Maybe people aren't aware of everything that goes into making movies or the casting process, but a few prominent actors have been learning that social media plays a much larger part in casting and financing films than anyone may have realized. This recent revelation came out when Maya Hawke mentioned in an interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast that she's been involved with productions that have been encouraged to cast actors with larger Instagram followings to secure financing and a greenlight. A few weeks later, actor Scarlett Johansson spoke out about a studio asking her to join social media to help promote her upcoming film, Jurassic World Rebirth.

The two separate incidents raise some interesting questions about actors' star power and box-office bankability, leading to conversations about whether a respected younger actor like Hawke, who ironically has 8.8 million followers on her Instagram, has a point. Having millions of followers on social media could benefit a project, but it's more useful as part of promotion and marketing, which really should be more of a concern to the studio or distributor than their cast.

Maya and Ethan Hawke Address the Issue Head-On

Image by Jefferson Chacon

Maya Hawke, best known for her music and for acting in shows like Stranger Things, made a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast to promote Pixar Animation's Inside Out 2. The appearance might have been that eventful, if not for a conversation that began about the inner workings of the movie biz, specifically about how social media is playing a larger part these days. “I think just figuring out the footing in these changing times of social media and public personality and also how difficult it is to get things made," she told the show's host, Josh Horowitz. "It’s like, ‘I don’t care about Instagram, Instagram sucks!’ ‘Right, but just so you know if you have this many followers you can get the movie funded.’ ‘Well, I want to make the movie.’"

"It’s a really confusing line to walk," she continued. "I’ve talked to so many smart directors, and I’m talking about how I’m going to delete my Instagram, and they’re like, ’Just so you know when I’m casting a movie with some producers, they had me a sheet with the amount of collective followers I have to get of the cast I cast, so if you delete your Instagram, and I lose those followers, understand that these are the kinds of people I need to cast around you.”

A few days later, Maya's father, Ethan Hawke, appeared at the Berlin Film Festival for Blue Moon, his next teaming with Richard Linklater, and it probably surprised no one that he agreed with his daughter when asked about her statement. "I really feel for these people. It's really hard," he said. "Sometimes I’ll be setting a movie up and someone will say, ‘Oh, you should cast Suzie.' I'm like, ‘Who is she?' ‘She has 10 million followers.’ I’m like, ‘OK cool, has she acted before?' 'No, but…' And you’re like, 'Wow, so this is going to help me get the movie made? This is crazy.'"

The frustrations felt by the Hawkes are somewhat palpable, since they frequently work in the independent film arena where every penny counts. For instance, their Flannery O'Connor biopic, Wildcat, took a long time to get picked up for distribution following its 2023 Telluride Film Festival debut, despite having a cast full of award-winners and A-listers, such as Liam Neeson and Laura Linney. Linney even promoted Wildcat quite profusely on her Instagram, to little avail.

Scarlett Johansson Speaks Out About Her Preference To Not Be on Social Media

Image via TODAY/NBC

Things got even more interesting when InStyle Magazine did a cover story on Scarlett Johansson ahead of the release of this summer's anticipated Jurassic World: Rebirth, and she remarked that the studio, in this case Universal Pictures, requested she join social media in order to help promote the movie. "I mean, even today, I got an email from Universal [Pictures], and they’re like, ‘Hey, would you consider joining Instagram in tandem with the release of Jurassic World: Rebirth?'" she shared. "[I] get a lot of pressure to join social media. Is there a way where I could do this and stay true to who I am? It didn’t feel like I could."

This is so puzzling, since Johansson had been acting for 30 years, going back to her early work as a child actor, starting at age 10. It was through decades of hard work and appearing in popular indies like Ghost World that ultimately led to filmmakers like Woody Allen and Michael Bay casting her as their lead. That eventually led to Marvel Studios casting her as Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow in Iron Man 2. Within 10 years, Marvel Studios had already cast Johansson as the lead in her very own Black Widow movie, and again, that was without any social media presence of which to speak. By comparison, pop star Charlie XCX, a multi-Grammy winner who has no acting background to speak of, is being cast in massive projects right and left. Surely, that can be traced back to the popularity of her music, but her 7.4 million followers on Instagram — less than Hawke, mind you — probably doesn't hurt either.

So which is it? Does social media matter for an actor to be able to communicate directly with their fans? Will that end up making a difference in whether those fans then go out to see their latest project in theaters, or in the case of Johansson, is she considered enough of an A-lister that having that presence won’t matter? Like with everything, opinions might vary, but surely, male actors like George Clooney, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and others of that ilk, who are barely required to even do interviews, need not worry about such things. To be fair, DiCaprio is on Instagram with 60.5 million followers, but you better believe that he has a team handling that account and isn't on his phone, doomscrolling his comments at all hours of the day.

There's certainly something positive to be said about social media on the whole – and a few negative things as well – but for the likes of Johansson, there's probably a good reason why she doesn't feel comfortable interacting with anyone who chooses to follow her, including privacy and security reasons. We also don't have any proof that if she did join Instagram, for instance, if that would lead millions to go see Jurassic World Rebirth that wouldn't have gone to see it anyway. Is this something with which up-and-coming actors need to concern themselves? It's very possible that not being an A-lister on the level of Johansson might require being discovered via other methods and building a following on Instagram and TikTok and other social media certainly can't hurt.

Either way, these conversations have only begun, and this might be one of those conversations, like the use of A.I. in filmmaking, that will continue to come up as Instagram "influencers" continue to make inroads into acting, while actors have to decide whether they need to add social media to their repertoire, since it's becoming as important as having a manager, agent, or publicist.