Let fright night commence. Halloween is upon us, and it is time to honor all the ghouls and witches that come out to haunt the spooky night with some horror. Every year in October, Hulu transforms into Huluween and embraces the thrills and chills the month commands. New and old, popular and forgotten, the streamer is host to 25 fantastic horror television series that can be consumed all at once on Halloween night or spaced out to last the remaining days of October. If you’ve got a sweet tooth for monsters, here’s a guide for the scariest series now streaming on Hulu.

Creators: Brad Falchuk, Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan

Cast: Emma Roberts, Keke Palmer, Skyler Samuels, Lea Michele, Billie Lourd, Glen Powell, Niecy Nash, Jamie Lee Curtis

The devil has come to college and is ready to party. The black comedy horror series Scream Queens is a devilishly fun time thanks to its self-awareness of its usage of various horror tropes within the slasher film genre. Sorority girls and frat kings rule the scene at Wallace University, and they’re hunted down mercilessly by a serial killer donning the Red Devil school mascot outfit. The OG scream queen herself, Jamie Lee Curtis, plays the dean of the school Dr. Cathy Munsch, and she battles sorority girl Chanel Oberlin (Emma Roberts) as she tries to stop her from cruel hazing amidst all the murders. The series comes from the creative team of Brad Falchuk and Ryan Murphy and co-stars Keke Palmer, Skyler Samuels, Lea Michele, Billie Lourd, Glen Powell, and Niecy Nash.

Creator: Jeremy Slater

Cast: Geena Davis, Alfonso Herrera, Alan Ruck, Hannah Kasulka, Brianne Howey, Ben Daniels

The Fox original horror series The Exorcist has a bloody good time handing out jump scares and twisting heads like candy on Halloween night. Drawing inspiration upon its original source material, the Oscar-winning 1973 film under the same name, Season 1 takes place in Chicago and follows Angela Rance (Geena Davis), a concerned mother who believes her daughter may be possessed by a demon upon her return from college. Alfonso Herrera co-stars as Father Tomas Ortega, and Angela seeks him out to help rid her family of demons no matter the cost.

Creators: Sam Shaw, Dustin Thomason

Cast: André Holland,Bill Skarsgård, Melanie Lynskey, Sissy Spacek, Jane Levy, Lizzy Caplan, Elsie Fisher, Tim Robbins

Enter Caste Rock at your own risk. The birthplace of countless nightmares courtesy of Stephen King, the Hulu original horror anthology series imagines what everyday life is like in the haunted town and the monsters that live there. Season 1 focuses on the Shawshank prison when a previously unknown inmate (Bill Skarsgård) is discovered in a cell underground in the wake of Warden Dale Lacy’s (Terry O’Quinn) suicide. As the prisoner is brought up to live among the rest of the population, it proves to be a deadly mistake. Season 2 stars Lizzy Caplan as the infamous Annie Wilkes, and it follows her origin story when she becomes stranded in Castle Rock alongside her daughter, Joy Wilkes (Elsie Fisher).

Teen Wolf (2011-2017)

Creator: Jeff Davis

Cast: Tyler Posey, Dylan O'Brien, Crystal Reed, Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden, Colton Haynes

The hallways are howling with werewolves and demons in MTV’s Teen Wolf, the beloved coming-of-age horror classic. Tyler Posey stars as fumbling outsider turned lacrosse star, Scott McCall, after getting bit by a werewolf at age 16, and Dylan O’Brien co-stars as his rambling, brainy sidekick Stiles Stillinski. Together they take down monsters in their small California town while also discovering that first love is another battlefield all on its own. As they study algebra by day and hunt monsters in the shadows, the pair survive each night by the skin of their teeth.

American Horror Story (2011-Present)

Creators: Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk

Cast: Jessica Lange, Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Angela Basset, Taissa Farmiga, Billie Lourd, Lily Rabe

American Horror Story needs no introduction as it's one of the longest-running and most beloved horror series out there. With Season 11 now underway, the anthology series has reigned supreme for over a decade. Featuring a new slate of characters each season, Jessica Lange (Tootsie, Feud) led the cast throughout the first four seasons as various evil women for which she has received two Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Television Series. The series has also seen iconic performances given by the likes of Lady Gaga, Sarah Paulson, Angela Basset,and Kathy Bates, and each season has something new and terrifying to offer that never fails to induce spine-chilling nightmares.

Witches of East End (2013-2014)

Creator: Maggie Friedman

Cast: Jenna Dewan, Rachel Boston, Julia Ormond, Mädchen Amick, Daniel Di Tomasso, Eric Winter

Witches of East End is a campy, witchy delight courtesy of its colorful performances and whimsical characters. Based upon the novel under the same name written by Melissa de la Cruz, the series follows the Beauchamps, a family made up of powerful witches dating back centuries. The series begins when daughters Freya (Jenna Dewan) and Ingrid (Rachel Boston) discover that they’re witches despite their mother Joanna’s (Julia Ormond) attempts at keeping it a secret. As they start to harness their newfound powers, Joanna’s hellraising sister, Wendy (Mädchen Amick), waltzes into town, and the Beauchamp women are met with various supernatural obstacles as they keep their true identities hidden.

