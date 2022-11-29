There is no denying that horror movies make people feel good. People enjoy being scared, excited, and mystified, which is why zombie horror as a subgenre continues to grow in popularity. Some fans have described horror movies as uplifting and cathartic works of art, ideal for the Holiday Season. What better way to spend the holidays than to lose oneself in the fear, thrills, and horror of the zombie apocalypse?

Romance, comedy, and animated films are frequently sought after during the holidays, but Christmas horror movies provide an even more enjoyable way to spend the holidays. Mixing the jump-scares of zombie films with the fun of the holiday season may sound unconventional, but there’s something thrilling about shutting the door and staying huddled in a corner while watching these ghoulish and undead creatures give a good scare.

'Anna and the Apocalypse' (2017)

Anna (Ella Hunt) and her friends must join hands to fight and slash the hordes of the undead descending on their small town if they wish to reunite with their loved ones. From across town to school, these teenagers cut through zombies while singing songs about life and Christmas.

This zombie musical offers the thrills of horror films while merging them with the delightfulness of the high school experience and preaching the love of the Christmas season. John McPhail did an excellent job of expanding Zombie Musical, a feature film written by Ryan McHenry, into a lively, fun, emotional, and scary zombie movie perfect for the holiday season. What could be more thrilling than slashing zombies while dancing?

'Shaun of the Dead' (2004)

Shaun (Simon Pegg) is a 30-something loser who is forced to be a hero during an uprising of zombies, and he must do whatever it takes to protect his mother and his girlfriend from the undead creatures. With a cricket bat, Shaun and his friend Ed (Nick Frost) must fight their way through the zombie-infested town to find a safe place.

Shaun of the Dead is still considered one of the greatest horror comedy movies. This unusual rom-com horror mixes gore with loads of jokes while carrying its audience along every step of the way. Though it is light-hearted, it contains a lot of zombies hacking, gore, and flesh-eating. But this wouldn’t be an issue for fans of horrifying but funny zombie movies.

'Stalled' (2013)

A horde of zombies infiltrates a Christmas holiday party and succeeds in infecting most of the attendees. A janitor trapped in the women’s restroom must find a way to make it out alive and uninfected.

This movie would probably have many wondering if they would survive if a horde of zombies attacked their Christmas party. The fear and instinct for survival this movie elicits are one of the reasons people love to watch movies about zombie apocalypses. It’s pretty hard not to become part of the hero’s journey as he desperately tries to fight his way to survival.

'Christmas Zombies' (2020)

Christmas Zombies starts as a bedtime story but turns out to be an unusual Christmas story with many twists. As a form of vengeance against the North Pole, a grumpy Elf named "Stuffy" creates robot-stuffed zombies who go after Christmas gifts.

Christmas Zombies is original, exciting, silly in a good way, and a fun way to spend the holiday season with family. It’s not as gory as most zombie movies, but it is filled with lots of laughs and suitable for all ages.

'Silent Night, Zombie Night' (2009)

In this intriguing but underrated Christmas zombie movie, a zombie apocalypse breaks out a week before Christmas, forcing two officers to stay trapped in their apartment with a woman they love. They consistently have lovers’ quarrels while the world is about to end.

Fighting for love while trying to survive zombies? That sounds like a lot, which is how many people may describe this movie, which focuses a lot more on the characters’ struggle with their love lives than on zombies. Though set during Christmas, this movie lacks the Christmas spirit. However, it does feature zombies being hacked by these heroes: fans of gory zombie movies will undoubtedly enjoy it.

'Christmas with the Dead' (2012)

Strange electrical currents from outer space force anyone who sees it to die and eventually turn into zombies. Calvin (Damian Maffei) is lucky enough not to be part of them because he falls asleep, but his wife, child, and neighbor are not so fortunate. Calvin, believing he is the only one alive in Mud Creek, tries to survive alone in a zombie-infested town until he meets a man named G.M. (Brad Maule), and together they must find a way to survive the horde of zombies and other villains.

Christmas with the Dead is entertaining and delightful to watch. It has some gore to it, but not in a disgusting way that will turn many off. There are many jump-scare moments as Calvin and G.M. desperately try to escape the zombies and humans who are after them. Fans of writer Joe Lansdale will undoubtedly enjoy this Christmas comedy horror film, as it's based on a short story by him of the same name.

'The Children' (2008)

A family goes on a Christmas vacation in a remote country, but what started out as a fun vacation quickly becomes a tense battle for survival when their children turn into killers. These adults must fight for their own survival while debating whether to kill their evil children.

Tom Shankland does present a Christmas horror film with new twists, with kids turning on their bewildered parents and parents forced to attack their small kids. The creepy, brutal killer kids, the gore, the tense atmosphere, and the suspense that gradually builds up make this movie an ideal horror package for many this Holiday season. The Children has that unsettling feeling that creeps up on viewers gradually.

'A Cadaver Christmas' (2011)

No one believes the bloodied janitor when he tells them a story about a bunch of dead bodies that resurrected and started attacking college students. Since no one believes him, he leads an alcoholic, bartender, cop, his perp, and student security into the school hall to fight the cadavers and stop the professor’s evil experiment.

Despite being a low-budget horror film, it turned out to be a great holiday masterpiece and a top-notch zombie film. Seeing a group of unconventional heroes band together to save the world is truly unexpected, unforgettable, and amazing to watch. This intriguing zombie-themed comedy has lots of gut and blood, a great plot, and likable characters fans will love to see.

'Army of the Dead' (2021)

After a zombie apocalypse, a group of mercenaries ventures into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever. It is a terrifying risk, but this group of thieves is desperate to get rich no matter what it takes.

Zack Snyder has crafted yet another stunning movie that fans will not forget. Many have described this movie as Zack Snyder’s version of Suicide Squad but with zombies, which makes it all the more thrilling. Army of the Dead is more than just another zombie movie; it's a suspenseful, action-packed story that flies by despite the lengthy runtime.

'Train to Busan' (2016)

Just an hour's ride from Seoul, train passengers are stuck in their worst nightmare. They are trapped on a high-speed train when a dangerous zombie virus outbreak begins in South Korea. In this life-or-death survival horror story, divorced fund manager Seok-woo (Gong Yoo) and his fellow passengers must fight this swarm of zombies to survive.

This thrilling movie could be just the perfect Christmas package for lovers of zombie horrors and never-ending thrills. Yeon Sang-ho has created an outstanding zombie flick with human drama and memorable characters. This enthralling movie is more than just the scares: it draws viewers into this apocalyptic world of these characters as they watch their loved ones turn into zombies.

