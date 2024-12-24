Sony has set a winter 2025 release window for director Mamoru Hosoda’s highly anticipated animated film Scarlet. The collaboration marks Sony Pictures’ first venture with Studio CHIZU, the animation studio co-founded by Hosoda and producer Yuichiro Saito in 2011. While plot details are tightly under wraps, the movie is described as “the story of a brave princess who transcends time and space.”

Scarlet's producers include Yuichiro Saito and Nozomu Takahashi of Studio CHIZU, and Toshimi Tanio of Nippon TV. Sony will distribute the feature outside Japan while Toho will handle the film’s domestic theatrical distribution. The feature follows Hosoda’s Cannes hit Belle, which takes inspiration from the 1756 French fairytale Beauty and the Beast. The film was widely acclaimed by anime fans and critics for its visuals, storytelling, and themes. The feature went on to become the third-highest-grossing Japanese film of 2021, garnering $64.7 million at the box office. The movie has a 95% rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Mamoru Hosoda Has a Slew of Acclaimed Animated Features

The fan-favorite director began his career as an animator at Toei Animation in 1991 and made his directorial debut in 1999 with Digimon Adventure. His other credits include Digimon Adventure: Our War Game! and The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, which garnered the Japan Academy Prize for Best Animation, as well as numerous other awards. He continued his success with 2009’s Summer Wars. Based on a story he wrote, Summer Wars was screened at the 2010 Berlin Film Festival and earned a nomination for the 2011 Best Director Annie Award.

Fans will also know Mamoru Hosoda well for directing the One Piece TV series and One Piece: Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island movie. He went on to direct and write the screenplay for Wolf Children, which marked his first screenplay and second directorial feature, and followed its success with The Boy and the Beast, which garnered numerous animation awards. It was his work on Mirai, which follows a 4-year-old boy who is struggling to cope with the arrival of a little sister in the family, that scored an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature, along with Golden Globes and Critics' Choice Awards nominations, making him a household name. It remains to be seen how Scarlet unfolds, given Hosoda is well known for his character designs, depiction of magic, and plots that tug at your hearts.

Scarlet will hit theaters in winter 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates, and watch Wolf Children on Crunchyroll.

Your changes have been saved Wolf Children Wolf Children follows the life of a young woman who falls in love with a mysterious man harboring a secret about his origins, leading to the birth of their two unique children. After sudden tragedy, she faces the challenges of raising her children who possess both human and wolf characteristics. Release Date July 12, 2012 Director Mamoru Hosoda Cast Aoi Miyazaki , Takao Osawa , Haru Kuroki , Yukito Nishii , Momoka Ôno , Amon Kabe , Takuma Hiraoka , Megumi Hayashibara , Tadashi Nakamura , Tamio Ôki , Tomie Kataoka , Takashi Kobayashi , Hajime Inoue , Shôta Sometani , Taichi Masu , Masahiro Usui , Kae Okumura , Ichirô Hashimoto Runtime 117 Minutes Main Genre Animation Character(s) Hana , Ôkami otoko , Yuki (shôjo-ki) , Ame (shônen-ki) , Yuki (yônen-ki) , Ame (yônen-ki) , Sôhei , Sôhei no haha , Hosokawa , Yamaoka , Nirasaki no oba-san , Nirasaki no dan'na-san , Tendô , Tanabe-sensei , Radio Announcer Writers Mamoru Hosoda , Satoko Okudera Expand

