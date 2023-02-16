Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Scarlet Witch, as well as Funko Pop collectors alike, can soon expand their vinyl collection as the Scarlet Witch Vinyl Figure—described as an "Ultimate Mom"—is now available for purchase via FUN.com. Inspired by the 2022 MCU feature, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the new Pop! figure showcases Wanda in her Multiverse of Madness suit, complete with a glow-in-the-dark feature.

Wanda Maximoff, better known as Scarlet Witch, is many things: she is one of the most powerful mutants, a brother to Pietro Maximoff, a lover to Vision, and a mother in a different multiverse. She'll do anything, even crossing the darker path (particularly dark magic), just so she can be with her different version's children. The new Pop! figure release is inspired by Wanda's outfit, where she was at her most vulnerable (and definitely her darkest yet), wearing a sleeve wrapped around her thumbs and a crown, which is darker than her fits in previous MCU outings. The new FUN.com exclusive features a variant of the outfit she wore while she was fighting to be with her two children in a different multiverse. The figure comes with a glow-in-the-dark feature, which is fitting with Wanda's dark nature.

The newest Scarlet Witch Pop! figure is just an addition to this year's slew of recently released Marvel Studios-inspired Funkos, including Captain America: Civil War Build-A-Scene (featuring Scarlet Witch, Black Widow, and Black Panther), Charlie Cox's Daredevil Cameo, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Avengers: Endgame's Thor, Spider-Man: No Way Home's Sandman and Electro, and most recently, a terrifying Multiverse of Madness' Wanda Maximoff. And with a number of expected Marvel Studios outings this year, fans can expect more Funko Pops coming their way.

Scarlet Witch as "The Ultimate Mom"

Directed by Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness follows Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Stephen Strange as he tries to combat a variety of threats—his other versions included—that could wipe out millions of people across different multiverses. Scarlett Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), however, has one selfish goal: to reunite with her children, even if it means taking the life of another. Along with Olsen and Cumberbatch, the second Doctor Strange film also featured Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Rachel McAdams as Dr. Christine Palmer, as well as Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez.

The Scarlet Witch Glow-in-the-Dark Pop! vinyl figure will be available to purchase at the end of March, retailing for $11.99. You can check out the newest release below.

