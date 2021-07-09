With director Cate Shortland's Black Widow now playing in theaters and available on Disney+ via Premiere Access, I recently spoke with Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh about making the latest Marvel movie. During the interview, they revealed what Marvel fans would be surprised to learn about the making of Black Widow, how Pugh's character (Yelena Belova) changed from early versions of the script, the way they each collaborated with second unit director Darrin Prescott (who has previously worked on Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther, Drive, Deadpool 2, and the John Wick movies) on the film's action sequences, filming part of the Morocco sequence in one take, and more. In addition, Johansson talked about how much respect Prescott and Shortland had for one another saying they “both wanted the action and the drama…they wanted the dramatic story…the emotion of the story to actually inform the action set pieces and that’s when you get the most gritty, fun to watch stuff.”

As you’ve seen in the numerous trailers and clips, Black Widow takes place right after the events of Captain America: Civil War and features Natasha Romanoff (Johansson) having to confront her past and the choices that led her to becoming an Avenger. Written by Eric Pearson with a story Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson, the film also stars David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, and Ray Winstone.

Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh:

What would Marvel fans be surprised to learn about the making of Black Widow?

How the character of Yelena Belova changed from early versions of the script.

How they worked with second unit director Darrin Prescott on the action.

Pugh talks about filming part of the Morocco sequence in one take.

How the action is developed for months before the shoot

