Werewolves are some of the most recognizable legends of folklore. Many cultures around the world and at different points in history, from the Babylonians and Ancient Greeks to Nordic Mythology and European literature, told tales of people able to shape-shift into wolf-like creatures, in some interpretations, during a full moon. Though the legends have been altered or greatly exaggerated throughout the centuries, the one thing that has always remained the same is that they instill fear within the hearts of audiences. Today, they are still quite terrifying, all thanks to the invention of film.

Since the rise of cinema, werewolves have been leaving moviegoers on the edges of their seats. From early films like the lost short The Werewolf to modern hits like Werewolves Within, these hairy beasts have fascinated and captured the minds of audiences, thrilling them with their frightening spectacles. Whether it's the gory rampages or horrific transformation sequences, there is always something to enjoy when watching these eerie flicks. Here are the ten most chilling werewolf movies, ranked.

10 'Ginger Snaps' (2000)

Directed by John Fawcett

Ginger Snaps is a 2000 Canadian supernatural horror drama directed by John Fawcett. It's a dark coming-of-age tale of girlhood with a werewolf twist. It follows the story of sisters Ginger (Katharine Isabelle) and Brigitte Fitzgerald (Emily Perkins), two high school outcasts who find their worlds turned upside down after Ginger is attacked by a wolf-like animal. As she begins experiencing bizarre changes and violent behaviors, it's up to Brigitte to find a cure for her sister before her new animal instincts take over.

The gore is intense, and the transformations are striking, brutal, and sure to leave an impression. There's an underlying theme of sexual maturity, as Ginger's lycanthropy is used more as a metaphor for her transition into adulthood and growing apart from her sister. The story is quite deep and dramatic at times, largely thanks to the lead performances of Isabelle and Perkins, whose on-screen chemistry is the film's heart. It's a teen body horror film that stands out in the werewolf genre.

9 'Underworld' (2003)

Directed by Len Wiseman

In Len Wiseman's Underworld, a secret war between vampires and werewolves, known as Lycans, has been raging for centuries. As the battle draws near in the vampires' favor, a vampire assassin, Selene (Kate Beckinsale), learns the Lycans are in search of a human named Michael (Scott Speedman), whose blood holds the key to a secret weapon that could turn the tide of the war. However, her quest to save Michael leads her down a far more dangerous path as she slowly learns an awful truth about her vampire kind.

Admittedly, Underworld isn't much of a horror movie, as it's more action-oriented. And, yes, the werewolves don't take center stage here. However, the Lycans in this film can't be ignored. They're some of the most unique and terrifying-looking werewolves in cinema. They're formidable and have advanced speed and agility. Plus, some of them, like their vicious leader Lucian (Michael Sheen), can change at will and possess enormous strength even when not in wolf form. Indeed, no one would ever want to be cornered by one of these beasts, as they're far more challenging to kill than other versions.

8 'The Curse of the Werewolf' (1961)

Directed by Terence Fisher

The Curse of the Werewolf takes its time leading up to its titular monster. The first act is arguably more disturbing as it shows how Reed's character, Leone, is conceived and cursed with his terrible affliction. But, once the werewolf finally arrives, Reed disappears into his chilling, beastly performance. His eyes and brilliant facial expression shine through his makeup, showing a terrifying, murderous monster that only wants to kill. There's a lot to be freaked out about when watching this. Though it doesn't often work at certain points and drags on a bit, it's still terrifying, and its makeup effects and lead performance will surely leave a chill down one's spine.

WATCH ON PEACOCK

7 'The Company of Wolves' (1984)

Directed by Neil Jordan

The Company of Wolves is a 1984 gothic fantasy horror movie directed by Neil Jordan and based on a short story by novelist Angela Carter. It follows a teenage girl, Rosaleen (Sarah Patterson), as she drifts into a dream world where she partakes in a quest loosely based on the tale of "The Little Red Riding Hood." Along her journey, she encounters a mysterious, seductive Huntsman (Micha Bergese) who harbors a deadly beast within.

