The star of the recent movie Fly Me to the Moon, Scarlett Johansson has become one of the most well-respected and acclaimed actresses of this generation. Her talents have earned her two Oscar nominations for her lead and supporting roles in Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit, respectively. She is also a household name and a ticket-seller for any movie, as her role in the MCU earned her incredible respect and a spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Johansson continues to star in anticipated movies, including the upcoming Jurassic World film and is sure to remain in the public eye for a long time. Because of her star power and her lengthy career spanning nearly three decades, her resumé is very impressive, covering a variety of genres. With so many fantastic movies, some of them can keep bringing fans back with her versatile acting. These are Scarlett Johansson's most rewatchable movies, fan-favorites that keep audiences coming back for more.

10 'The Island' (2005)

Directed by Michael Bay

Image via DreamWorks Distribution LLC

Mainly known for the Bad Boys and Transformers series, Michael Bay delivers his most underrated movie with 2005's The Island. Set in a highly regulated dystopian world, the film follows Lincoln Six Echo (Ewan McGregor), who decides to escape with Jordan Two Delta (Johansson) after learning about a disturbing cloning experiment. The two must fight through conflict to expose this horrific experiment and set the world right.

While The Island didn't receive stellar reviews, with 40% on Rotten Tomatoes, this action-packed sci-fi adventure offers a fun time. Johansson showcases her skills in action with intense and believable fight scenes. The chases and special effects still hold up to this day, and the thrilling story is enough to keep fans hooked throughout. Bay proved his adeptness at creating entertaining movies with The Island, and Johansson added some much-needed dynamism to make it a good watch over and over again.

9 'Isle of Dogs' (2018)

Directed by Wes Anderson

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Known for his iconic and unique style, the acclaimed Wes Anderson returns to stop-motion to create one of his most successful movies. After the canine flu spreads in Japan, the country kicks all the dogs out to Trash Island except the mayor's dog, Atari (Koyu Rankin). Six months later, Atari decides to fly to Trash Island to find his bodyguard, Spots, taking takes him on a perilous and bizarre journey that could end up saving all the dogs on this island.

In Isle of Dogs, Johansson plays Nutmeg, an ex-show dog and the leading voice of reason that helps Atari continue his mission. She proves that she isn't just a phenomenal physical performer but can also hold her own in voice acting, further proving her versatility. Isle of Dogs' witty and smart humor is enough to bring fans back, but the animation and incredible details allow fans to discover something new with every rewatch.

8 'Her' (2013)

Directed by Spike Jonze

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Following the lonely Theodore Twombly (Joaquin Phoenix) as he develops a relationship with an artificial intelligence program capable of evolving and adapting, Her is a modern sci-fi triumph. This romantic drama explores Theodore's life, including his divorce and reluctance to date again. The A.I. program Samantha, voiced by Johansson, helps him learn to process these emotions again, and he falls in love with her.

What makes Her so rewatchable is the beautiful display of loneliness and progression of the characters. The ending is bittersweet yet heartfelt, making the movie easy to go back to whenever viewers are in the mood for some romance. Johansson also gives Samantha so much life through her distinctive, alluring, and evocative voice, making this one of her best roles to date.

7 'Jojo Rabbit' (2019)

Directed by Taika Waititi

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

Jojo Rabbit follows Jojo Betzler (Roman Griffin Davies), a young kid in Nazi Germany who idolizes Hitler and dreams of becoming a soldier. However, after he discovers his mother (Johansson) harboring a Jewish girl, his ideals begin to sway as they form a close bond. The satirical nature of the movie highlights how absurd the Nazi ideology was as it deals with heavy topics such as prejudice and war in an entertaining fashion.

While fans may not want to rewatch Johansson's character's devastating ending, Jojo Rabbit remains absurdly funny and tells a beautiful coming-of-age story. The movie deals with the seriousness of war through a comedic lens that never takes from the conflict's severity. With heartwarming development and bizarre humor, Jojo Rabbit is worth watching again because of its wonderfully satirical nature.

6 'Lucy' (2014)

Directed by Luc Besson

Image via Universal Pictures

Lucy follows the titular character (Johansson), tricked by her new boyfriend into being a drug mule while studying abroad. In the process, a large quantity of the drug is released inside her, giving her multiple psychic abilities and removing her ability to feel pain. Lucy seeks the help of a neurologist while dealing with the group who own the drugs in an action-packed sci-fi thriller.

The captivating plot and thought-provoking message create an incredible adventure filled with action and great performances. Johansson once again proves she is no slouch when it comes to action, as she leads the best moments of the movie with her evolving mastermind assassinations. The ending of Lucy may not be the best, but that shouldn't turn fans away from watching this thrilling movie.

5 'Marriage Story' (2019)

Directed by Noah Baumbach

Image via Netflix

Following a dysfunctional relationship, the 2019 Netflix drama Marriage Story tells the sad story of two parents, Nicole (Johansson) and Charlie (Adam Driver), amid a divorce. After separating because of work, they reunite, only for Nicole to give Charlie divorce papers. The story continues to show the tension between the two as they fight for custody of their son.

Earning six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Leading Actress for Johansson, the movie is one of the best and most emotionally challenging dramas of the last decade. Despite being a real tearjerker, Marriage Story is great to rewatch whenever fans want a good cry, thanks to its heartbreaking story about divorce. Each character has highs and lows, but Marriage Story only has highs, as it delivers emotional acting and an incredible journey that gives fans a beautiful story.

4 'The Avengers' (2012)

Directed by Joss Whedon

Image via Marvel Studios

Skyrocketing the MCU into worldwide recognition, The Avengers is the first major team-up between Earth's mightiest heroes and the start of one of cinema's best tetralogies. Threatening the world's peace, the rogue Asgardian god Loki (Tom Hiddleston) invades New York City with an alien army. The Avengers must learn how to work together to defeat the intimidating threat as they fight against the alien creatures and the Norse God to save Earth.

While Johansson's character is vastly underpowered among the team, Black Widow still stands out in several crucial scenes, showcasing the unique skills that make her one of the MCU's best spies. She is incredibly badass throughout the film and single-handedly frees Hawkeye from mind control, discovers Loki's plan, and closes the portal to stop the invasion. A fun superhero flick that still offers grand battles, The Avengers is more nostalgic than the later movies in the series.

3 'We Bought a Zoo' (2011)

Directed by Cameron Crowe

Image via 20th Century Studios

Roughly based on Benjamin Mee's real-life story, We Bought a Zoo tells the story of a grieving husband (Matt Damon) dealing with the loss of his wife. After noticing how the loss affected the children, Mee decides to get a change of scenery and, on a whim, buys a zoo attached to the house. With this comes many challenges, including debt, a strict inspector, and family issues that Benjamin will have to solve in order to move on with his life.

Despite We Bought a Zoo's mixed reviews, the movie isn't meant to be a cinematic masterpiece but a lighthearted and fun family film. Everyone wants to feel good, and that's exactly what this film offers: a good time that, while predictable, isn't any less fun. Johansson is at her most charming, with a wholesome and funny approach that serves as a treat throughout the entire movie. We Bought a Zoo is a feel-good dramedy that is perfect for anyone wanting a good time.