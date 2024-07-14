The star of the recent movie Fly Me to the Moon, Scarlett Johansson has become one of the most well-respected and acclaimed actresses of this generation. Her talents have earned her two Oscar nominations for her lead and supporting roles in Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit, respectively. She is also a household name and a ticket-seller for any movie, as her role in the MCU earned her incredible respect and a spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Johansson continues to star in anticipated movies, including the upcoming Jurassic World film and is sure to remain in the public eye for a long time. Because of her star power and her lengthy career spanning nearly three decades, her resumé is very impressive, covering a variety of genres. With so many fantastic movies, some of them can keep bringing fans back with her versatile acting. These are Scarlett Johansson's most rewatchable movies, fan-favorites that keep audiences coming back for more.
10 'The Island' (2005)
Directed by Michael Bay
Mainly known for the Bad Boys and Transformers series, Michael Bay delivers his most underrated movie with 2005's The Island. Set in a highly regulated dystopian world, the film follows Lincoln Six Echo (Ewan McGregor), who decides to escape with Jordan Two Delta (Johansson) after learning about a disturbing cloning experiment. The two must fight through conflict to expose this horrific experiment and set the world right.
While The Island didn't receive stellar reviews, with 40% on Rotten Tomatoes, this action-packed sci-fi adventure offers a fun time. Johansson showcases her skills in action with intense and believable fight scenes. The chases and special effects still hold up to this day, and the thrilling story is enough to keep fans hooked throughout. Bay proved his adeptness at creating entertaining movies with The Island, and Johansson added some much-needed dynamism to make it a good watch over and over again.
The Island (2005)
- Release Date
- July 21, 2005
- Cast
- Ewan McGregor , Scarlett Johansson , Djimon Hounsou , Sean Bean , Steve Buscemi , Michael Clarke Duncan
- Runtime
- 127
- Writers
- Caspian Tredwell-Owen , Alex Kurtzman , Roberto Orci
9 'Isle of Dogs' (2018)
Directed by Wes Anderson
Known for his iconic and unique style, the acclaimed Wes Anderson returns to stop-motion to create one of his most successful movies. After the canine flu spreads in Japan, the country kicks all the dogs out to Trash Island except the mayor's dog, Atari (Koyu Rankin). Six months later, Atari decides to fly to Trash Island to find his bodyguard, Spots, taking takes him on a perilous and bizarre journey that could end up saving all the dogs on this island.
In Isle of Dogs, Johansson plays Nutmeg, an ex-show dog and the leading voice of reason that helps Atari continue his mission. She proves that she isn't just a phenomenal physical performer but can also hold her own in voice acting, further proving her versatility. Isle of Dogs' witty and smart humor is enough to bring fans back, but the animation and incredible details allow fans to discover something new with every rewatch.
Isle of Dogs
- Release Date
- March 23, 2018
- Cast
- Bryan Cranston , Koyu Rankin , Edward Norton , Bob Balaban , Bill Murray , Jeff Goldblum
- Runtime
- 101
- Writers
- Wes Anderson , Roman Coppola , Jason Schwartzman , Kunichi Nomura
8 'Her' (2013)
Directed by Spike Jonze
Following the lonely Theodore Twombly (Joaquin Phoenix) as he develops a relationship with an artificial intelligence program capable of evolving and adapting, Her is a modern sci-fi triumph. This romantic drama explores Theodore's life, including his divorce and reluctance to date again. The A.I. program Samantha, voiced by Johansson, helps him learn to process these emotions again, and he falls in love with her.
What makes Her so rewatchable is the beautiful display of loneliness and progression of the characters. The ending is bittersweet yet heartfelt, making the movie easy to go back to whenever viewers are in the mood for some romance. Johansson also gives Samantha so much life through her distinctive, alluring, and evocative voice, making this one of her best roles to date.
Her (2013)
- Release Date
- December 18, 2013
- Cast
- Joaquin Phoenix , Amy Adams , Rooney Mara , Olivia Wilde , Scarlett Johansson
- Runtime
- 126 Minutes
7 'Jojo Rabbit' (2019)
Directed by Taika Waititi
Jojo Rabbit follows Jojo Betzler (Roman Griffin Davies), a young kid in Nazi Germany who idolizes Hitler and dreams of becoming a soldier. However, after he discovers his mother (Johansson) harboring a Jewish girl, his ideals begin to sway as they form a close bond. The satirical nature of the movie highlights how absurd the Nazi ideology was as it deals with heavy topics such as prejudice and war in an entertaining fashion.