It's a dark fantasy with fantastic imagery and shockingly impressive body horror. In particular, the film's brutal scene where the Huntsman first turns into a werewolf is gruesome and intense, elevated by an eerie score and plenty of disgusting sound effects. It's an unforgettable sequence that has stood out from the rest of the film.

6 'The Howling' (1981)

Directed by Joe Dante

The Howling is a 1981 werewolf horror thriller from the entertaining mind of Gremlins' director Joe Dante. Starring Dee Wallace, Patrick Macnee, and Dennis Dugan, it follows the story of a traumatized news anchor who, after a near-fatal encounter with a deranged serial killer, is sent to an isolated forest resort for relaxation and recovery. But when she begins hearing howlings at night and noticing strange behavior coming from some residents, she slowly realizes that the resort is a congregation for murderous werewolves.

Rob Bottin, best known for his incredible special effects work in John Carpenter's The Thing, was responsible for the iconic transformation scene, undoubtedly the film's highlight. The rest of the story follows a mystery as the anchor realizes the danger she's in. There is some decent suspense and a few impressive scares without the need for too much werewolf action. While some practical and stop-motion effects don't hold up that well today, The Howling is still a creepy watch and certainly entertaining. Though there are other more impressive werewolf films, this one couldn't fail to leave fans thrilled.

5 'The Wolfman' (2010)

Directed by Joe Johnston

Before seeing Blumhouse's The Wolfman reboot next year, check out Joe Jonston's 2010 version of the Universal Classic monster, starring Benicio del Toro and Sir Anthony Hopkins. It tells the unfortunate tale of Lawrence Talbot (del Toro), an innocent man afflicted with the werewolf curse after encountering a mysterious beast when he returns to his ancestral home.

Admittedly, The Wolfman isn't exactly the best werewolf movie around. The pacing is off, and most of the performances are dull. But to give credit, this film does get pretty intense and terrifying whenever the werewolf appears. Benicio del Toro's Oscar-winning make-up for this film is flawless and looks incredibly intimidating whenever he's in full view. While some cheap jump scares are involved, overall, there are some decent, shocking moments that get the heart racing. Yes, it's a flawed movie and pales compared to the 1941 original, but it is genuinely scary and features an awesome werewolf design and effects that help save the film from obscurity.

4 'An American Werewolf in London' (1981)

Directed by John Landis

John Landis's An American Werewolf in London is often seen as one of the greatest werewolf movies ever made. It follows the story of American tourist David Kessler (David Naughton), who is cursed with the mark of the beast after a deadly encounter with a mysterious wolf that also claimed the life of his friend Jack (Griffin Dunne) while backpacking in England.

It's violent and intense, with just enough dark comedy to make it stand out in the horror genre. However, the most defining scene is when David first transforms into a werewolf during the full moon. One thing the Academy of Motion Pictures respects about horror movies is their incredible special effects. So they gave artist Rick Baker the first Oscar for Makeup and Hairstyling for his work during this iconic sequence. It looks painful and realistic, and there's so much detail and effort put into every part of the transformation to make it one of the most memorable moments in werewolf movie history.

3 'Dog Soldiers' (2002)

Directed by Neil Marshall

Before creating his terrifying and claustrophobic horror masterpiece, The Descent, director Neil Marshall put himself on the map with Dog Soldiers, a crowd-pleasing, action-packed, bloody werewolf flick released in 2002. Starring Sean Pertwee, Liam Cunningham, and Kevin McKidd, it's about a small squad of British troops whose training exercise in the Scottish Highlands turns deadly when they're forced to hunker down in a remote farmhouse by ravenous lycanthropes.

Dog Soldiers is similar to George Romero's Night of the Living Dead. Both stories feature survivors trapped in an isolated setting, worn down and picked off one by one by supernatural creatures that surround them. Except here, the action is more intense, and zombies are replaced with incredible-looking werewolves that look taller, sleeker, and more ferocious. Though it's more of a fist-pumping action thriller, Dog Soldiers has plenty of scares and decent gore to terrify audiences.