The Big Picture Funko Pop has released a new Scarlet Witch figure inspired by the character's comic book appearance, complete with a comic backdrop and a price tag of $30.00.

While Elizabeth Olsen has portrayed Scarlet Witch in the MCU, she is currently taking a break from the role to explore other directions in her career.

The break comes at an interesting time for the character, as fans are eagerly anticipating the integration of the X-Men into the MCU, with Scarlet Witch having strong ties to the mutant team in the comics.

Scarlet Witch has long been a fan favorite, whether among Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans or devotees of Marvel Comics. Not only was she regarded as one of the most powerful mutants, but the character has gone through numerous changes in past iterations. That's why, for the past years, Funko Pop has released various Scarlet Witch-inspired collectibles for fans who want to devour miniature versions of a powerful yet ultimately compassionate anti-hero. Known for its extensive Marvel collection, the toy company has yet again released another Scarlet Witch figure, this time mirroring the comic cover art behind her.

The newly released exclusive Pop figure, which costs $30.00, is now available for purchase through the company's official website. Solely inspired by Scarlet Witch's comic book appearance, the 4.2-inch vinyl bobblehead comes with a comic backdrop that carries the "This is the way the world ends" tagline. The character — also known as Wanda Maximoff — is seen summoning her great power to defend the Avengers from an impending threat.

In addition to the comic book series, Scarlet Witch has also appeared in various MCU features and television shows, with the Love & Death actress Elizabeth Olsen portraying the powerful sorceress. However, though Olsen has been the actress we're used to seeing as Wanda, fans may have to wait a little longer to see her in the role again as the actress has been exploring different directions. Although this appears to be disappointing news for fans, Olsen is not technically leaving the role, per se. She's just "doing nothing for Marvel" as of the moment, according to her previous interview with Variety. And, unfortunately, she "doesn't miss" playing the character at all. Moreover, in an interview with The Times of London (conducted pre-strike), the actress further explained that she isn't disassociating from the character, just wants to portray other roles in her career, not just the Scarlet Witch, as "there’s no longevity in one character."

The Scarlet Witch's MCU Break Comes at an Interesting Time for the MCU

Image via Marvel Studios

It's an interesting time for the character to be on a break in the MCU, considering the far and wide expectations of the X-Men to join the cinematic franchise. In the comic books, the Scarlet Witch and her brother, Pietro Maximoff/Quicksilver were widely associated with the X-Men stories and were introduced as mutants. In fact, they are revealed to be Magneto's children in most iterations of their stories. Bullet Train's Aaron Taylor-Johnson portrayed as Quicksilver in the MCU.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the Scarlet Witch in the MCU, but for now, we have this exciting and nostalgic comic book figure. Follow the link to purchase the Scarlet Witch Funko Pop! and stay tuned to Collider for updates.