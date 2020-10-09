The Scariest Video Games of All Time

It’s Halloween season and you know what that means! Scary movies, spooky TV shows, and ghost stories best enjoyed by a campfire or candle light. But there’s one medium that offers arguably the best spooky experience of all, one that allows you to both consume the story as it unfolds and become immersed within it at the same time. We’re speaking, of course, about video games. And we’ve put together the scariest titles of all time for you to enjoy this Halloween season.

Now not all of these titles are going to please everyone. There’s hardcore horror mixed with psychological suspense and supernatural scares, there are “retro” titles folded in with more modern visually striking games, and there are franchise titles you expected alongside other games you may never have heard of. In other words, it’s a curated list of some of the best scary video games around, but not necessarily an end-all, be-all. And if you’ve got one we haven’t played, we’d love to hear about it! In the meantime, here are another recommendations more tailed to specific tastes:

Classic murder mystery stories? Check out Seventh Guest. Horrifying survival horror that’s a welcome change from the predictable? Pick up Outlast. If you’re into Scandinavian mythology for a bit of a change, we recommend Unforgiving – A Northern Hymn and Through The Woods. Want to go for Soviet-era survival horror sci-fi? Gotta be the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. series of games. Are you looking for a different way to lose your sanity? Go dungeon crawling with Darkest Dungeon or get your Lovecraft on with Call of Cthulhu and Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones. And if it’s gnarly, gritty, “I don’t want to do this” sequels you’ve been waiting for, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better recent title than The Last of Us: Part Two.

But enough of our honorable mentions and recommendations, here are our picks for the scariest video games of all time: