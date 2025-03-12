With Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars getting closer and closer, with their releases reported to be in 2026 and 2027, respectively, rumors are circulating about what we will see in these huge films. With the Russo brothers returning to the cinematic universe that made them household names, not ignoring their previous contributions to TV in Arrested Development and Community, the anticipation is already huge. Already, we have had the news of the return of Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. and this has only sparked more speculation around other returning heroes.

However, in a recent interview with Variety, Scarlett Johansson gave a surprisingly definitive statement on whether she would return. Johansson confirmed that her character, Natasha Romanoff, "is dead," having "saved the world," and that she would not be returning, letting Florence Pugh instead carry the Black Widow title. Not only is this statement different to the media-trained answers we normally get on these topics, but it is also a commitment that should keep the stakes in these upcoming Avengers films high.

Image via Marvel Studios

Johansson confirming that she will not be returning allows us to stick to the canon of Black Widow’s death rather than imagining her return. In doing so, it allows her to, as Johansson said, “let her have her hero moment.” Perhaps you don’t mind Evans and Downey returning, but if every character who died in those films, which they essentially have done with Vision (Paul Bettany) returning in Vision Quest, comes back, then it takes away a huge impact from the previous saga. Furthermore, the idea of Doctor Doom being tragic because it will remind us of how Tony Stark could have so easily been evil will be made less heartbreaking. If the emotional consequences of those films are taken away, then Doctor Doom will lose some of his emotional resonance, as we may even be glad he is back if it means the return of deceased characters rather than undoing the work Tony did to protect this universe. Instead, Natasha's death could be a symbol of the past triumphs of heroes and what it takes to defeat cosmic threats.