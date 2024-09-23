It's been no secret that Scarlett Johansson was reuniting with Marvel Studios on a project, but exactly what project that was had been kept under wraps more than Marvel plot details. However, MCU and Black Widow fans can now rest easy knowing the big secret has finally been unveiled. The first trailer and poster for Thunderbolts* were released this morning in a Marvel press release, which also announced that Johansson will serve as an executive producer on the project. This will be Johansson's first team-up with Marvel after leaving behind the role of Black Widow, which it seems she is more than happy to leave in the past and focus on other major franchises, such as Jurassic World. It does make sense, though, given the fact that her solo movie, Black Widow, introduced Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), who will lead Thunderbolts*.

In addition to Pugh, Thunderbolts* has assembled a star-studded cast for Marvel's most intriguing team-up project to date in the post-Endgame era of stories. Thunderbolts* will see Sebastian Stan reprise his role as Bucky Barnes, and the first trailer even features a reference to The Winter Soldier where Bucky uses a grenade gun to destroy a car. David Harbour and Wyatt Russell will also return to the MCU and reprise their roles as The Red Guardian and U.S. Agent, respectively with Julia Louis-Dreyfus returning to the role of Valentina Allegra de Fontaine to lead this loveable band of anti-heroic misfits. Top Gun: Maverick star Lewis Pullman will also play Robert Reynolds/Sentry in the film, with Rachel Weisz, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen, and Geraldine Viswanathan also set to star.

What Else Is Coming for Marvel Studios in 2025?

Before Thunderbolts* crashes into theaters in May, Marvel will first introduce Anthony Mackie as Captain America for the first time on the big screen in Captain America: Brave New World, which is due in theaters on February 14. After Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios will release one of its most anticipated projects of the year in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which stars Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby and will hit theaters on July 25. Also confirmed to release for Marvel in 2025 is Daredevil: Born Again, and Blade, which will likely be delayed again due to ongoing production issues.

Thunderbolts* hits theaters on May 2, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Scarlett Johansson's last Marvel appearance in Black Widow, now streaming on Disney+.

WATCH ON DISNEY+