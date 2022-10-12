The Dark Side of the Force is a pathway to many abilities that some consider unnatural, and in the vast cosmos of the galaxy far, far away, frightening things are afoot. Star Wars has never been considered a scary franchise, crafted as a fantastical adventure for bright-eyed children, but you don't have to search hard to find terror lurking about.

RELATED: 'Andor' Shows Star Wars Can Be Expansive in Its Worldbuilding Again

Many find the temptation of the Dark Side to be an undeniable force, becoming twisted and evil. Monstrous creatures lurk in caves and asteroids, swamps, and the underbellies of society. Below the surface of this galactic space opera is a dark undercurrent, manipulating the force in terrifying ways.

Brain Invaders

In some of the best wartime action depicted in The Clone Wars, several episodes follow the Jedi and Clones as they try to shut down the planet of Geonosis once and for all. Blasting and burning their way through catacombs, the Clone forces push through swarms of the insectoid creatures, but not all is what it seems.

Known to be a hive mind, Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor) and Luminara Undili (Olivia d'Abo) seek out the grand Queen of the Geonosians, much like the Xenomorph Queen seen at the end of Aliens. However, the Jedi soon find they are facing undead Geonosian foes controlled by worm-like creatures that burrow into your brain and control the host...yikes!

The Kyrkna Spiders

The Kyrkna spiders have a long history in Star Wars, first featured in a Ralph McQuarrie concept painting. The bulbous white spiders were adapted into the Kyrkna in the animated series Star Wars Rebels. Looking for places to lie low from the Empire, the Rebels briefly settle on Attalon and must fend off many Kyrkna Spiders.

Most recently, the spiders were featured in The Mandalorian, although they are not officially identified as Kyrkna. However, it's safe to assume they are a similar species, as seen by their bulbous and knobby bodies, many beady eyes, and tunneled snout. In "Chapter 10" of The Mandalorian Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), Grogu and the Frog Lady must evade a swarm of these ice cave-dwelling spiders after their crash landing disturbs a nest.

Dark Side Visions

Throughout Star Wars, many characters experience dark visions in ways to test their mental fortitude. Balancing the force and resisting the temptation of the dark side is a prevalent theme throughout the saga, often depicting some of the most iconic Jedi in Sith form.

In The Rise of Skywalker, Rey (Daisy Ridley) investigates the ruins of the second Death Star and faces a Sith Rey with snapping fangs and a dual-bladed red saber. In The Empire Strikes Back, Luke (Mark Hamill) enters the cave and strikes Vader down before seeing himself in his place. In The Clone Wars, Yoda (Tom Kane) goes on a spiritual quest and confronts the shadowy figure of his dark side; a cackling Gollum-like entity. All are striking visions from the dark side within them.

Exegol

Exegol was a planet in the Unknown Region, occupied by the Sith Eternal, the birthplace of Snoke, and where the lingering remains of Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid) attempted to hatch his final order in The Rise of Skywalker. Exegol is a horrifying location with towering Sith monuments and crashes of lighting that make for some of Star Wars' most chilling images.

With decaying fingertips, blackened lips, and glossed-over eyes, the menacing presence of a resurrected Emperor Palpatine makes for a horrifying image. The chants of his Sith cultists fill the shadowed halls as they attempt to spread their evil across the Galaxy once and for all.

The Undead Nighsisters

Looking to exterminate the Nightsisters, a clan that wields a type of force magic, Count Dooku (Corey Burton) orders their massacre by the many hands of General Grievous (Matthew Wood). In the episode aptly titled "Massacre," a massive droid army besieges the misty swamps of Dathomir to attack the Nightsisters. The grisly battle rages on, but the desperate Nightsisters call upon their elder to awaken the dead.

Old Daka (Kathleen Gati) recites the Chat of Resurrection, which extends like a green mist into fields of trees with strange dangling pods. The burial pods wrestle and quake as they reveal the reanimated corpses of their Nightsister kin. With their high-pitched screams, the undead Nightsisters swarm the Separatist droid armies, but only to buy time as most of the Nightsisters are wiped out.

Terrifying Tales

To lighten the mood, Star Wars has LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales, a comedic Halloween-themed short for fans of all ages. This space adventure sees Poe and BB-8 crash-land on the lava planet Mustafar, the home of Castle Vader, but find it transitioning into the first luxury Sith resort.

The family-friendly movie then plays three short tales as told by Vader's servant Vanée (Tony Hale). The first recalls how Ben Solo met the Knights of Ren, the second tells of duels between Darth Maul and General Grievous, and the third is a cautionary tale of all if Luke's wishes were granted. For any Star Wars fans looking for a bit of spooky fun that you don't need to take seriously, look no further.

The Return of Maul

Through a multi-episode arc of The Clone Wars, former Sith assassin Assaj Ventress (Nika Futterman) uses the magic of her Nightsister clan to create the monster Savage Opress (Clancy Brown), who so happens to be the brother of Maul (Sam Witwer). In search of his brother, Savage discovers his tormented brother in a feral state.

Hidden under the junk piles of Lotho Minor, Savage's words echo through burrowed tunnels. As the clanking sounds of metal scurry through the dark, Maul reveals himself snapping and snarling. Maul's horns have grown sharp, his eyes burn in fury, and where he was once cut in half now is built back with mechanical spider legs, an image sure to make anyone tremble in fear.

Death Troopers

Death Troopers is a 2009 novel by Joe Schreiber, which is now considered Legends (non-canon), but took place one year after A New Hope and has a prequel novel, Red Harvest, that was published a year later. The zombie-horror-inspired novel turned an Imperial Star Destroyer into ground zero for a grisly outbreak.

Identified as the Blackwing Virus, this Sith-conjured entity was transformed into a sentient virus with a malicious need to preserve its own life. So by contamination, especially from bites, subjects in the story, including Imperial Stormtroopers, officers, rogues, and even a Wookie, were transformed into the undead. The scariest part is that the sentient virus was able to learn and adapt, making it increasingly troublesome to extinguish.

Fyrnocks Out Of The Darkness

In Star Wars Rebels season 1, episode 7, "Out of the Darkness," Hera Syndulla (Vanessa Marshall) and Sabine Wren (Tiya Sircar) attempt to connect with a spy, codename Fulcrum, on an abandoned asteroid base. However, the two soon find that within the darkness of the decrepit base live swarms of vicious creatures known as Fyrnocks.

Fyrnocks were extremely sensitive to light and would hide away and stalk their prey in the darkness, revealing just their piercing yellow eyes. Only when a passing asteroid blotted out the sun did they attack. With sharp claws and teeth, wave after wave of these vicious creatures attacked Hera and Sabine. In a later episode, Ezra (Taylor Gray) recklessly tapped into the dark side to summon a giant Fyrnock and unleash it upon the Grand Inquisitor (Jason Issacs).

The Yuuzhan Vong War

The Yuuzhan Vong were a terrifying species that emerged from outside the galaxy after the fall of the Empire. While being sidelined to the Star Wars Legends continuity, the Yuuzhan Vong were accountable for the death of trillions of lives, as this nomadic warfaring species believed it was their divine right to rid the galaxies of technology. Maybe one day, they'll be adapted into canon.

Their description alone would strike fear into the hearts of their enemies, with skeletal facial features, gray skin, yellow eyes, black blood, tattoos, and scarification. They were a masochistic society that would conduct ritualistic sacrifices and mutilations, dismember themselves, and graft new organs from other species onto their bodies. These religious zealots saw all technology as blasphemy and rained their terror tactics upon the galaxy.

KEEP READING:10 Most Ferocius Creatures In 'Star Wars', Ranked