Ever since her big debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) has become a huge fan favorite among the masses. Not only is she a strong and capable Avenger, but she's a terribly tragic hero who has endured loss after loss. Within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Wanda is one of the characters who has been through the most. While she does eventually go full-on villain, her reasoning is understandable, a testament to how well she's been written and portrayed over the years.

There's a reason she's become a fan-favorite figure in the ever-expanding franchise, and that's because of how compelling her character arc has been over the last 9 years. She's also been considered many times to be the strongest Avenger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and that's been shown through some of her best on-screen moments. These are the most rewatchable Scarlet Witch scenes in the MCU, ranked by how important they are to her characterization and how impactful they are to the MCU as a whole.

10 Attack on Kamar-Taj

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' (2022)

Emerging through dark, billowing smoke above Kamar-Taj with her glowing red aura, Scarlet Witch made quite the entrance when seeking out America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) at the sorcerer compound. Even with dozens of powerful sorcerers standing at the ready, Wanda effortlessly infiltrates their forces and takes them out one by one.

As she pursues Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and the others through the temple, Wanda becomes what can only be described as a horror movie monster, largely thanks to Sam Raimi's unmistakable touch behind the camera. This first scene of her attacking the protagonists does wonders for her power-scaling and shows exactly why she should be feared moving forward.

9 Wanda Threatens S.W.O.R.D.

'WandaVision' (2021)

Wanda's descent into madness is one of the scariest parts of WandaVision. One of the best scenes that depicts this change in demeanor is when she exits Westview for the first time to confront S.W.O.R.D. as they approach the barrier between the town and the real world. By this point in the series, Wanda's awareness of the "anomaly" is still unclear, but the scene makes it very obvious that she is in full control of the situation.

With numerous guns pointed at her, Wanda verbally threatens the S.W.O.R.D. agents. Then, with zero hesitation or strain, she mind-controls the agents to point their weapons at their leader, Director Hayward (Josh Stamberg). It was at this moment audiences truly got to see that Wanda did not care about other people outside the barrier when it came to Westview. It was a badass show of power but also one of the darkest moments in any MCU movie or show.

8 Killing Vision

'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

Of all the heartbreaking scenes in Avengers: Infinity War, the moment where Wanda kills the love of her life, Vision (Paul Bettany), to stop Thanos (Josh Brolin) from getting the Mind Stone in his head is by far the most tragic. While it may not seem rewatchable to some, it's one of the best performances Elizabeth Olsen has given in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It's a heart-wrenching scene, and Olsen's performance is wonderful in almost every way. The choice to kill Vision is also incredibly important for her character arc, leading to her descent into desperation and ruthlessness down the line. It's a great scene that displays exactly why Olsen is among her generation's greatest talents and the perfect choice to play Scarlet Witch.

7 "You are an Avenger."

'Avengers: Age of Ultron' (2015)

During her big debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Wanda is presented with a choice as Ultron (James Spader) and his minions take over Sokovia. She can either run and hide or become an Avenger and fight. After getting a speech from Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), it's not obvious whether she will take up his offer or not because, as he said, "If you step out that door, you are an Avenger."

Wanda's big exit from hiding and stepping onto the battleground is epic and cathartic. As the Avengers chords take over the score and she begins ripping the Ultron Bots apart like paper, Wanda cements herself as an Avenger and a pretty mighty one at that. This is Scarlet Witch's true origin that would lead her down the path of becoming one of the most popular Avengers.

6 Fighting The Illuminati

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' (2022)

The introduction of the Illuminati in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was one of the film's major highlights. From Reed Richards (John Krasinski) to the first live-action appearance of Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), their inclusion brought the film to the next level. Alas, and despite all their confidence, when it came to finally facing off with Wanda, they didn't last long.

Many are still pretty upset with this scene due to how easily Wanda dismantles the Illuminati. Still, as a pure showcase of the Scarlet Witch's might, this scene is wild. Watching how easily she takes out one of the most powerful Marvel Comics characters, Black Bolt (Anson Mount), is a sight to behold. It shows Doctor Strange that she is essentially an unstoppable force who won't go down with mere punches and magic. The Illuminati must eventually return from the death to the MCU, but their deaths will forever remain iconic.

5 Creating Westview

'WandaVision' (2021)

The creation of Westview is treated as quite a mystery at the beginning of WandaVision, and when it's eventually revealed how the Hex that brought this all together was created, it is quite a painful watch. Much like the scene with the unfortunate death of Vision, this entire sequence is one of Elizabeth Olsen's finest moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Further enhancing her heartbreaking performance are the visual effects on display, as she recreates Vision and brings the entire town to life. Marvel Studios often gets flak for visual effects that can be sub-par due to the unfortunate work environment for VFX artists, but the visuals in this sequence are great and proof of how great the MCU can be at its best.

4 Stopping the Train

'Avengers: Age of Ultron' (2015)

One of the most thrilling moments in the MCU happens in Avengers: Age of Ultron when Captain America (Chris Evans), Quicksilver (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), and Wanda have to stop a runaway train as it speeds off the tracks. While her brother gets the innocent civilians out of the way, Wanda stops the high-speed train.

Using all of her power, Wanda takes control of the train's wheels and stops them right in the nick of time. This moment is so important for her character, as it helps her realize the rewarding task of saving those most vulnerable, thus setting her down the path of eventually becoming an Avenger. It's also wonderful to see the two siblings teaming up and becoming better together before tragedy strikes.

3 Agatha's Trip Down Memory Lane

'Wandavision' (2021)

When the powerful Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) attempts to mess with Wanda, she brings her into a painful vision of the past: the night her entire family (besides Pietro) died. The Maximoff twins' backstory is only briefly addressed in Avengers: Age of Ultron, but this extended sequence in WandaVision is the first time audiences really get to see Wanda and Pietro's lives before the missile hits their home.

Watching as she witnesses the past, whispering "Mama" as she sees her mother again for the first time in decades, is heartbreaking. It's a moving, full-circle moment for Wanda that reminds audiences why her suffering originated, showcasing why Wanda is making these rash decisions. It might not justify her actions, but it does help recontextualize them.

2 Taking on Thanos

'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

The final battle of Avengers: Endgame gave audiences a number of incredible match-ups, one of which was Wanda and the Mad Titan. The fight was exciting and intense and almost took out Thanos for good. Indeed, Wanda struck so much fear into him that he had to call in his Hail Mary and sacrifice a ton of his troops just to get out of her grasp.

Seeing Wanda go up against someone as big as Thanos and beat him to the pulp is awesome, to put it simply. Not to mention, it spawned the amazing "I don't even know who you are," one of the best villain quotes in the MCU and a future internet favorite. At the end of the day, if this scene proves anything, it's that if Thanos hadn't slipped out of her might, Scarlet Witch could have single-handedly ended the final stand against the Mad Titan, thus ending Avengers: Endgame much differently.