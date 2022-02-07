Watching Super Bowl ads has become almost as big of a draw as watching the actual game, and this year is no different. Real-life couple Scarlett Johansson (Avengers, Black Widow) and her husband, Colin Jost (Saturday Night Live), have teamed up in this minute and thirty-second ad for Amazon Alexa, released ahead of the big game.

The ad begins with the couple preparing to watch the football game. With Jost announcing, “it’s game day,” Alexa completes several tasks such as chilling the rosé and dimming the lights. “It’s like she can read your mind,” Jost and Johansson say in unison, prompting a montage of the couple’s everyday life with the added help of Alexa. This results in hilarious hijinks as Alexa reveals Jost’s feelings about his wife’s morning breath and acting, as well as Johansson’s thoughts on her husband’s annoying conversation topics and sex scenes with attractive co-stars.

Amazon’s Super Bowl commercial, dubbed “Mind Reader,” is the couple’s first appearance in an ad spot together. “Early on in the script development, we realized it was pretty important we had a married couple within this story that didn’t take themselves too seriously and would be able to play to the humor within the story,” Joe Shoesmith told Adweek. Shoesmith acts as Amazon’s executive director of global creative. “So [Johansson and Jost] were a perfect casting choice.”

While the Amazon ad is the couple’s first brand campaign, it is far from their first time sharing the screen. Johansson and Jost met during one of the Black Widow actress’s hosting stints on Saturday Night Live. She would return to host the late-night comedy sketch show four times before beginning a relationship with Jost. Since then, Johansson has hosted once more, totaling six appearances, not counting cameos during other weeks. The two were married in October 2020.

It’s probably for the best that Alexa can’t read this couple’s minds, nevertheless, the comical ad is sure to bring out a few laughs. While the extended digital version of the commercial clocks in at 90 seconds, a shorter 60-second version will air during the game’s fourth quarter.

The 2022 Super Bowl kicks off at 6:30 pm ET. You can watch the full 90-second ad below:

