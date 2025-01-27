One of the most quintessential parts of any horror or thriller show is to have a villain that is unnerving, unsettling, anxiety-inducing, or downright terrifying, as this is what propels the plot forward and serves as the primary source of horror in said shows. As far as these shows go, a lot of villains have been pretty generic, with some being ghosts, cult leaders, or classic monsters. Even if their respective series are good, they villains might be a bit unremarkable or unoriginal.

So it's truly special when one comes along that manages to be not just unique, but intensely creepy, leaving lasting memories that will never fade in their fans' memories. These are the scariest villains in TV shows; regardless of whether the works they appear in are horror shows or not, these villains are going to keep fans creeped out all through the night.

10 Joker

'Gotham' (2014–2019)

Image via Fox

The Joker is a pretty scary Batman villain in anything he appears in. He's pretty much chaos incarnate, with a love for death, crime, and violence, and he doesn't care who suffers as a result of his antics. However, the incarnation of the villain in Gotham, where he is played by Cameron Monaghan, is a really different and dark version of the villain that may not be as faithful to the comics, but that still leaves a lasting effect on fans.

This version of the Joker is by far the version that looks the most unhinged, with only a few wisps of hair and a shabby suit. Pretty much any incarnation of Joker is creepy in its own right, with some truly great actors like Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix really bringing his chaotic personality to life, but the TV version in Gotham is one that is often overlooked, which is not the treatment that Monaghan deserves due to how eerily well he pulled off the role.

9 Chucky

'Chucky' (2021–2024)

Image via USA

Chucky (Brad Dourif) is a foul-mouthed killer doll first introduced in the 80s slasher flick Child's Play. Sure, the show Chucky is technically meant to be a horror-comedy, but it isn't without its horrifying moments, with Chucky himself able to take on a whole slew of new shapes thanks to the evolution of film technology.

Yes, seeing a kid's doll swearing his little head off is pretty funny, at times, but the idea of a sentient doll that has a mind of its own and that can move around and kill without even having any batteries in it is definitely unsettling. The only thing that saves him from being the scariest TV villain ever is the fact that Chucky is supposed to be absurd at times, often resulting in hilarity and horror in equal measure.

8 Colonists

'The X-Files' (1993–2018)

Image via 20th Century Fox

The Colonists are the race of alien species in The X-Files, although calling them "aliens" is honestly kind of debatable. The lore is that they were actually the original residents of Earth, but due to the Ice Age, were forced off-world, taking refuge in the deepest, darkest regions of space, far from the planet they once called home. Though they resemble nothing more than a standard grey alien, their concept is entirely frightening.

The Colonists have been waiting for millennia to return to Earth, silently observing the humans for ages, all without their knowledge. There's just something about the idea that there could be a more advanced species out there, far away, watching us, and that we have no way of knowing about it that is just so profoundly terrifying, which is what makes these creatures arguably among the scariest TV villains.