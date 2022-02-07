Radio Silence's respectful, enthusiastic requel Scream was the first major box-office hit of 2022. This year's follow-up Scream VI was an even bigger success, grossing over $168 million worldwide to date while garnering the kind of positive reviews associated Scream movies, not often with slasher movies in general.

If there's one gripe to be made about the very good, exciting and crowdpleasing latest Scream films, it's that they could be even scarier. The distinctly muscular, gruesome and carefully chaotic touch of Wes Craven is missed. The master of his genre, Craven at his finest delivered a viewer experience that was unmatched in its ability to fry nerves. What's more, Craven's best work truly made the ordeal worth it. With a masters in philosopy from Johns Hopkins, Craven always sought to provoke discussion and raise valuable questions of morality through graphic, effective horror films.

Warning: the following discusses disturbing film content including murder, torture and assault.

7 Final confrontation, 'The Last House on the Left' (1972)

Favored subject matter that pops up in several of Craven's most notable works is what happens when the everyman is pushed to his limits: seemingly ordinary people becoming violent.

Aside from the third act of The Hills Have Eyes, this theme is nowhere more prevalent than in the finale of his grindhouse breakthrough The Last House on the Left, when the suburban parents of a brutally murdered innocent dispatch of her killers in grisly fashion—after, through a cruel twist of fate, the criminals seek shelter in the parents' home. The Last House on the Left is an exploitation spin on Ingmar Bergman's haunting masterpiece The Virgin Spring.

6 Walking on walls, 'Wes Craven's New Nightmare' (1994)

New Nightmare is perhaps Craven's most underrated film, especially in the time it was released (it flopped). One of the earliest works of Hollywood meta horror, New Nightmare sidelines a punny Freddy Krueger for an exclusively malevolent force (played to typical perfection by Robert Englund) that's true to the original 1984 A Nightmare on Elm Street—only this time, the monster is in our real world, haunting people who make horror films.

New Nightmare is full of ideas and great filmmaking, low on kills. The most memorable one is the gravity-defying, hospital-set slashing of nanny Julie (Tracy Middendorf), made all the more effective from the building tension of Nancy (Heather Langenkamp) being tormented and gaslit just down the hall.

5 Buried alive, 'The Serpent and the Rainbow' (1988)

Starring Bill Pullman, this lesser-known but undeniably blood-chilling work in Craven's oeuvre of terror takes a turn into the world of voodoo. The key to what makes it so terrifying is the careful measurement of a supernatural element in a grounded reality.

The Serpent and the Rainbowwas released the same year a bona fide horror classic also memorably depicted the unspeakably grim scenario of being buried alive: George Sluizer's Dutch masterpiece The Vanishing.

4 "This is God," 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' (1984)

A boogeyman with more personality than Michael and Jason combined was born in New Line Cinema's smash original hit. It's still true that a crucial part of what made Krueger so damn scary the first time around was restraint.

In a wink to Psycho (that was even more famously echoed in Scream), Craven presents a fake-out main character in Tina (Amanda Wyss) only to have her slashed to ribbons in the first act. The lead-up to her demise features stunning, haunting surrealism that helps set a special film above all its imitators.

3 The death of Casey Becker, 'Scream' (1996)

By this point in the list, we're dealing with some of the most frightening sequences in film history. The opening minutes of Scream satirize a subgenre (slasher movies were practically synonymous with horror for years after Halloween's astounding box-office success) with references to all the greats like Freddy, Jason and Michael.

Then the jokes and observations come to a blood-chiling stop, and Casey Becker (Drew Barrymore) becomes Ghostface's first-ever onscreen kill, in notably grisly fashion. The latest Scream films are a ton of fun, well made—but do lack this level of unbridled, downright celebratory terror. There's a confident showmanship here. Craven knew how scary this was, and he was serious about testing a viewer's psyche.

2 Deaths of Phyllis and Mari, 'The Last House on the Left' (1972)

Uncompromising brutality is the name of the game in Craven's shocker that was banned for over three decades in England. Three criminals brutalize, torture, rape and kill teen girls in the woods. It's the kind of that makes the audience feel restless for not being able to do anything to stop it.

Maybe the most chilling beat is the brief moment the perpetrators realize they've gone too far, a nuance the dumber, slick but well-acted 2009 remake totally missed. That was an unfortunate example of a remake hitting the notes but not the music; Craven looked at the bigger picture.

1 Trailer siege, 'The Hills Have Eyes' (1977)

In one of Craven's most famous and grisly works, a midwestern American family is terrorized by mutated cannibals when their car breaks down in a barren desert atomic zone. About midway through the film, primal beings ravage and destroy people who look like they stepped out of an American travel brochure. There's no mercy in sight for the Carters, and their only hope for survival is to become just as violent as their wild transgressors.

The Hills Have Eyes was remade by High Tension's Alexandre Aja in 2006 to considerable box-office success. Aja is a skilled horror filmmaker; the redo echoed the original's chaos but still isn't as gutturally horrifying. The Hollywood edges just aren't as rough.