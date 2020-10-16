The 23 Scariest ‘Supernatural’ Episodes Ever, Ranked

Supernatural has survived two networks and over 300 episodes to deliver, week-in and week-out, one of the best hour-long genre shows ever made.

Creator Eric Kripke (The Boys) earned his bonafides with what would become the longest-running show ever from the WB (before it became the CW) with an enviable premise: Two estranged brothers pull a Mulder and Scully and drive all over the country hunting supernatural beings trying to push into our world. The adventures of Sam and Dean Winchester — played by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, respectively — are the stuff of Hall H royalty. For 15 years, the series has been a reliable and compelling delivery system for small-screen genre thrills, even as its tried-and-true “Freak of the Week” episodic structure gave way to a more epic and biblical series mythology.

As the show enters its final season, here’s a ranking of Supernatural’s scariest episodes worth revisiting just in time for Halloween.