Scarlett Johansson doesn't think Natasha Romanoff will be coming back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe any time soon. The member of the original Avengers was killed during the events of Avengers: Endgame, but with the multiverse now being a central part of the franchise, it's hard to know who will stay out of the action for good. During a recent interview with Variety, Johansson discussed the future of Natasha Romanoff. The Jurassic World: Rebirth star is ready to move on from her time as the Black Widow, and with Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) creating her own legacy in the franchise, it might be true. Here's what Scarlett Johansson had to say regarding her future as Black Widow:

“Natasha is dead. She is dead. She’s dead. Okay? They just don’t want to believe it. They’re like, ‘But she could come back!’ Look, I think the balance of the entire universe is held in her hand. We’re going to have to let her go. She saved the world. Let her have her hero moment.”

Even if Scarlett Johansson seems very confident in stating that she won't return as Natasha Romanoff, death is not always a definitive thing in the MCU. Robert Downey Jr. is set to return to the franchise as Doctor Doom, the main antagonist of Avengers: Doomsday. Tony Stark might be dead, but the Academy Award winner will continue to expand his legacy in the franchise that has entertained the world for more than a decade. Could the same happen for Scarlett Johansson and what she has constructed as the Black Widow? Only time will tell.

Another major factor involved in the future of Black Widow is the introduction of Yelena Belova. The character who was introduced in the Black Widow movie could take over the mantle moving forward. Florence Pugh is set to reprise her role as Belova in this summer's Thunderbolts*, the crossover that could continue to deal with the country's need for a new Avengers team established in the recent Captain America: Brave New World. It's time to determine if the MCU is ready for a new Black Widow, or if the original one should return for new adventures.

What's Next for Scarlett Johansson?