Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer conducts an intense character study of Henry with a stark, almost documentary-like view of his dispassionate cruelty and violence. Moreover, the movie's bleak, gritty aesthetic and minimalist style amplify the sense of dread and the scare factor.

3 'The Texas Chain Saw Massacre' (1974)

Directed by Tobe Hooper

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre follows a group of friends, Sally (Marilyn Burns), her brother Franklin (Paul A. Partain), and their friends Pam (Teri McMinn), Kirk (William Vail), and Jerry (Allen Danziger), on a visit to an abandoned farmhouse in rural Texas. Their trip takes a horrifying turn when they encounter a family of cannibals led by the deranged Leatherface, who wears a mask made of human skin. The friends are brutally attacked and hunted by Leatherface and his family, who are driven by their gruesome, cannibalistic practices.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre presents a raw, unfiltered portrayal of violence, and its depiction of a deranged family of cannibals, which makes the movie terrifying. The character of Leatherface, with his grotesque mask made from human skin, is iconic and deeply unsettling. The movie's relentless tension, raw violence, and disturbing imagery culminate in a nightmarish struggle for survival, leaving a haunting impression of unrelenting terror.

2 'Se7en' (1995)

Directed by David Fincher

Se7en follows the short-tempered, idealistic detective David Mills (Brad Pitt) and disillusioned police detective William Somerset (Morgan Freeman) as they investigate a series of gruesome murders, each corresponding to one of the seven deadly sins: gluttony, greed, sloth, envy, wrath, pride, and lust. The elusive killer meticulously plans each murder to reflect his warped moral judgment. As the investigation progresses, the detectives face increasingly disturbing crime scenes. The investigation gets even more disturbing when they catch the murderer.

Se7en blends psychological horror and grim realism, as it revolves around a methodical killer, John Doe, who meticulously orchestrates his murders based on the seven deadly sins. Each crime scene is more disturbing and brutal than the previous. The meticulous attention to detail in the crime scenes and the psychological manipulation of the detectives create a pervasive sense of dread, making it a dark and terrifying watch, and one of the most disturbing crime movies.

1 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

Directed by Jonathan Demme

The Silence of the Lambs follows FBI agent Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) in her investigation to catch a serial killer called Buffalo Bill (Ted Levine) who kidnaps and skins overweight women, killing them. In order to understand the psychology of Buffalo Bill, she enlists the help of imprisoned cannibalistic serial killer Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins). As Clarice starts to interact with Lecter, she has to navigate his manipulative nature to piece the evidence together to catch Buffalo Bill.

The Silence of the Lambs combines suspense, character study, and horror to create an intense, immersive, terrifying experience. Lecter is an iconic figure whose chilling calmness and intellectual cruelty make him one of cinema's most terrifying serial killers. His interactions with Clarice are fraught with tension and psychological gamesmanship. Additionally, The Silence of the Lambs centers around two serial killers; Hannibal Lecter and Buffalo Bill. Buffalo Bill is just as terrifying as Lecter, he dehumanizes his victims and his crimes are a product of nightmares.