Two Avengers cast members will assemble again for a new film. According to Deadline, Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans will star in Apple's upcoming film Project Artemis.

The film is said to take place during the space race. The characters that the two will play in the film have not yet been announced. Johansson's previous work includes 2019's Jojo Rabbit (directed by Taika Waititi), Marriage Story (directed by Noah Baumbach), and 2017's Rough Night (directed by Lucia Aniello). Evans' previous work includes 2019's Knives Out (directed by Rian Johnson), The Red Sea Diving Resort (directed by Gideon Raff), and 2017's Gifted (directed by Marc Webb). Johansson and Evans have worked together multiple times before, most notably in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff and Captain America/Steve Rogers. Johansson will also be a producer for the film. After 2019's Avengers: Endgame (directed by Joe and Anthony Russo), Johansson and Evans were going to work together again on Apple's film Ghosted (directed by Dexter Fletcher). However, Johansson had to leave the film due to scheduling conflicts, and was replaced by Anna de Armas.

The film will be directed by Jason Bateman. Bateman's previous directing work includes 2015's The Family Fang, 2013's Bad Words, and multiple episodes of the Netflix series Ozark. He will also be a producer for the film through his production company Aggregate Films. The film's screenplay was written by Rose Gilroy. Gilroy is the daughter of Dan Gilroy and Rene Russo. Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn will be producers for the film through their production company These Pictures.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: 10 Best Chris Evans Performances That Aren't Marvel Related

Apple purchased the film in a $100 million deal. The company also recently paid $200 million for the upcoming spy film Argylle (directed by Matthew Vaughn) and an upcoming film about Formula One racing, which will star Brad Pitt. Apple is also working with Johansson on director Sebastian Lelio's upcoming film Bride. Apple has had recent success in making films with last year's CODA (directed by Sian Heder) winning Best Picture at the Academy Awards. CODA is the first streaming film to win the Oscar for Best Picture. Apple's slate of upcoming films includes Killer's Of The Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese. The company will also be releasing the film Tetris, which will star Taron Egerton.

No official release date has been announced for when Project Artemis will be released by Apple. In the meantime, fans can see Evans and Johansson together in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, which is currently available to stream on Disney+.

'Black Bird' Images Reveal Taron Egerton's Tense Prison Drama for Apple TV+

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Adam Luchies (157 Articles Published) Adam Luchies is a TV and Movies News Writer for Collider. He graduated from Grand Valley State University with a Bachelors Degree in Multimedia Journalism in 2020. Adam is huge fan of both DC and Marvel, as well as animation including Looney Tunes, Animaniacs, Hanna-Barbera, Disney, The Simpsons, Futurama, and Nickelodeon. He also aspires to a career in voice acting and voice-over. More From Adam Luchies