American Horror Stories (2021-present)

Creators: Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk

Cast: Matt Bomer, Denis O'Hare, Gabourey Sidibe, Cody Fern, John Carroll Lynch, Charles Melton, Danny Trejo, Madison Bailey, Dylan McDermott, Billie Lourd, Kaia Gerber

American Horror Stories marks the first spin-off series from American Horror Story, and the FX on Hulu horror extravaganza revisits the various monsters that audiences have come to know and fear. Each episode is a stand-alone installment that follows a new story with a different protagonist as they’re hunted by ghosts, haunted houses, and black leather spandex-wearing demons. Airing two seasons so far, episodes feature American Horror Story alumni including Billie Lourd, Matt Bomer, Denis O’Hare, and Gabourey Sidibe as the series returns to iconic landmarks from within the AHS universe like the infamous Murder House.

Storm of the Century (1999)

Creator: Stephen King

Cast: Tim Daly, Debrah Farentino, Colm Feore, Jeffrey DeMunn, Julianne Nicholson

Stephen King ditches ink for the small screen in Storm of the Century. Also referred to as Stephen King’s Storm of the Century, the horror maestro penned all three episodes of the ABC miniseries, and each installment was watched by roughly 19 million Americans when it debuted in 1999. Marking the only King television work not adapted from one of his novels first, the series features Tim Daly, Debrah Farentino, Colm Feore, Jeffrey DeMunn, and Julianne Nicholson as various town members preparing for a deadly storm in Little Tall Island, Maine. As the winds grow colder and the snow blows, a murderous supernatural man (Colm Feore) arrives in town and starts a frenzy as he begins picking townies off one by one as mother nature rages on.

Monsterland (2020)

Creator: Mary Laws

Cast: Kaitlyn Dever, Taylor Schilling, Jonathan Tucker, Charlie Tahan, Adria Arjona, Mike Colter, Hamish Linklater, Nicole Beharie, Sara Catherine Hook, Kelly Marie Tran, Roberta Colindrez

Ordinary people run into extraordinary encounters with devils and angels throughout Monsterland. A Hulu original anthology horror series, terrible deeds are scattered across America as desperate people are willing to do anything to get what they want. Equivalent to a modern-day The Twilight Zone, each episode presents a different grim story with a new set of characters. Episode one is a standout, featuring Kaitlin Denver as a single mother working as a waitress while a disturbed serial killer is on the loose nearby murdering women in Louisiana.

Creator: Chris Carter

Cast: David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson, Robert Patrick, Mitch Pileggi, William B. Davis

Belief is the key to unlocking all the answers to the unexplained paranormal in The X-Files. One of the biggest series of the 90s and a cornerstone in television pop culture, David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson are FBI Agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully. Opposites in every way, Agent Mulder is a firm believer in aliens and all things supernatural while Agent Scully is firmly planted in reality as a medical doctor. Together the pair explore the X-Files, top secret cases involving the supernatural, and they have various run-ins with UFOs, monsters, and government cover-up conspiracies.

The UnXplained (2019-present)

Creator: William Shatner

Cast: William Shatner

Allow host William Shatner to take you to strange and terrifying places in The UnXplained. Charismatic as ever, the television legend best known for his role as Captain Kirk in Star Trek invites viewers into haunted grounds, spaceships, and the unknown across America and the world. The series focuses on different, unsolved mysteries in each episode, and Shatner narrates as he invites viewers along for the ride over four, mystifying seasons.

The Purge (2018-2019)

Creator: James DeMonaco

Cast: Gabriel Chavarria, Colin Woodell, Hannah Anderson, Lili Simmons, Jessica Garza, Amanda Warren

Based on the film series under the same name, The Purge is set within a dystopian American society in which once a year, citizens are allowed to legally murder, steal, and fight for one night. Referred to as Purge Night, the various crimes are permitted to take place over the span of 12 hours, and the USA original series begins just an hour before the night gets underway with various characters preparing for revenge and protection. The second season then does a full 180 and commences just as Purge Night is ending with a new slew of criminals and survivors reckoning with the various acts they’ve committed the night before.

The Strain (2014-2017)

Creators: Guillermo Del Toro, Chuck Hogan

Cast: Corey Stoll, Kevin Durand, David Bradley, Ruta Gedmintas, Richard Sammel, Jonathan Hyde

The end is near, and it’s looking grim in The Strain, the FX original horror-fantasy series. It's no surprise that Academy-Award-winning director Guillermo Del Toro (Pans Labyrinth, The Shape of Water)serves as an executive producer on the series, and monsters pop up at every corner as a deadly virus turning humans into bloodthirsty vampires sweeps across the world. Based upon the first novel in the trilogy series written by Del Toro and Chuck Hogan, all but four passengers on a flight from Berlin to John F. Kenny International Airport are found inexplicably dead upon arrival by CDC Doctor Ephraim Goodweather (Corey Stoll). When the four surviving passengers are released from quarantine despite Goodweather’s wishes, all hell breaks loose as the virus quickly spreads.

