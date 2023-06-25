Whether she is playing a kickass superhero or giving voice to a highly advanced technology device, Scarlett Johansson has proven herself to be quite the talented actress. Her most recent project, the Wes Anderson dramedy Asteroid City, is one of the most anticipated flicks of the year and is scheduled to hit movie theatres around the globe on the 23rd of June.

Most people are familiar with Johansson's role as Natasha Romanoff (also known as the Black Widow) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but are those films the star's best? FromCaptain America: The Winter Soldier to Lost in Translation, these are Johansson's finest movies, according to the Tomatometer.

10 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' (2014)

Tomatometer: 90%

The third film of MCU's Phase 2, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, centers around Steve Rogers's (ChrisEvans) battle against the titular character (SebastianStan), a skilled assassin who turns out to be shockingly familiar. In the meantime, Rogers also attempts to adapt to the modern world.

Because she is Captain America's right hand, Johansson's Black Widow undoubtedly plays a crucial part in the film. In addition to providing a great dynamic between the two, The Winter Soldieralso offers audiences some of the best action sequences in the fictional universe, standing tall among the best movies of the franchise.

9 'Isle of Dogs' (2018)

Tomatometer: 90%

The first Wes Anderson flick starring Johansson is the quirky and visually alluring stop-motionIsle of Dogs. The entertaining animated feature is set in Japan and illustrates an outbreak of dog flu that has spread through the city of Megasaki. A young boy named Atari sets out to find his lost dog, Spots, with the aid of other dogs (including Johansson's adorable Nutmeg).

Inviting viewers on an exciting adventure, Isle of Dogs (which is also pronounced as "I Love Dogs") is a well-crafted, stylish movie that is guaranteed to provide viewers with a good time, much like many Anderson flicks. All things considered, the funny, heartfelt picture is well worth the watch, especially for dog lovers.

8 'Captain America: Civil War' (2016)

Tomatometer: 90%

Set a couple of years after The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil Warcenters on the poignant rift between Steve Rogers and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) after the government's involvement in the Avengers' affair, which pushes for the Hero Registration Act, a law that limits a hero's actions.

Tackling political themes related to the characters involved, Civil War depicts a huge conflict between two of Marvel's biggest characters. While it may not be the best film out of the MCU, it is assuredly one of the most memorable for very obvious reasons.

7 'The Avengers' (2012)

Tomatometer: 91%

In The Avengers, Johansson brings Natasha Romanoff to life for the second time, startling fans once more. In the action film, she teams up with the Earth's mightiest heroes, and they all come together to fight the mischievous Loki (Tom Hiddleston), stopping him from enslaving humanity.

Funnily enough, Joss Whedon's movie is both a fan-favorite and one of the least-liked films of the franchise, depending on who you're asking. Either way, it is an undeniable fact that the high-grossing superhero flick set numerous box office records and quickly became one of the most popular in the genre. Plus, it is always a wonder to see your favorite superheroes team up for the first time.

6 'Ghost World' (2001)

Tomatometer: 93%

In one of her earliest projects, Ghost World, Johanssonplayed 15-year-old Rebecca, one of two devious friends (also starring Thora Birch as Enid) who seek direction in life when they are faced with high school graduation. Terry Zwigoff's underrated coming-of-age dramedy is all about teenagehood, culture, and friendship.

While it may not be everyone's cup of tea, this teen comedy, which was very well adapted from a graphic novel by DanielClowes, provides audiences with memorable (and believable) characters, engaging performances, and a pretty decent time in front of the screen.

5 'Her' (2013)

Tomatometer: 94%

Starring Joaquin Phoenix, Spike Jonze's science fiction drama Herserves as an outlook into a not-so-distant future. In the aftermath of Theodore's divorce, the heartbroken and lonely protagonist finds himself enamored by an operating system named Samantha, which was designed to meet his every need.

Johansson is the voice behind the movie's "first artificially intelligent operating system," which turns out to be a whole consciousness that helps Theodore feel way less alone in the world. With stunning cinematography and an intriguing narrative, Her explores humanity's undeniable, dangerous dependence on technology as well as human relationships.

4 'The Jungle Book' (2016)

Tomatometer: 94%

Among the greatest Disney live-action remakes, 2016's The Jungle Bookis, according to Rotten Tomatoes, one of the best Scarlett Johansson movies. The family flick follows Mowgli (Neel Sethi), who was raised by a family of wolves since birth, as he leaves home, meets a few jungle animals, including a giant snake named Kaa (voiced by Johansson), and learns valuable life lessons along the way.

Celebrating its source material but also improving its predecessor, Jon Favreau's take on the beloved Disney film is nothing short of incredible. The Jungle Book makes for an engrossing watch throughout, and part of what makes it so good is its fantastic visuals and, of course, CGI.

3 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

Tomatometer: 94%

Featuring Black Widow's heartbreaking last appearance, the highly emotional but action-packed Avengers: Endgame surely marks the end of a very special era. The film takes place after the devastating events of Infinity War, depicting the Avengers' last team-up before putting an end to Thanos' (Josh Brolin) terrifying doing.

While some fans prefer Infinity War over Endgame, the two films complement each other really nicely and make for an amazing double feature. The Russo Brothers' film is definitely worth the wait, making for a touching but satisfying finale to more than 20 preceding movies featuring characters we all know and love.

2 'Marriage Story' (2019)

Tomatometer: 95%

Noah Baumbach's Marriage Storydelivers what it promises: a compelling marital drama that certainly provides food for thought as it explores grief and anger (although it can be a really funny film at times). A stage director (Adam Driver) and his actor wife (Scarlett Johansson) struggle through a wearing divorce in this 2019 feature.

In addition to the top-notch performances from both leads, Baumbach's bittersweet romance offers moviegoers an open and honest portrayal of failed marriages, making for a melancholic, at times painful but totally worth it watch. This intense character study is also beautifully stylized.

1 'Lost in Translation' (2003)

Tomatometer: 95%

In Sofia Coppola's captivating tale on the beauty of intimacy, viewers get a glimpse into the lives of aging movie star Bob Harris (Bill Murray) and a young girl named Charlotte (Johansson), who is accompanying her celebrity-photographer husband on a trip to Tokyo. After a chance meeting, the two form an unlikely but heartwarming bond.

One of the star's best pictures,Lost in Translation offers audiences a very realistic look at alienation and human connection (and also cracks a joke every now and then). In addition to its simplistic but compelling premise, the Coppola film looks as pretty as a picture and makes the perfect double feature with Her.

