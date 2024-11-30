South Korean cinema has established itself as a global powerhouse in recent years, with notable efforts like Parasite and Burning finding huge critical and commercial success. This extends to horror, which is also a thriving genre in the country. Whether it's ghostly hauntings, gripping thrillers, or blood-soaked revenge tales, South Korean horror has more than proven its ability you settle and captivate audiences.

With this in mind, this list considers the freakiest, creepiest, and downright most chilling films to come out of South Korea. They range from ghost stories to more realistic explorations of the dark side of human nature. All showcase the creativity of the filmmakers who crafted them. Horror fans are sure to be pleased.

10 'Whispering Corridors' (1998)

Directed by Park Ki-hyung

“Do you believe the dead can still speak?” Whispering Corridors is set at an all-girls high school, where the discovery of a teacher's corpse sparks rumors of a vengeful ghost. Three students try to unravel the school's dark secrets, confronting both supernatural and societal horrors. The ghostly apparitions are intertwined with critiques of South Korea's rigid educational system (and perhaps a broader authoritarian streak in the society). This makes the scares feel deeply rooted in reality.

The plot unfolds at a deliberately slow pace, with overt horror elements taking a backseat for most of its runtime. Instead, much of the focus is on interpersonal dramas and a slice-of-life depiction of life in Korean schools. The only real weakness is that some of the student characters could have been fleshed out more. Still, there are some hard-hitting scenes and shots here, like one where a teacher is found hanging from a tree.

9 'Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum' (2018)

Directed by Jung Bum-shik

“Once we enter, there’s no going back.” This found-footage film focuses on a group of YouTubers livestreaming their exploration of an abandoned psychiatric hospital, infamous for its grisly past. As they delve deeper into the asylum, the team encounters increasingly horrifying phenomena, forcing them to confront their worst fears.

The film's realistic style and immersive sound design make the frights feel immediate and visceral. Director Jung Bum-shik carefully builds suspense, using the asylum’s decaying interiors to create a lingering sense of dread. All told, this is one of the last decade's finest found-footage horrors, which uses the format to the full. For example, the prolonged, steady handheld camera shots amplify the unease, and there's an unsettling video clip showing all six YouTubers, meaning that someone outside their group filmed it. In terms of the movie's themes, there's also perhaps a critique of social media culture beneath all the spookiness.

8 'Three... Extremes' (2004)

Directed by Park Chan-wook (segment: 'Cut')

“They say the best revenge is served cold, but I like mine theatrical.” Three... Extremes is a horror anthology featuring three unsettling stories from acclaimed Asian directors Takashi Miike, Fruit Chan, and Park Chan-wook. The latter's segment, Cut, focuses on a wealthy film director (Lee Byung-hun) who is kidnapped by a sadistic intruder (Im Won-hee). The intruder, resentful of the director's success, ties him to a set and threatens to mutilate his wife unless he commits a horrific act.

As usual, Park's direction is as stylish as it is disturbing, with meticulously crafted visuals and some truly macabre scenarios. He's clearly fascinated by humanity's capacity for cruelty and malice. The fact that the story explores the movie business also seems to reflect his own frustrations with the industry. Taken together, Three... Extremes makes for a solid anthology and a nice introduction to the movement sometimes called "New Asian Horror".

7 'A Tale of Two Sisters' (2003)

Directed by Kim Jee-woon

“You only see what your mind lets you.” A Tale of Two Sisters is a psychological thriller about two siblings, Su-mi (Im Soo-jung) and Su-yeon (Moon Geun-young), who return to their family's country home after their mother’s death. There, they are met with hostility from their stepmother (Yeom Jung-ah) and plagued by terrifying supernatural occurrences. As the film progresses, buried family secrets and psychological trauma come to light, culminating in a devastating twist.

As with Gonjiam, this is a movie that relentlessly ratchets up the unease. The oppressive atmosphere is conjured up by pitch-perfect acting, sumptuous production design, and skillful cinematography by Lee Mo-gae, who also shot I Saw the Devil. Overall, A Tale of Two Sisters is a commendable slice of restrained, elevated horror, with undercurrents of dark humor and Shakespearean tragedy. It's far superior to the English language remake The Uninvited starring Emily Browning and Elizabeth Banks.

6 'Sleep' (2023)

Directed by Jason Yu