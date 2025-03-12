The Marvel Cinematic Universe has carefully built its brand over the last decade and a half, and over the course of that time, standout characters have become fan-favorites. One of those fan-favorites was Wanda Maximoff, aka The Scarlet Witch, played by Elizabeth Olsen. Wanda's first full appearance (so not counting that post-credit scene in Captain America: The Winter Soldier) was in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Olsen played Wanda alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Pietro Maximoff, Wanda's twin. Though Wanda wouldn't officially hear of the label The Scarlet Witch until WandaVision, Olsen has played the character several times over the last decade.

When talking with Collider's Christina Radish for The Assessment, Olsen was asked about her experience playing The Scarlet Witch. She expressed her appreciation for the role she was able to play as well as looking ahead towards the prospect of ever playing her again. When Radish noted that it's unusual to get to play a character for so long in so many different forms, Olsen said:

"It’s really unusual. It’s something that’s been incredible. I assume it’s how people feel when they when they get to do a TV show for a long time. To be able to return to a character and continue to move them forward has been so much fun for me, especially because they gave me something like WandaVision to really blow it all up. And from there, Doctor Strange was such a wild and crazy turn. I do feel very lucky that I’ve been able to play a character for over 10 years of my life, and I’d love to keep doing more. But the animation thing, I feel like it’s a parallel world. I don’t really know how it intersects with what we do. But I’ve really enjoyed getting to play her over 10 years, and I continue to feel lucky that I have the opportunities I did, creatively."

Could The Scarlet Witch Return in the MCU?