Hannibal (2013-2015)

Creator: Bryan Fuller

Cast: Hugh Dancy, Mads Mikkelsen, Laurence Fishburne, Gillian Anderson, Caroline Dhavernas, Hettienne Park, Kacey Rohl

Hungry? Chomp down on Hannibal, the delectably gruesome NBC series that tells the story of how FBI profiler William Graham hunts down and catches the infamous cannibal, Hannibal Lecter. Starring Hugh Dancy as Graham and Mads Mikkelsen as Lecter, the duo are a match made in hell as they dance around each other’s minds and size each other up. A gifted profiler with demons of his own, Jack Crawford (Laurence Fishburne) refers Graham to renowned psychiatrist Dr. Hannibal Lecter, and soon enough they’re solving crimes together while forming an unhealthy mutual obsession. Created by Bryan Fuller and running for three seasons, the horror series has become a cult classic with many calling it one of the greatest series of all time.

NOS4A2 (2019-2020)

Creator: Jami O'Brien

Cast: Ashleigh Cummings, Zachary Quinto, Jahkara Smith, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Ashley Romans, Virginia Kull

Beware of an old Rolls-Royce playing Christmas carols and kidnapping children to drive them to Christmasland in AMC’s, NOS4A2. A terrifying Zachary Quinto plays the kidnapper in question, Charles Manx, and he wreaks havoc upon a small Boston town after snatching up children to take them to an imaginary world in another realm where it's Christmastime all the time. Ashleigh Cummings stars as protagonist Vic McQueen, a tough, motorcycle-riding 18-year-old who is the only person capable of tracking the children down. Upon finding an old bridge in the woods, Vic rides down it on her motorcycle and discovers it can take her anywhere she wants to go. Based upon the novel written by Joe Hill (The Black Phone), son of Stephen King, the horror series spreads Holiday fear courtesy of candy canes and haunted winter wonderlands.

Salem (2014-2017)

Creators: Brannon Braga, Adam Simon

Cast: Janet Montgomery, Shane West, Ashley Madekwe, Tamzin Merchant, Elise Eberle, Seth Gabel, Xander Berkeley

Hell hath no fury like a witch scorned. Spells are cast and rituals are performed in Salem, the gothic horror series set in the infamous town during the 1600s when witch trials were gathering speed. A campy, gory thrill, actual witches haunt the town of Salem, led by the vengeful Mary Sibley (Janet Montgomery). As she brews curses to take over Salem, she invites in demons, exorcisms, and forbidden romance, and the series creates its own version of how the Salem Witch Trials were born.

Light as a Feather (2018-2019)

Creator: R. Lee Fleming Jr.

Cast: Liana Liberato, Haley Ramm, Peyton List, Ajiona Alexus, Brianne Tju, Brent Rivera, Jordan Rodrigues

In the Hulu original series Light as a Feather, a prank a group of cool girls pulls at school goes wrong when it misses its target and hits new girl, Violet Simmons (Haley Ramm). While McKenna (Liana Liberato), shows remorse, the other girls are less than sorry which turns out to be deadly when it's revealed McKenna harbors magical powers. Peyton List (Cobra Kai) leads the pack as mean girl Olivia Richmond, and before going out on Halloween night the entire group plays Light as a Feather, Stiff as a Board, and McKenna predicts gruesome deaths for each of the girls. Based on the novel under the same name, her prophecies come true and each girl becomes terrified as they try to escape their fate.

Motherland: Fort Salem (2020-2022)

Creator: Eliot Laurence

Cast: Taylor Hickson, Amalia Holm Bjelke, Demetria McKinney, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams

If you love the 90s TV series Charmed (1998-2006)or the cult classic film The Craft (1996), Motherland: Fort Salem is more than happy to fill that magical void. Featuring conniving witches coming-of-age among wars and spells, the series is set in a future America where witches serve in the army to fight against the ever-expanding terrorist group, the Spread. Working together with the government and made up entirely of women, Motherland: Fort Salem focuses on the teenaged Raelle Collar (Taylor Hickson), Tally Craven (Jessica Sutton), and Abigail Bellweather (Ashley Nicole Williams) as new recruits starting their training at Fort Salem alongside other witches.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997-2003)

Creator: Joss Whedon

Cast: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Nicholas Brendon, Alyson Hannigan, Charisma Carpenter, David Boreanaz, James Marsters

Move over Van Helsing, Buffy is here. Arguably the most beloved vampire hunter in pop culture, Sarah Michelle Gellar is Buffy Summers, a high schooler by day and demon slayer by night. Hailing from a long line of women who’ve become “the Chosen One,” Buffy is gifted with increased speed, strength, and agility as she fights all kinds of monsters with the help of her friends at Sunnydale High School. Reminiscent of Scooby-Doo, the gang gets together to protect the town and lock away bad guys across seven iconic seasons.

