There have been a ton of Avengers that have defended Earth over the last decade on the big screen. However, none have changed allegiances as much as Scarlet Witch. The anti-hero was last seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as a villain and her fate at the end of that magical battle was left up in the air. Whether the Scarlet Witch is dead or alive, the popular Marvel character is getting a new apparel collection courtesy of the Disney Store. This could hint that we haven’t seen the last of her in the MCU.

There are five pieces in this latest Scarlet Witch collection. This includes a Scarlet Witch Loungefly Ear Headband that acts as a clever combination of Mickey Mouse’s ears and the character’s iconic headdress ($44.99 USD), Scarlet Witch Loungefly Mini Backpack ($89) and Scarlet Witch MagicBand+ ($44.99) for a Disney Park’s immersive experience. There's also a Scarlet Witch Spirit Jersey ($79.99) and a Scarlet Witch Stainless Steel Canteen by Corkcicle ($49.99). All these items bear the character’s classic black and red color scheme model after Scarlet Witch’s recently updated costume seen in both WandaVision and Multiverse of Madness.

Is the Scarlet Witch Making a Comeback?

While the average moviegoer and park-enthusiast could chalk up this apparel announcement as just another way to celebrate one of the MCU’s most beloved characters, it may mean a lot more. Especially since Agatha All Along, a sequel series to WandaVision, is releasing next month. Scarlet Witch made her debut in the MCU in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, where she was portrayed by Elizabeth Olsen. The character started out as a villain working under Ultron, but would quickly change sides by the end of the second Avengers film. Olsen’s version of the character would then appear on the side of good in Captain America: Civil War, Infinity War, Endgame and her own TV series WandaVision.

Due to the loss of Vision in Infinity War and the maddening events of WandaVision, Scarlet Witch would return to her evil ways in Multiverse of Madness, where she came at odds with Doctor Strange and killed a bunch of MCU variants. She was ultimately defeated and seemingly perished. However, as Marvel fans know well by now, no one really stays dead in the MCU. It’s only a matter of time until Scarlet Witch rises from the ashes to fight again. We should get more clues to the character’s future in Agatha All Along and there’s also a Vision series in the works. That means there are more than a few possibilities as to where Wanda Maximoff aka the Scarlet Witch will pop up next.

The entire MCU, including WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, is currently streaming on Disney+. While fans anxiously wait for more Scarlet Witch news, her new collection will debut on the Disney Store website on Monday, August 26th at 11 AM EST.

Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness

