When everyone talks about their favorite MCU films, Captain America: Civil War is always in that hotly debated conversation. The 2016 film saw the Avengers at odds with one another over the Sokovia Accords. This culminated in one of the best action scenes in comic book history with “Team Iron Man” facing off against “Team Captain America” in the now iconic airport battle. Funko, over the last number of weeks, has been slowly unveiling its Build-A-Scene depiction of that famous scene with characters like Black Panther, Hawkeye, Black Widow, and Vision. Now during Funko Fair 2023, the vinyl toy company has revealed their Scarlet Witch Pop for the scene.

The new pop figure sees Scarlet Witch in her original costume floating in the air, thanks to a clear base, about to engage in magical combat. In the MCU Wanda aka Scarlet Witch is played brilliantly by Elizabeth Olsen who first appeared as the character in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron. She’s since appeared in Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, WandaVision, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, what makes her role in Civil War so crucial is she’s the inciting incident at the beginning of the film. Her accidental misuse of her powers is the final thing that puts the Sokovia Accords into effect. This not only puts her at odds with Iron Man, but it also put her at odds with Vision, her soon-to-be love interest in the franchise. Her scenes with Vision in the film are some of the most enjoyable of the entire MCU and would blossom into a tragic romance that would further be explored in Infinity War and WandaVision.

Wanda, since her debut in Age of Ultron, has been one of the darkest and most compelling characters in the MCU.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Deluxe Funko Pops Bring Sandman and Electro in for a Final Battle [Exclusive]The loss of her parents, her brother in Age of Ultron, and Vision in Infinity War lead her down the path to WandaVision which was one of the most heartbreaking explorations of grief the world has ever seen in any genre. It also led her to become one of the best and scariest villains the MCU has seen yet in the Multiverse of Madness. That all wouldn’t be possible without her arc in Civil War and this airport brawl for the ages. Funko has always done an amazing job with their Marvel figures, but they really seem to be upping their game with this particularly iconic Build-A-Scene.

This new Scarlet Witch Pop is up for pre-order now and is an Amazon exclusive. The figure, like the rest of the wave, will be $14.99. This figure is number 5 of 12 in the Build-A-Scene line. You can view the Scarlet Witch Pop down below. Civil War is streaming on Disney+.