It's Halloween, so there's only one genre worth watching: Horror. Spooky season brings about the very best and most skin-crawling of the devil's favorite shows, with millions flocking to their favorite streamer to check out what's on offer. With a history of fantastic horror television dating right back to the birth of the form, there's definitely plenty to choose from. So, in an attempt to ease your decision-making at this chaotic time, here's a look at the scariest shows on Hulu for your eerie pleasure.

'Grotesquerie' (2024 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 80% | IMDb: 6.7/10

Grotesquerie Release Date September 25, 2024 Seasons 1 Creator(s) Ryan Murphy

The newest horror creation from Ryan Murphy, Grotesquerie follows the unlikely duo of Detective Lois Tryon (Niecy Nash) and Sister Megan (Micaela Diamond), who work night and day to solve a string of murderous crimes that are ravaging their community. Made in the same tonal mold as American Horror Story, Grotesquerie blends a neon color palette with a dark tale that offers plenty of entertainment. Although early into its run, the series shows enormous promise, yet again proving Murphy is a master of his craft. Often uncomfortable and brilliantly so, Grotesquerie might just keep you up at night.

'American Horror Story' (2011 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 77% | IMDb: 8.0/10

American Horror Story Release Date October 17, 2012 Seasons 12 Showrunner Ryan Murphy

Possibly the most beloved anthology series of the 21st century, American Horror Story is the Murphyverse's greatest creation, showcasing a plethora of stories from all walks of life, each focused on the many wonders of the horror genre. From monsters to ghosts, American Horror Story has it all, with genuine terror and occasional camp making for an unforgettable viewing experience. Winner of a staggering 17 Primetime Emmys, American Horror Story has played host to some of modern media's biggest names, from Lady Gaga to Kim Kardashian, with it seeming like a rite of passage for some to enter this spine-chilling world.

'What We Do in the Shadows' (2019 - 2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 97% | IMDb: 8.6/10

Resurrected following the smash hit success of Taika Waititi's mockumentary film of the same name, this series documents the lives of three authentic vampires — and energy vampire Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) — as they attempt to mold to the modern world around them on Staten Island. Ferociously funny, What We Do in the Shadows is a laugh-a-minute antidote to the unflinching tension of Halloween horrors. Not afraid of a bit of gore, the series is thematically soaked in the blood of the horror genre but never moves far from its comedic roots. The source of some of the best one-liners in recent television memory, this show really is the most devious show in New York Citay.

'Castle Rock' (2018 - 2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 88% | IMDb: 7.5/10

Created by Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason, Castle Rock is based in the Stephen King multiverse and follows a selection of the horror icon's best-loved works in a variety of stories. If you're even a small fan of King, this is certainly a show you'll enjoy, with the wild and wonderful mind of the master of morbid coming to life in a brand-new way. Featuring a wonderful assortment of acting talent, each episode oozes style and substance, highlighted by Season 2, Episode 5, "The Laughing Place." A Primetime Emmy nominee, Castle Rock has a little something for everyone — especially those with a penchant for all things King.

'Scream Queens' (2015 - 2016)

Rotten Tomatoes: 77% | IMDb: 7.1/10

Featuring a star-studded cast that includes the likes of Emma Roberts, Lea Michele, Abigail Breslin, and more, Scream Queens is another project from the mind of Murphy that combines horror with pop culture. Set at Wallace University, the series follows the frankly shocking number of murders on the campus grounds, with the biggest sorority at the University, Kappa House, the target. With victims dropping like flies and more screams than you can count, Scream Queens knows exactly what it wants to be and excels. Part horror, part black comedy, the show is the perfect showcase of the talents of its incredible cast, with each moment moving seamlessly between the light-hearted and the heartstopping. A whodunnit with a pop heartbeat, Scream Queens is unapologetic fun.

'Salem' (2014 - 2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 82% | IMDb: 7.1/10

The 17th-century Salem witch trials have been the breeding ground of many a modern media project, with Salem one of the most exhilarating. Loosely inspired by their history (and in no way claiming to be accurate), Salem uncovers the mysteries surrounding the town and the events that led to the infamous trials. A blend of fantasy, drama, and horror, this series has something for everyone. Whether you're looking to be frightened out of your skin or simply to indulge in some period entertainment, Salem is well worth a watch. Never far from an unexpected turn, Salem is most definitely a disgusting delight.

'The Exorcist' (2016 - 2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 89% | IMDb: 7.9/10

The Exorcist Release Date September 23, 2016 Cast Ben Daniels , John Cho , Li Jun Li , Alfonso Herrera Seasons 2

Serving as a direct sequel to the iconic 1973 William Friedkin film, The Exorcist follows a pair of priests, Father Marcus Keane (Ben Daniels) and Father Tomas Ortega (Alfonso Herrera), who are tasked with battling ancient evil to rid a desperate family of their supernatural horrors. Gone too soon, The Exorcist might not have been as groundbreaking as its original, but this series had plenty of breathless horror to offer. With each moment riddled with tension, it truly felt as if anything could happen, which is a testament to creator Jeremy Slater. If you're looking for the fright of your life this Halloween, look no further than The Exorcist.

'True Blood' (2008 - 2014)

Rotten Tomatoes: 68% | IMDb: 7.9/10

This beloved series created by Alan Ball stars Anna Paquin as Sookie, a waitress with the power of telepathy, whose life is changed after meeting the suave and dangerous vampire, Bill (Stephen Moyer). There's a reason True Blood has proven so popular and enduring, with this tantalizing fantasy series soaked indulgently in its own lore. Never far from a memorable moment, this iconic cast of characters has proven so entertaining and consistently so that, even 10 years following its end, millions of adoring fans return to the episodes day after day. With the ability to comfort you one moment and energize you the next, True Blood has it all.

'Sleepy Hollow' (2013 - 2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 74% | IMDb: 7.3/10

Not to be confused with the Tim Burton movie of the same name, Sleepy Hollow is set in the titular New York town and follows the resurrection of George Washington's 1781 double agent, Ichabod Crane (Tom Mison). When a mystery is uncovered in the present day, dating all the way back to the founding fathers, it is Crane's expertise and knowledge of the time that are deemed exactly what is needed, with the resurrection proving the key to unlocking the mystery. A slick, intelligent series with plenty to offer, it's true that Sleepy Hollow peaks in its first season, but there's still a lot to explore in the remaining three. Not only is this series well worth your time, but you won't be able to get that fantastic theme music out of your mind, with the main titles even earning a Primetime Emmy nomination.

'Witches of East End' (2013 - 2014)

Rotten Tomatoes: 65% | IMDb: 7.5/10

Witches of East End Release Date October 6, 2013 Cast Julia Ormond , Mädchen Amick , Jenna Dewan-Tatum , Rachel Boston , Eric Winter Seasons 2

Created by Maggie Friedman, Witches of East End is set in the quiet seaside town of North Hampton, where the happy Beauchamp family lives. The Beauchamp's two daughters, Freya (Jenna Dewan) and Ingrid (Rachel Boston), each try to live normal lives, but unbeknownst to them, they are the holders of a secret: Freya and Ingrid are witches. When the outside world threatens to infiltrate their lives, their mother decides the time is right to unleash the truth, setting in motion an unexpected and brilliantly watchable chain of events. Perfectly cast and with plenty of memorable moments, it's easy to say that Witches of East End should've lasted much longer than it did. Alas, the two seasons available hold plenty of fun and intrigue and stand as some of the most enjoyable viewing on Hulu right now.

