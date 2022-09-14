There are things in this world that we should all want and one of those things just happened to be solo runs for the Scarlet Witch and when you ask, Marvel answers! The popular anti-hero who last made her live-action in the film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has continued to gain notoriety among fans, and now will star in a solo run by Steve Orlando and drawn by Sara Pichelli.

Orlando is known for his work with the Marauders comic series for Marvel as well as the most recent Darkhold saga where Pichelli is a powerhouse of an artist who has done work in Ultimate Spider-Man. Our Wanda has been through the comic ringer (as well as the live-action one in the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and after her redemption in X-Men: Trial of Magneto, we are now going to go on a journey with her reborn as a hero.

Wanda Maximoff's status as a hero is...murky at best. She goes back and forth between a hero who works with the Avengers to an antagonist who is too consumed by her powers and lashes out with them. In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we got a taste of how bad it can get when she's not fully in control and that was nothing compared to comic Wanda's history. So getting to have this new run where Wanda is a hero is amazing!

Image via Marvel

In a press release for the comic, Orlando talked a bit about where we'll find Wanda on this journey:

“Since I first stepped into the House of Ideas, the Scarlet Witch has been with me—in fact, she was the star of my first Marvel work ever, kicking ass, weaving spells, and humbling Doom in Darkhold! So, there was no way I could pass up the chance to work on SCARLET WITCH. Wanda Maximoff has finally broken free of the shadows she's wrestled with for years. And now? Sara Pichelli, Russell Dauterman, and I are unveiling the next chapter of her powerful, improbable, magical life. When you have nowhere else to turn...you turn to the Scarlet Witch. And God help anyone who gets in her way.”

Pichelli went on to talk about how long we've waited for this run to happen. "You have been waiting Scarlet Witch solo return for so long!” Pichelli added. “Finally that time has come and I'm truly honored my art was chosen to make this happen. Can't wait for you to see the book."

You can read more about the comic here before it releases in January:

There is a door that appears only to those who need it most, who have no one else in the world to turn to. On the other side of this door is a mysterious witchcraft shop. Friend or foe, human or otherwise--if your need is great and your hope is gone, there you will meet the SCARLET WITCH! Wanda Maximoff is familiar with hitting rock bottom--and now that she’s finally found peace, she’s pledged all her power to help others who are languishing at their lowest. But when a woman falls through Wanda’s door with a terrifying story of a town gone mad, the Scarlet Witch will have to muster her wits and chaos magic to deal with an insidious threat!