While fans may not want to rewatch Johansson's character's devastating ending, Jojo Rabbit remains absurdly funny and tells a beautiful coming-of-age story. The movie deals with the seriousness of war through a comedic lens that never takes from the conflict's severity. With heartwarming development and bizarre humor, Jojo Rabbit is worth watching again because of its wonderfully satirical nature.
Jojo Rabbit
- Release Date
- October 18, 2019
- Cast
- Roman Griffin Davis , Thomasin McKenzie , Taika Waititi , Sam Rockwell , Scarlett Johansson , Rebel Wilson
- Runtime
- 108
- Writers
- Christine Leunens , Taika Waititi
6 'Lucy' (2014)
Directed by Luc Besson
Lucy follows the titular character (Johansson), tricked by her new boyfriend into being a drug mule while studying abroad. In the process, a large quantity of the drug is released inside her, giving her multiple psychic abilities and removing her ability to feel pain. Lucy seeks the help of a neurologist while dealing with the group who own the drugs in an action-packed sci-fi thriller.
The captivating plot and thought-provoking message create an incredible adventure filled with action and great performances. Johansson once again proves she is no slouch when it comes to action, as she leads the best moments of the movie with her evolving mastermind assassinations. The ending of Lucy may not be the best, but that shouldn't turn fans away from watching this thrilling movie.
Lucy
- Release Date
- July 25, 2014
- Cast
- Scarlett Johansson , Morgan Freeman , Amr Waked , Julian Rhind-Tutt , Pilou Asbæk , Lio Tipton , Nicolas Phongpheth
- Runtime
- 89 Minutes
- Writers
- Luc Besson
5 'Marriage Story' (2019)
Directed by Noah Baumbach
Following a dysfunctional relationship, the 2019 Netflix drama Marriage Story tells the sad story of two parents, Nicole (Johansson) and Charlie (Adam Driver), amid a divorce. After separating because of work, they reunite, only for Nicole to give Charlie divorce papers. The story continues to show the tension between the two as they fight for custody of their son.
Earning six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Leading Actress for Johansson, the movie is one of the best and most emotionally challenging dramas of the last decade. Despite being a real tearjerker, Marriage Story is great to rewatch whenever fans want a good cry, thanks to its heartbreaking story about divorce. Each character has highs and lows, but Marriage Story only has highs, as it delivers emotional acting and an incredible journey that gives fans a beautiful story.
Marriage Story
- Release Date
- September 28, 2019
- Cast
- Scarlett Johansson , Laura Dern , Adam Driver , Ray Liotta , Merritt Wever , Mark O'Brien
- Runtime
- 136 minutes
- Writers
- Noah Baumbach
4 'The Avengers' (2012)
Directed by Joss Whedon
Skyrocketing the MCU into worldwide recognition, The Avengers is the first major team-up between Earth's mightiest heroes and the start of one of cinema's best tetralogies. Threatening the world's peace, the rogue Asgardian god Loki (Tom Hiddleston) invades New York City with an alien army. The Avengers must learn how to work together to defeat the intimidating threat as they fight against the alien creatures and the Norse God to save Earth.
While Johansson's character is vastly underpowered among the team, Black Widow still stands out in several crucial scenes, showcasing the unique skills that make her one of the MCU's best spies. She is incredibly badass throughout the film and single-handedly frees Hawkeye from mind control, discovers Loki's plan, and closes the portal to stop the invasion. A fun superhero flick that still offers grand battles, The Avengers is more nostalgic than the later movies in the series.
The Avengers
- Release Date
- May 4, 2012
- Cast
- Robert Downey Jr. , Chris Evans , Scarlett Johansson , Mark Ruffalo , Jeremy Renner , Samuel L. Jackson , Chris Hemsworth , Tom Hiddleston
- Runtime
- 143 minutes
3 'We Bought a Zoo' (2011)
Directed by Cameron Crowe
Roughly based on Benjamin Mee's real-life story, We Bought a Zoo tells the story of a grieving husband (Matt Damon) dealing with the loss of his wife. After noticing how the loss affected the children, Mee decides to get a change of scenery and, on a whim, buys a zoo attached to the house. With this comes many challenges, including debt, a strict inspector, and family issues that Benjamin will have to solve in order to move on with his life.
Despite We Bought a Zoo's mixed reviews, the movie isn't meant to be a cinematic masterpiece but a lighthearted and fun family film. Everyone wants to feel good, and that's exactly what this film offers: a good time that, while predictable, isn't any less fun. Johansson is at her most charming, with a wholesome and funny approach that serves as a treat throughout the entire movie. We Bought a Zoo is a feel-good dramedy that is perfect for anyone wanting a good time.