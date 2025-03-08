Scarlett Johansson’s career is a fascinating mix of bold artistic choices and blockbuster dominance. She has seamlessly navigated between indie dramas, critically acclaimed arthouse films, and billion-dollar franchises. While many actors find themselves typecast, Johansson has proven time and again that she can be just as compelling in an experimental sci-fi film as she is in an action spectacle. Her performances are often physical with sharp emotional intelligence making her one of the most well-rounded actors of her generation. This year, her continued collaboration with director Wes Anderson will see her star in The Phoenician Scheme. She will also be starring in this summer's blockbuster hopeful, Jurassic World: Rebirth.

This list highlights Johansson’s most essential performances, which not only showcase her range but also define key moments in her career. From her breakout work in Lost in Translation to her iconic turn as the Marvel superspy Natasha Romanoff, these films demonstrate why she has remained a Hollywood mainstay. Regardless of the genre, Johansson brings her talent for audiences to enjoy with performances that remain memorable after the credits roll.

10 'The Nanny Diaries' (2007)

Directed by Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Based on a bestselling novel, The Nanny Diaries follows Annie Braddock (Scarlett Johansson), a recent college graduate who stumbles into a job as a nanny for a wealthy Upper East Side family. She initially takes the job as a temporary escape from her uncertain future but she soon finds herself trapped in the dysfunctional world of her employers, Mr. and Mrs. X (Paul Giamatti and Laura Linney). As Annie struggles to balance her personal life, including a romance with a charming Harvard grad (Chris Evans), she also becomes increasingly attached to the couple’s neglected young son.

Scarlett Johansson brings warmth and relatability to Annie, making her more than just an observer in the world of class and privilege. Johansson brings a natural charm to her performance, making her fish-out-of-water experience funny and emotional. Her chemistry with Linney, Evans, and Nicholas Art, who played the young boy she looked after, adds depth to the character journey. While Annie didn't set out to be a nanny, she became one of cinema's best nannies. Though The Nanny Diaries wasn’t a massive hit, Johansson’s performance helped make it a thoughtful and engaging film, setting the foundations for her to take on more grounded leading roles.