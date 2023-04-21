Two of the First Ladies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are finished with the superhero business - for now. Scarlett Johansson was recently a guest on The Goop Podcast alongside its host Gwyneth Paltrow, and the pair took a trip down memory lane to discuss their adventures in the MCU, as well as admitting why time was up for both of them.

Paltrow had been involved in the MCU since before it was even a cinematic universe, debuting as Pepper Potts in the original Iron Man (2008) from Jon Favreau and starring alongside Robert Downey Jr. while Johansson joined two years later in its sequel as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, in 2010's Iron Man 2. Both characters made their final 'linear' appearances in the MCU in Avengers: Endgame in 2019, with Romanoff's character dying and Potts' function in the series seemingly being fulfilled following the death of her husband, Tony Stark.

Johansson would reprise the role one more time in Black Widow, which was delayed due to the pandemic and also caused a rift with Disney regarding her remuneration after they chose to release the film on Disney+ as well as theaters. Chatting about their time, both women expressed their satisfaction with the work they'd done but confessed they were content to see the back of it:

JOHANSSON: I’m done. Chapter is over. I did all that I had to do. Also coming back and playing a character again and again, over a decade of time, is such a unique experience.PALTROW: I think so too. I mean, I didn’t die so they can always ask me.JOHANSSON: I think you may come back at some point.PALTROW: Really? A 64-year-old Pepper Potts? How great.JOHANSSON: 100% that’s happening. I can see it. They’re never gonna let you go. Break out that wig, baby.

"I'm a Bit Old to Be in a Suit at This Point"

Paltrow has previously spoken of her belief that her time in the MCU was coming to an end. The Oscar winner told Variety at the time that her Marvel days were most likely numbered. “I mean, I’m a bit old to be in a suit and all that at this point,” she said. “I feel very lucky that I did it because I actually got talked into it. I was friends with Jon Favreau. It was such a wonderful experience making the first ‘Iron Man’ and then to watch how important it has become to the fans.” Given the multiversal nature of the MCU, nothing can ever really be ruled out - but given the length of time both committed to the franchise, they are absolutely entitled to say their farewells.

Until Secret Wars, then.