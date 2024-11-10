Oh boy, just when we thought the Scarlet Witch was gone, we get hit with this bombshell. Kevin Feige may have just hinted at the return of Wanda Maximoff, even though everyone believes she's dead and gone, as we were told repeatedly in Agatha All Along. Ever since her dramatic arc in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, fans have been eagerly awaiting any news on Wanda (played by Elizabeth Olsen) and whether her story is truly over. Well, it looks like we're about to get an answer to that question which will also vindicate those fans who said "We never saw a body!"

At D23 in Brazil, Feige addressed the lingering questions surrounding Wanda’s fate. When asked directly about her potential return, he dropped two keywords that have MCU enthusiasts (or conspiracy theorists, if you prefer) buzzing. “We had Agatha All Along on Disney+ just now, and that series was great for us,” Feige said. “Since then, there have been a lot of questions about Wanda in fans’ minds… So all I can say is that we’re excited to find out when and how Scarlet Witch can come back.”

When Will Scarlet Witch Return?

The words “when and how” are huge here. Feige’s language strongly hints that the when isn’t a matter of if—meaning Wanda’s return feels all but confirmed. But with the MCU in a perpetual state of chaotic growth, the question becomes how she’ll re-enter the fold. Agatha All Along recently finished its run and introduced a version of Billy Maximoff (Joe Locke), Wanda’s son, who is now under Agatha’s (Kathryn Hahn) care. In Multiverse of Madness, Wanda's goal all along (pun intended) was to find her sons, Billy and Tommy, and be reunited across the multiverse with the boys.

Maybe we'll see Wanda in the VisionQuest series which is in development and is a follow-up to WandaVision. After all, in Agatha All Along, Billy acknowledges that Wanda isn’t his mother, while White Vision, though self-aware, isn’t the same Vision that Wanda fell in love with. If Wanda does return, she won’t be reuniting with the family she fought to bring back in WandaVision. But this does give us a chance to see a new side of Wanda as she reconciles with the fact that her infinite power can't give her what she wants.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the future of the Scarlet Witch.

